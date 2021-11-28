Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    How to Watch Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

    The New England Patriots (7-4) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the Tennessee Titans (8-3) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Patriots vs. Titans

    New England and Tennessee Stats

    • The Patriots rack up 27.3 points per game, 4.2 more than the Titans allow per contest (23.1).
    • The Patriots average only 1.3 more yards per game (351.8) than the Titans allow per outing (350.5).
    • The Patriots have turned the ball over one more time (15 total) than the Titans have forced a turnover (14) this season.
    • This season the Titans put up 10.4 more points per game (26.5) than the Patriots surrender (16.1).
    • The Titans average 354.1 yards per game, 40.9 more yards than the 313.2 the Patriots allow.
    • This season the Titans have 17 turnovers, four fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (21).

    Patriots Impact Players

    • This season Mac Jones has 2,540 passing yards (230.9 yards per game) while going 245-for-349 (70.2%) and tossing 14 touchdowns with eight interceptions.
    • Damien Harris has put up a team-high 603 yards (54.8 YPG) and picked up seven touchdowns.
    • Kendrick Bourne has racked up 37 catches for 562 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 47 times, and averages 51.1 receiving yards per game.
    • Matthew Judon has 10.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 11 TFL and 40 tackles.
    • Kyle Dugger has collected 65 tackles, four TFL, and three interceptions to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • J.C. Jackson has picked off six passes to lead the team while adding 40 tackles and 15 passes defended.

    Patriots Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Cody Davis

    DB

    Illness

    Questionable

    Jake Bailey

    P

    Right knee

    Questionable

    Ja'Whaun Bentley

    LB

    Ribs

    Questionable

    Rhamondre Stevenson

    RB

    Knee

    Questionable

    Jonnu Smith

    TE

    Shoulder

    Questionable

    Trent Brown

    OL

    Calf

    Questionable

    Dont'a Hightower

    LB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Christian Barmore

    DT

    Knee

    Questionable

    Hunter Henry

    TE

    Neck

    Questionable

    Damien Harris

    RB

    Neck

    Questionable

    Shaq Mason

    OL

    Abdomen

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Kyle Van Noy

    LB

    Groin

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Titans Impact Players

    • Ryan Tannehill has thrown for 2,681 yards while completing 66.6% of his passes, with 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions (243.7 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 32 carries for 172 yards and five touchdowns.
    • Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has been targeted 31 times and has 23 catches, leading his team with 272 yards (24.7 per game) while hauling in two touchdowns.
    • Harold Landry has registered a team-leading 10 sacks, while adding 12 TFL and 57 tackles.
    • Over the current campaign, David Long has racked up 66 tackles, four TFL, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.
    • Kevin Byard has picked off five passes to lead the team while adding 52 tackles and 12 passes defended.

    Titans Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Jeremy McNichols

    RB

    Concussion

    Out

    David Long

    LB

    Hamstring

    Out

    Rashaan Evans

    LB

    Ankle

    Out

    Elijah Molden

    CB

    Groin

    Questionable

    Denico Autry

    DE

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Geoff Swaim

    TE

    Concussion

    Questionable

    Greg Mabin

    CB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Jayon Brown

    LB

    Quad

    Questionable

    Teair Tart

    DT

    Ankle

    Out

    Nate Davis

    OG

    Concussion

    Out

    A.J. Brown

    WR

    Chest

    Out

    Olasunkanmi Adeniyi

    OLB

    Hamstring

    Questionable

    Harold Landry

    OLB

    Hamstring

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Naquan Jones

    DT

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Rodger Saffold

    OG

    Back

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Janoris Jenkins

    CB

    Chest

    Limited Participation In Practice

    D'Onta Foreman

    RB

    Tricep

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Patriots Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/7/2021

    Panthers

    W 24-6

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Browns

    W 45-7

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Falcons

    W 25-0

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Titans

    -

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Bills

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Colts

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Bills

    -

    Home

    Titans Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/7/2021

    Los Angeles

    W 28-16

    Away

    11/14/2021

    New Orleans

    W 23-21

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Houston

    L 22-13

    Home

    11/28/2021

    New England

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Jacksonville

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    San Francisco

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    28
    2021

    Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
