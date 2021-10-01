October 1, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) heads to the locker room after beating the Colts at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans Colts 249

The New York Jets (0-3) head into a matchup against the Tennessee Titans (2-1) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at MetLife Stadium on a three-game losing streak. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jets vs. Titans

Tennessee and New York Stats

  • This year, the Titans score just 0.4 more points per game (23.7) than the Jets surrender (23.3).
  • The Titans rack up 382.7 yards per game, 54.4 more yards than the 328.3 the Jets allow per outing.
  • The Titans have turned the ball over seven times this season, five more turnovers than the Jets have forced (2).
  • This season the Jets score 21.3 fewer points per game (6.7) than the Titans surrender (28.0).
  • The Jets collect 250.0 yards per game, 109.3 fewer yards than the 359.3 the Titans give up.
  • The Jets have turned the ball over seven times this season, six more turnovers than the Titans have forced (1).

Titans Impact Players

  • Ryan Tannehill has 756 passing yards (252.0 per game) and a 64.7% completion percentage (66-for-102) while firing four touchdowns and three interceptions. He also leads his team with 100 yards on the ground on 11 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 33.3 YPG.
  • Derrick Henry has run for a team-leading 353 yards (117.7 per game) and scored three touchdowns. He also leads his team in receiving yards, hauling in 12 passes for 105 yards.
  • Julio Jones has 12 receptions for a team-high 204 yards (68.0 per game).
  • Olasunkanmi Adeniyi has 2.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 2.0 TFL and five tackles.
  • Over the course of the current campaign, Rashaan Evans has collected 18 tackles and 1.0 TFL and leads the team in tackles.
  • Kevin Byard has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 11 tackles and two passes defended three this season.

Titans Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Brett Kern

P

Groin

Did Not Participate In Practice

Kristian Fulton

CB

Ankle

Full Participation In Practice

Taylor Lewan

OT

Toe

Full Participation In Practice

Derrick Henry

RB

Rest

Did Not Participate In Practice

Anthony Firkser

TE

Knee

Full Participation In Practice

Jayon Brown

LB

Hamstring

Full Participation In Practice

Teair Tart

DT

Shoulder

Limited Participation In Practice

Rodger Saffold

OG

Shoulder

Limited Participation In Practice

Larrell Murchison

DT

Elbow

Did Not Participate In Practice

Julio Jones

WR

Hamstring

Did Not Participate In Practice

Caleb Farley

CB

Shoulder

Did Not Participate In Practice

Bud Dupree

OLB

Knee

Did Not Participate In Practice

A.J. Brown

WR

Hamstring

Did Not Participate In Practice

Jets Impact Players

  • This year Zach Wilson has racked up 628 passing yards (209.3 per game) while going 58-for-105 (55.2%) and throwing for two touchdowns with seven interceptions.
  • Michael Carter has run for a team-leading 89 yards on 24 attempts (29.7 yards per game). He also averages 16.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing five passes for 48 yards.
  • Braxton Berrios has hauled in 14 catches for 150 yards, best on his team. He averages 50.0 receiving yards per game.
  • John Franklin-Myers has collected a team-leading 2.0 sacks, while adding 1.0 TFL and nine tackles.
  • C.J. Mosley's 24 tackles make him the team's leading tackler.
  • Marcus Maye has a team-high zero interceptions and has tacked on 23 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended three this season.

Jets Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Lamical Perine

RB

Illness

Did Not Participate In Practice

Jeff Smith

WR

Concussion

Did Not Participate In Practice

Tyler Kroft

TE

Rib

Limited Participation In Practice

Jamison Crowder

WR

Groin

Limited Participation In Practice

Marcus Maye

S

Ankle

Did Not Participate In Practice

Elijah Moore

WR

Concussion

Did Not Participate In Practice

Titans Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Cardinals

L 38-13

Home

9/19/2021

Seahawks

W 33-30

Away

9/26/2021

Colts

W 25-16

Home

10/3/2021

Jets

-

Away

10/10/2021

Jaguars

-

Away

10/18/2021

Bills

-

Home

10/24/2021

Chiefs

-

Home

Jets Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Carolina

L 19-14

Away

9/19/2021

New England

L 25-6

Home

9/26/2021

Denver

L 26-0

Away

10/3/2021

Tennessee

-

Home

10/10/2021

Atlanta

-

Away

10/24/2021

New England

-

Away

10/31/2021

Cincinnati

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
3
2021

Tennessee Titans at New York Jets

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

