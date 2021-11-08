Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

Oct 31, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and wide receiver Ben Skowronek (18) talk on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams (7-1), winners of four straight games, host the Tennessee Titans (6-2), who have also won four straight, on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rams vs. Titans

Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021

Sunday, November 7, 2021 Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Stadium: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Los Angeles and Tennessee Stats

The Rams average 30.6 points per game, 6.2 more than the Titans give up per outing (24.4).

The Rams rack up 405.9 yards per game, 37.8 more yards than the 368.1 the Titans give up per contest.

The Rams have turned the ball over seven times this season, four fewer than the Titans have forced (11).

The Titans average 28.4 points per game, 7.4 more than the Rams surrender (21).

The Titans collect only 9.6 more yards per game (377.1) than the Rams allow per outing (367.5).

The Titans have turned the ball over 11 times, two fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (13).

Rams Impact Players

Matthew Stafford has thrown for 2,477 yards while connecting on 68.9% of his passes (188-for-273), with 22 touchdowns and four interceptions (309.6 yards per game).

Darrell Henderson has picked up a team-leading 507 rushing yards (63.4 per game) and five scores. He has added 16 receptions for 141 yards and two TDs.

Cooper Kupp has racked up 63 receptions for 924 yards, best on his team, and 10 touchdowns. He has been targeted 90 times, and averages 115.5 receiving yards per game.

Leonard Floyd has collected a team-leading 6.5 sacks, while adding five TFL and 35 tackles.

Over the current campaign, Jordan Fuller has totaled 60 tackles and one TFL and leads the team in tackles.

This season Taylor Rapp leads the team with two interceptions and has added 44 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and three passes defended.

Rams Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Andrew Whitworth OL Rest Full Participation In Practice Matthew Stafford QB Back Limited Participation In Practice Robert Woods WR Foot Questionable Ernest Jones LB Illness Questionable Jalen Ramsey CB Knee Questionable Von Miller OLB Ankle Questionable Brycen Hopkins TE Illness Full Participation In Practice Cooper Kupp WR Rest Full Participation In Practice Bobby Brown III DT Not injury related Full Participation In Practice

Titans Impact Players

Ryan Tannehill has thrown for 2,002 yards while completing 65.6% of his passes, with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions (250.3 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 23 carries for 165 yards and three touchdowns.

This season A.J. Brown has 35 receptions for a team-high 509 yards (63.6 per game) and three touchdowns.

Harold Landry has registered a team-leading 8.5 sacks, while adding nine TFL and 42 tackles.

David Long has racked up 60 tackles and four TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Kevin Byard has a team-high four interceptions and has tacked on 37 tackles and 10 passes defended eight this season.

Titans Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Kendall Lamm OT Back Questionable Tory Carter FB Shoulder Questionable Jeffery Simmons DT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Chris Jackson DB Foot Limited Participation In Practice Rashaan Evans LB Ankle Out Nate Davis OG Concussion Out Olasunkanmi Adeniyi OLB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice A.J. Brown WR Knee Questionable Monty Rice LB Knee Questionable Taylor Lewan OT Knee Questionable Teair Tart DT Groin Full Participation In Practice Harold Landry OLB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Julio Jones WR Hamstirng Limited Participation In Practice Bud Dupree OLB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Dane Cruikshank DB Concussion Full Participation In Practice

Rams Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/17/2021 Giants W 38-11 Away 10/24/2021 Lions W 28-19 Home 10/31/2021 Texans W 38-22 Away 11/7/2021 Titans - Home 11/15/2021 49ers - Away 11/28/2021 Packers - Away 12/5/2021 Jaguars - Home

Titans Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/18/2021 Buffalo W 34-31 Home 10/24/2021 Kansas City W 27-3 Home 10/31/2021 Indianapolis W 34-31 Away 11/7/2021 Los Angeles - Away 11/14/2021 New Orleans - Home 11/21/2021 Houston - Home 11/28/2021 New England - Away

Regional restrictions apply.