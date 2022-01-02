Dec 27, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (26) tackles Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Titans (10-5) host a streaking Miami Dolphins (8-7) team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Nissan Stadium. The Dolphins have won seven straight games. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Titans vs. Dolphins

Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Sunday, January 2, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Betting Information for Tennessee vs. Miami

Favorite Spread Total Titans -3 40.5

Tennessee and Miami Stats

The Titans rack up 23.8 points per game, comparable to the 21.0 per contest the Dolphins give up.

The Titans rack up 340.6 yards per game, just 3.9 more than the 336.7 the Dolphins give up per outing.

The Titans have turned the ball over two more times (25 total) than the Dolphins have forced a turnover (23) this season.

The Dolphins score 20.3 points per game, comparable to the 21.7 the Titans surrender.

The Dolphins collect 22.2 fewer yards per game (311.0) than the Titans give up (333.2).

The Dolphins have turned the ball over four more times (24 total) than the Titans have forced a turnover (20) this season.

Titans Impact Players

Ryan Tannehill has passed for 3,327 yards (321-for-481), with 15 touchdowns and 14 interceptions (221.8 yards per game). He's also carried the football 49 times for a team-high 265 yards and seven scores, averaging 17.7 YPG.

D'Onta Foreman has racked up a team-high 365 rushing yards (52.1 per game) and two scores. He has added eight receptions for 108 yards .

A.J. Brown has 57 catches (94 targets) and paces his team with 760 receiving yards (50.7 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Harold Landry has 11.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 13.0 TFL and 68 tackles.

Kevin Byard leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 79 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and five interceptions over the current campaign.

Titans Injuries: Daren Bates: Questionable (Hip), Derick Roberson: Out (Hamstring), Khari Blasingame: Questionable (Ankle)

Dolphins Impact Players

Tua Tagovailoa has thrown for 2,339 yards while completing 70.1% of his passes, with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions (155.9 yards per game).

Myles Gaskin has churned out a team-best 590 rushing yards (39.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

Jaylen Waddle has been targeted 126 times and has 96 catches, leading his team with 941 yards (62.7 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.

Emmanuel Ogbah has 9.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 9.0 TFL and 37 tackles.

Jerome Baker has totaled 79 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Xavien Howard has a team-high four interceptions and has tacked on 45 tackles, one sack, and 14 passes defended 15 this season.

Dolphins Injuries: Solomon Kindley: Questionable (Knee), Kamu Grugier-Hill: Out (Illness), Jakeem Grant Sr.: Questionable (Ankle), Shaq Lawson: Questionable (Shoulder), DeVante Parker: Questionable (Hamstring)

