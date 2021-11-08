Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

How to Watch Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Rams (7-1), winners of four straight games, host the Tennessee Titans (6-2), who have also won four straight, on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rams vs. Titans
- Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Stadium: SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles and Tennessee Stats
- The Rams average 30.6 points per game, 6.2 more than the Titans give up per outing (24.4).
- The Rams rack up 405.9 yards per game, 37.8 more yards than the 368.1 the Titans give up per contest.
- The Rams have turned the ball over seven times this season, four fewer than the Titans have forced (11).
- The Titans average 28.4 points per game, 7.4 more than the Rams surrender (21).
- The Titans collect only 9.6 more yards per game (377.1) than the Rams allow per outing (367.5).
- The Titans have turned the ball over 11 times, two fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (13).
Rams Impact Players
- Matthew Stafford has thrown for 2,477 yards while connecting on 68.9% of his passes (188-for-273), with 22 touchdowns and four interceptions (309.6 yards per game).
- Darrell Henderson has picked up a team-leading 507 rushing yards (63.4 per game) and five scores. He has added 16 receptions for 141 yards and two TDs.
- Cooper Kupp has racked up 63 receptions for 924 yards, best on his team, and 10 touchdowns. He has been targeted 90 times, and averages 115.5 receiving yards per game.
- Leonard Floyd has collected a team-leading 6.5 sacks, while adding five TFL and 35 tackles.
- Over the current campaign, Jordan Fuller has totaled 60 tackles and one TFL and leads the team in tackles.
- This season Taylor Rapp leads the team with two interceptions and has added 44 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and three passes defended.
Rams Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Andrew Whitworth
OL
Rest
Full Participation In Practice
Matthew Stafford
QB
Back
Limited Participation In Practice
Robert Woods
WR
Foot
Questionable
Ernest Jones
LB
Illness
Questionable
Jalen Ramsey
CB
Knee
Questionable
Von Miller
OLB
Ankle
Questionable
Brycen Hopkins
TE
Illness
Full Participation In Practice
Cooper Kupp
WR
Rest
Full Participation In Practice
Bobby Brown III
DT
Not injury related
Full Participation In Practice
Titans Impact Players
- Ryan Tannehill has thrown for 2,002 yards while completing 65.6% of his passes, with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions (250.3 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 23 carries for 165 yards and three touchdowns.
- This season A.J. Brown has 35 receptions for a team-high 509 yards (63.6 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Harold Landry has registered a team-leading 8.5 sacks, while adding nine TFL and 42 tackles.
- David Long has racked up 60 tackles and four TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Kevin Byard has a team-high four interceptions and has tacked on 37 tackles and 10 passes defended eight this season.
Titans Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Kendall Lamm
OT
Back
Questionable
Tory Carter
FB
Shoulder
Questionable
Jeffery Simmons
DT
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Chris Jackson
DB
Foot
Limited Participation In Practice
Rashaan Evans
LB
Ankle
Out
Nate Davis
OG
Concussion
Out
Olasunkanmi Adeniyi
OLB
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
A.J. Brown
WR
Knee
Questionable
Monty Rice
LB
Knee
Questionable
Taylor Lewan
OT
Knee
Questionable
Teair Tart
DT
Groin
Full Participation In Practice
Harold Landry
OLB
Hamstring
Limited Participation In Practice
Julio Jones
WR
Hamstirng
Limited Participation In Practice
Bud Dupree
OLB
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Dane Cruikshank
DB
Concussion
Full Participation In Practice
Rams Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/17/2021
Giants
W 38-11
Away
10/24/2021
Lions
W 28-19
Home
10/31/2021
Texans
W 38-22
Away
11/7/2021
Titans
-
Home
11/15/2021
49ers
-
Away
11/28/2021
Packers
-
Away
12/5/2021
Jaguars
-
Home
Titans Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/18/2021
Buffalo
W 34-31
Home
10/24/2021
Kansas City
W 27-3
Home
10/31/2021
Indianapolis
W 34-31
Away
11/7/2021
Los Angeles
-
Away
11/14/2021
New Orleans
-
Home
11/21/2021
Houston
-
Home
11/28/2021
New England
-
Away
