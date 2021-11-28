Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots (7-4) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the Tennessee Titans (8-3) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Patriots vs. Titans

Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021

Sunday, November 28, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Gillette Stadium

New England and Tennessee Stats

The Patriots rack up 27.3 points per game, 4.2 more than the Titans allow per contest (23.1).

The Patriots average only 1.3 more yards per game (351.8) than the Titans allow per outing (350.5).

The Patriots have turned the ball over one more time (15 total) than the Titans have forced a turnover (14) this season.

This season the Titans put up 10.4 more points per game (26.5) than the Patriots surrender (16.1).

The Titans average 354.1 yards per game, 40.9 more yards than the 313.2 the Patriots allow.

This season the Titans have 17 turnovers, four fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (21).

Patriots Impact Players

This season Mac Jones has 2,540 passing yards (230.9 yards per game) while going 245-for-349 (70.2%) and tossing 14 touchdowns with eight interceptions.

Damien Harris has put up a team-high 603 yards (54.8 YPG) and picked up seven touchdowns.

Kendrick Bourne has racked up 37 catches for 562 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 47 times, and averages 51.1 receiving yards per game.

Matthew Judon has 10.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 11 TFL and 40 tackles.

Kyle Dugger has collected 65 tackles, four TFL, and three interceptions to lead the team in tackles so far.

J.C. Jackson has picked off six passes to lead the team while adding 40 tackles and 15 passes defended.

Patriots Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Cody Davis DB Illness Questionable Jake Bailey P Right knee Questionable Ja'Whaun Bentley LB Ribs Questionable Rhamondre Stevenson RB Knee Questionable Jonnu Smith TE Shoulder Questionable Trent Brown OL Calf Questionable Dont'a Hightower LB Ankle Questionable Christian Barmore DT Knee Questionable Hunter Henry TE Neck Questionable Damien Harris RB Neck Questionable Shaq Mason OL Abdomen Limited Participation In Practice Kyle Van Noy LB Groin Limited Participation In Practice

Titans Impact Players

Ryan Tannehill has thrown for 2,681 yards while completing 66.6% of his passes, with 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions (243.7 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 32 carries for 172 yards and five touchdowns.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has been targeted 31 times and has 23 catches, leading his team with 272 yards (24.7 per game) while hauling in two touchdowns.

Harold Landry has registered a team-leading 10 sacks, while adding 12 TFL and 57 tackles.

Over the current campaign, David Long has racked up 66 tackles, four TFL, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.

Kevin Byard has picked off five passes to lead the team while adding 52 tackles and 12 passes defended.

Titans Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Jeremy McNichols RB Concussion Out David Long LB Hamstring Out Rashaan Evans LB Ankle Out Elijah Molden CB Groin Questionable Denico Autry DE Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Geoff Swaim TE Concussion Questionable Greg Mabin CB Ankle Questionable Jayon Brown LB Quad Questionable Teair Tart DT Ankle Out Nate Davis OG Concussion Out A.J. Brown WR Chest Out Olasunkanmi Adeniyi OLB Hamstring Questionable Harold Landry OLB Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice Naquan Jones DT Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Rodger Saffold OG Back Limited Participation In Practice Janoris Jenkins CB Chest Limited Participation In Practice D'Onta Foreman RB Tricep Limited Participation In Practice

Patriots Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/7/2021 Panthers W 24-6 Away 11/14/2021 Browns W 45-7 Home 11/18/2021 Falcons W 25-0 Away 11/28/2021 Titans - Home 12/6/2021 Bills - Away 12/19/2021 Colts - Away 12/26/2021 Bills - Home

Titans Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/7/2021 Los Angeles W 28-16 Away 11/14/2021 New Orleans W 23-21 Home 11/21/2021 Houston L 22-13 Home 11/28/2021 New England - Away 12/12/2021 Jacksonville - Home 12/19/2021 Pittsburgh - Away 12/23/2021 San Francisco - Home

