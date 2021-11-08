Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    How to Watch Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 31, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and wide receiver Ben Skowronek (18) talk on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

    The Los Angeles Rams (7-1), winners of four straight games, host the Tennessee Titans (6-2), who have also won four straight, on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Rams vs. Titans

    Los Angeles and Tennessee Stats

    • The Rams average 30.6 points per game, 6.2 more than the Titans give up per outing (24.4).
    • The Rams rack up 405.9 yards per game, 37.8 more yards than the 368.1 the Titans give up per contest.
    • The Rams have turned the ball over seven times this season, four fewer than the Titans have forced (11).
    • The Titans average 28.4 points per game, 7.4 more than the Rams surrender (21).
    • The Titans collect only 9.6 more yards per game (377.1) than the Rams allow per outing (367.5).
    • The Titans have turned the ball over 11 times, two fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (13).

    Rams Impact Players

    • Matthew Stafford has thrown for 2,477 yards while connecting on 68.9% of his passes (188-for-273), with 22 touchdowns and four interceptions (309.6 yards per game).
    • Darrell Henderson has picked up a team-leading 507 rushing yards (63.4 per game) and five scores. He has added 16 receptions for 141 yards and two TDs.
    • Cooper Kupp has racked up 63 receptions for 924 yards, best on his team, and 10 touchdowns. He has been targeted 90 times, and averages 115.5 receiving yards per game.
    • Leonard Floyd has collected a team-leading 6.5 sacks, while adding five TFL and 35 tackles.
    • Over the current campaign, Jordan Fuller has totaled 60 tackles and one TFL and leads the team in tackles.
    • This season Taylor Rapp leads the team with two interceptions and has added 44 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and three passes defended.

    Rams Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Andrew Whitworth

    OL

    Rest

    Full Participation In Practice

    Matthew Stafford

    QB

    Back

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Robert Woods

    WR

    Foot

    Questionable

    Ernest Jones

    LB

    Illness

    Questionable

    Jalen Ramsey

    CB

    Knee

    Questionable

    Von Miller

    OLB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Brycen Hopkins

    TE

    Illness

    Full Participation In Practice

    Cooper Kupp

    WR

    Rest

    Full Participation In Practice

    Bobby Brown III

    DT

    Not injury related

    Full Participation In Practice

    Titans Impact Players

    • Ryan Tannehill has thrown for 2,002 yards while completing 65.6% of his passes, with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions (250.3 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 23 carries for 165 yards and three touchdowns.
    • This season A.J. Brown has 35 receptions for a team-high 509 yards (63.6 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Harold Landry has registered a team-leading 8.5 sacks, while adding nine TFL and 42 tackles.
    • David Long has racked up 60 tackles and four TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • Kevin Byard has a team-high four interceptions and has tacked on 37 tackles and 10 passes defended eight this season.

    Titans Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Kendall Lamm

    OT

    Back

    Questionable

    Tory Carter

    FB

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    Jeffery Simmons

    DT

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Chris Jackson

    DB

    Foot

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Rashaan Evans

    LB

    Ankle

    Out

    Nate Davis

    OG

    Concussion

    Out

    Olasunkanmi Adeniyi

    OLB

    Shoulder

    Limited Participation In Practice

    A.J. Brown

    WR

    Knee

    Questionable

    Monty Rice

    LB

    Knee

    Questionable

    Taylor Lewan

    OT

    Knee

    Questionable

    Teair Tart

    DT

    Groin

    Full Participation In Practice

    Harold Landry

    OLB

    Hamstring

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Julio Jones

    WR

    Hamstirng

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Bud Dupree

    OLB

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Dane Cruikshank

    DB

    Concussion

    Full Participation In Practice

    Rams Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/17/2021

    Giants

    W 38-11

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Lions

    W 28-19

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Texans

    W 38-22

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Titans

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    49ers

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Packers

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Jaguars

    -

    Home

    Titans Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/18/2021

    Buffalo

    W 34-31

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Kansas City

    W 27-3

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Indianapolis

    W 34-31

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Los Angeles

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    New Orleans

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Houston

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    New England

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    7
    2021

    Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Rams

    TV CHANNEL: NBC
    Time
    8:20
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
