Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Tennessee Titans vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is congratulated after scoring a rushing touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is congratulated after scoring a rushing touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

    The Tennessee Titans (7-2) will aim to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the New Orleans Saints (5-3) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Nissan Stadium. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Titans vs. Saints

    Betting Information for Tennessee vs. New Orleans

    Titans vs Saints Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Titans

    -3

    43

    Tennessee and New Orleans Stats

    • The Titans average 8.9 more points per game (28.3) than the Saints give up (19.4).
    • The Titans rack up only 9.8 more yards per game (356.8), than the Saints allow per outing (347.0).
    • The Titans have turned the ball over 12 times this season, one fewer than the Saints have forced (13).
    • The Saints put up just 1.7 more points per game (25.1) than the Titans surrender (23.4).
    • The Saints average 51.2 fewer yards per game (314.6) than the Titans allow (365.8).
    • This season the Saints have seven turnovers, six fewer than the Titans have takeaways (13).

    Titans Impact Players

    • This season Ryan Tannehill has racked up 2,145 passing yards (238.3 yards per game) while completing 66.1% of his passes, with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 168 yards on the ground on 25 attempts (plus four scores), averaging 18.7 yards per game.
    • A.J. Brown has 40 catches (65 targets) and paces his team with 551 receiving yards (61.2 ypg) and three touchdowns.
    • This season Harold Landry leads the team with 9.0 sacks and has added 9.0 TFL and 47 tackles.
    • This season David Long has totaled 66 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.
    • Kevin Byard has a team-high five interceptions and has tacked on 40 tackles and 11 passes defended nine this season.

    Titans Injuries: Adam Humphries: Out (Concussion), Adoree' Jackson: Out (Knee), Dane Cruikshank: Out (Groin), MyCole Pruitt: Out (Knee)

    Saints Impact Players

    • Trevor Siemian has 408 passing yards (51.0 per game) and a 58.6% completion percentage, throwing three touchdown passes and zero interceptions.
    • Alvin Kamara has ran for a team-leading 530 yards on 146 carries (66.3 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He also averages 38.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing 32 passes for a team-high 310 yards and four touchdowns.
    • Deonte Harris has been targeted 31 times and has 21 catches, leading his team with 323 yards (40.4 per game) while also scoring two touchdowns.
    • Tanoh Kpassagnon has 4.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 3.0 TFL and 18 tackles.
    • Demario Davis' 59 tackles, 9.0 TFL, and three sacks mean he's the team's tackle leader.
    • This season P.J. Williams leads the team with three interceptions and has added 11 tackles and five passes defended.

    Saints Injuries: Dwayne Washington: Questionable (Back)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    14
    2021

    New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_15669755
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Florida at N.C. State in Women's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    Florida Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Texas A&M at Kentucky in Women's College Volleyball

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    Liga ACB Basketball

    How to Watch Barca vs. Valencia

    32 minutes ago
    USATSI_16965800
    NBA G League Basketball

    How to Watch Delaware Blue Coats at Maine Celtics

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17157157
    PGA Tour

    How to Watch Houston Open, Final Round

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17070337
    NFL

    How to Watch NFL RedZone

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_15838494
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Arkansas at Connecticut in Women's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Florida State at Florida

    1 hour ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) looks to pass in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Browns vs. Patriots

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy