Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is congratulated after scoring a rushing touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Titans (7-2) will aim to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the New Orleans Saints (5-3) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Nissan Stadium. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Titans vs. Saints

Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021

Sunday, November 14, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Betting Information for Tennessee vs. New Orleans

Favorite Spread Total Titans -3 43

Tennessee and New Orleans Stats

The Titans average 8.9 more points per game (28.3) than the Saints give up (19.4).

The Titans rack up only 9.8 more yards per game (356.8), than the Saints allow per outing (347.0).

The Titans have turned the ball over 12 times this season, one fewer than the Saints have forced (13).

The Saints put up just 1.7 more points per game (25.1) than the Titans surrender (23.4).

The Saints average 51.2 fewer yards per game (314.6) than the Titans allow (365.8).

This season the Saints have seven turnovers, six fewer than the Titans have takeaways (13).

Titans Impact Players

This season Ryan Tannehill has racked up 2,145 passing yards (238.3 yards per game) while completing 66.1% of his passes, with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 168 yards on the ground on 25 attempts (plus four scores), averaging 18.7 yards per game.

A.J. Brown has 40 catches (65 targets) and paces his team with 551 receiving yards (61.2 ypg) and three touchdowns.

This season Harold Landry leads the team with 9.0 sacks and has added 9.0 TFL and 47 tackles.

This season David Long has totaled 66 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.

Kevin Byard has a team-high five interceptions and has tacked on 40 tackles and 11 passes defended nine this season.

Titans Injuries: Adam Humphries: Out (Concussion), Adoree' Jackson: Out (Knee), Dane Cruikshank: Out (Groin), MyCole Pruitt: Out (Knee)

Saints Impact Players

Trevor Siemian has 408 passing yards (51.0 per game) and a 58.6% completion percentage, throwing three touchdown passes and zero interceptions.

Alvin Kamara has ran for a team-leading 530 yards on 146 carries (66.3 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He also averages 38.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing 32 passes for a team-high 310 yards and four touchdowns.

Deonte Harris has been targeted 31 times and has 21 catches, leading his team with 323 yards (40.4 per game) while also scoring two touchdowns.

Tanoh Kpassagnon has 4.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 3.0 TFL and 18 tackles.

Demario Davis' 59 tackles, 9.0 TFL, and three sacks mean he's the team's tackle leader.

This season P.J. Williams leads the team with three interceptions and has added 11 tackles and five passes defended.

Saints Injuries: Dwayne Washington: Questionable (Back)

