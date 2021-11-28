How to Watch Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New England Patriots (7-4) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the Tennessee Titans (8-3) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Patriots vs. Titans
- Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Gillette Stadium
New England and Tennessee Stats
- The Patriots rack up 27.3 points per game, 4.2 more than the Titans allow per contest (23.1).
- The Patriots average only 1.3 more yards per game (351.8) than the Titans allow per outing (350.5).
- The Patriots have turned the ball over one more time (15 total) than the Titans have forced a turnover (14) this season.
- This season the Titans put up 10.4 more points per game (26.5) than the Patriots surrender (16.1).
- The Titans average 354.1 yards per game, 40.9 more yards than the 313.2 the Patriots allow.
- This season the Titans have 17 turnovers, four fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (21).
Patriots Impact Players
- This season Mac Jones has 2,540 passing yards (230.9 yards per game) while going 245-for-349 (70.2%) and tossing 14 touchdowns with eight interceptions.
- Damien Harris has put up a team-high 603 yards (54.8 YPG) and picked up seven touchdowns.
- Kendrick Bourne has racked up 37 catches for 562 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 47 times, and averages 51.1 receiving yards per game.
- Matthew Judon has 10.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 11 TFL and 40 tackles.
- Kyle Dugger has collected 65 tackles, four TFL, and three interceptions to lead the team in tackles so far.
- J.C. Jackson has picked off six passes to lead the team while adding 40 tackles and 15 passes defended.
Patriots Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Cody Davis
DB
Illness
Questionable
Jake Bailey
P
Right knee
Questionable
Ja'Whaun Bentley
LB
Ribs
Questionable
Rhamondre Stevenson
RB
Knee
Questionable
Jonnu Smith
TE
Shoulder
Questionable
Trent Brown
OL
Calf
Questionable
Dont'a Hightower
LB
Ankle
Questionable
Christian Barmore
DT
Knee
Questionable
Hunter Henry
TE
Neck
Questionable
Damien Harris
RB
Neck
Questionable
Shaq Mason
OL
Abdomen
Limited Participation In Practice
Kyle Van Noy
LB
Groin
Limited Participation In Practice
Titans Impact Players
- Ryan Tannehill has thrown for 2,681 yards while completing 66.6% of his passes, with 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions (243.7 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 32 carries for 172 yards and five touchdowns.
- Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has been targeted 31 times and has 23 catches, leading his team with 272 yards (24.7 per game) while hauling in two touchdowns.
- Harold Landry has registered a team-leading 10 sacks, while adding 12 TFL and 57 tackles.
- Over the current campaign, David Long has racked up 66 tackles, four TFL, and one interception and leads the team in tackles.
- Kevin Byard has picked off five passes to lead the team while adding 52 tackles and 12 passes defended.
Titans Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Jeremy McNichols
RB
Concussion
Out
David Long
LB
Hamstring
Out
Rashaan Evans
LB
Ankle
Out
Elijah Molden
CB
Groin
Questionable
Denico Autry
DE
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Geoff Swaim
TE
Concussion
Questionable
Greg Mabin
CB
Ankle
Questionable
Jayon Brown
LB
Quad
Questionable
Teair Tart
DT
Ankle
Out
Nate Davis
OG
Concussion
Out
A.J. Brown
WR
Chest
Out
Olasunkanmi Adeniyi
OLB
Hamstring
Questionable
Harold Landry
OLB
Hamstring
Did Not Participate In Practice
Naquan Jones
DT
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Rodger Saffold
OG
Back
Limited Participation In Practice
Janoris Jenkins
CB
Chest
Limited Participation In Practice
D'Onta Foreman
RB
Tricep
Limited Participation In Practice
Patriots Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/7/2021
Panthers
W 24-6
Away
11/14/2021
Browns
W 45-7
Home
11/18/2021
Falcons
W 25-0
Away
11/28/2021
Titans
-
Home
12/6/2021
Bills
-
Away
12/19/2021
Colts
-
Away
12/26/2021
Bills
-
Home
Titans Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/7/2021
Los Angeles
W 28-16
Away
11/14/2021
New Orleans
W 23-21
Home
11/21/2021
Houston
L 22-13
Home
11/28/2021
New England
-
Away
12/12/2021
Jacksonville
-
Home
12/19/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Away
12/23/2021
San Francisco
-
Home
