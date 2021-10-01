The New York Jets (0-3) head into a matchup against the Tennessee Titans (2-1) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at MetLife Stadium on a three-game losing streak. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jets vs. Titans
- Game Day: Sunday, October 3, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: MetLife Stadium
Tennessee and New York Stats
- This year, the Titans score just 0.4 more points per game (23.7) than the Jets surrender (23.3).
- The Titans rack up 382.7 yards per game, 54.4 more yards than the 328.3 the Jets allow per outing.
- The Titans have turned the ball over seven times this season, five more turnovers than the Jets have forced (2).
- This season the Jets score 21.3 fewer points per game (6.7) than the Titans surrender (28.0).
- The Jets collect 250.0 yards per game, 109.3 fewer yards than the 359.3 the Titans give up.
- The Jets have turned the ball over seven times this season, six more turnovers than the Titans have forced (1).
Titans Impact Players
- Ryan Tannehill has 756 passing yards (252.0 per game) and a 64.7% completion percentage (66-for-102) while firing four touchdowns and three interceptions. He also leads his team with 100 yards on the ground on 11 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 33.3 YPG.
- Derrick Henry has run for a team-leading 353 yards (117.7 per game) and scored three touchdowns. He also leads his team in receiving yards, hauling in 12 passes for 105 yards.
- Julio Jones has 12 receptions for a team-high 204 yards (68.0 per game).
- Olasunkanmi Adeniyi has 2.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 2.0 TFL and five tackles.
- Over the course of the current campaign, Rashaan Evans has collected 18 tackles and 1.0 TFL and leads the team in tackles.
- Kevin Byard has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 11 tackles and two passes defended three this season.
Titans Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Brett Kern
P
Groin
Did Not Participate In Practice
Kristian Fulton
CB
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Taylor Lewan
OT
Toe
Full Participation In Practice
Derrick Henry
RB
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Anthony Firkser
TE
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Jayon Brown
LB
Hamstring
Full Participation In Practice
Teair Tart
DT
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Rodger Saffold
OG
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Larrell Murchison
DT
Elbow
Did Not Participate In Practice
Julio Jones
WR
Hamstring
Did Not Participate In Practice
Caleb Farley
CB
Shoulder
Did Not Participate In Practice
Bud Dupree
OLB
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
A.J. Brown
WR
Hamstring
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jets Impact Players
- This year Zach Wilson has racked up 628 passing yards (209.3 per game) while going 58-for-105 (55.2%) and throwing for two touchdowns with seven interceptions.
- Michael Carter has run for a team-leading 89 yards on 24 attempts (29.7 yards per game). He also averages 16.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing five passes for 48 yards.
- Braxton Berrios has hauled in 14 catches for 150 yards, best on his team. He averages 50.0 receiving yards per game.
- John Franklin-Myers has collected a team-leading 2.0 sacks, while adding 1.0 TFL and nine tackles.
- C.J. Mosley's 24 tackles make him the team's leading tackler.
- Marcus Maye has a team-high zero interceptions and has tacked on 23 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended three this season.
Jets Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Lamical Perine
RB
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jeff Smith
WR
Concussion
Did Not Participate In Practice
Tyler Kroft
TE
Rib
Limited Participation In Practice
Jamison Crowder
WR
Groin
Limited Participation In Practice
Marcus Maye
S
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Elijah Moore
WR
Concussion
Did Not Participate In Practice
Titans Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Cardinals
L 38-13
Home
9/19/2021
Seahawks
W 33-30
Away
9/26/2021
Colts
W 25-16
Home
10/3/2021
Jets
-
Away
10/10/2021
Jaguars
-
Away
10/18/2021
Bills
-
Home
10/24/2021
Chiefs
-
Home
Jets Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Carolina
L 19-14
Away
9/19/2021
New England
L 25-6
Home
9/26/2021
Denver
L 26-0
Away
10/3/2021
Tennessee
-
Home
10/10/2021
Atlanta
-
Away
10/24/2021
New England
-
Away
10/31/2021
Cincinnati
-
Home
