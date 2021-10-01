Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) heads to the locker room after beating the Colts at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans Colts 249

The New York Jets (0-3) head into a matchup against the Tennessee Titans (2-1) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at MetLife Stadium on a three-game losing streak. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jets vs. Titans

Game Day: Sunday, October 3, 2021

Sunday, October 3, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tennessee and New York Stats

This year, the Titans score just 0.4 more points per game (23.7) than the Jets surrender (23.3).

The Titans rack up 382.7 yards per game, 54.4 more yards than the 328.3 the Jets allow per outing.

The Titans have turned the ball over seven times this season, five more turnovers than the Jets have forced (2).

This season the Jets score 21.3 fewer points per game (6.7) than the Titans surrender (28.0).

The Jets collect 250.0 yards per game, 109.3 fewer yards than the 359.3 the Titans give up.

The Jets have turned the ball over seven times this season, six more turnovers than the Titans have forced (1).

Titans Impact Players

Ryan Tannehill has 756 passing yards (252.0 per game) and a 64.7% completion percentage (66-for-102) while firing four touchdowns and three interceptions. He also leads his team with 100 yards on the ground on 11 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 33.3 YPG.

Derrick Henry has run for a team-leading 353 yards (117.7 per game) and scored three touchdowns. He also leads his team in receiving yards, hauling in 12 passes for 105 yards.

Julio Jones has 12 receptions for a team-high 204 yards (68.0 per game).

Olasunkanmi Adeniyi has 2.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 2.0 TFL and five tackles.

Over the course of the current campaign, Rashaan Evans has collected 18 tackles and 1.0 TFL and leads the team in tackles.

Kevin Byard has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 11 tackles and two passes defended three this season.

Titans Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Brett Kern P Groin Did Not Participate In Practice Kristian Fulton CB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Taylor Lewan OT Toe Full Participation In Practice Derrick Henry RB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Anthony Firkser TE Knee Full Participation In Practice Jayon Brown LB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Teair Tart DT Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Rodger Saffold OG Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Larrell Murchison DT Elbow Did Not Participate In Practice Julio Jones WR Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice Caleb Farley CB Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice Bud Dupree OLB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice A.J. Brown WR Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice

Jets Impact Players

This year Zach Wilson has racked up 628 passing yards (209.3 per game) while going 58-for-105 (55.2%) and throwing for two touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Michael Carter has run for a team-leading 89 yards on 24 attempts (29.7 yards per game). He also averages 16.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing five passes for 48 yards.

Braxton Berrios has hauled in 14 catches for 150 yards, best on his team. He averages 50.0 receiving yards per game.

John Franklin-Myers has collected a team-leading 2.0 sacks, while adding 1.0 TFL and nine tackles.

C.J. Mosley's 24 tackles make him the team's leading tackler.

Marcus Maye has a team-high zero interceptions and has tacked on 23 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one pass defended three this season.

Jets Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Lamical Perine RB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Jeff Smith WR Concussion Did Not Participate In Practice Tyler Kroft TE Rib Limited Participation In Practice Jamison Crowder WR Groin Limited Participation In Practice Marcus Maye S Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Elijah Moore WR Concussion Did Not Participate In Practice

Titans Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Cardinals L 38-13 Home 9/19/2021 Seahawks W 33-30 Away 9/26/2021 Colts W 25-16 Home 10/3/2021 Jets - Away 10/10/2021 Jaguars - Away 10/18/2021 Bills - Home 10/24/2021 Chiefs - Home

Jets Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Carolina L 19-14 Away 9/19/2021 New England L 25-6 Home 9/26/2021 Denver L 26-0 Away 10/3/2021 Tennessee - Home 10/10/2021 Atlanta - Away 10/24/2021 New England - Away 10/31/2021 Cincinnati - Home

Regional restrictions apply.