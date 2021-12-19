Tennessee Titans running back D'onta Foreman (7) celebrates his touchdown during the first quarter Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans Jags 1058

The Tennessee Titans (9-4) go on the road to match up against the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6-1) at Heinz Field on Sunday, December 19, 2021. In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Steelers vs. Titans

Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Sunday, December 19, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Heinz Field

Pittsburgh and Tennessee Stats

The Steelers put up 20.9 points per game, comparable to the 22.3 per contest the Titans surrender.

The Steelers rack up 329 yards per game, only 12.6 fewer than the 341.6 the Titans give up per contest.

The Steelers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, three fewer than the Titans have forced (18).

The Titans put up 24.9 points per game, comparable to the 24.8 the Steelers give up.

The Titans rack up 24.1 fewer yards per game (347.2) than the Steelers allow (371.3).

The Titans have turned the ball over 21 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Steelers have forced (13).

Steelers Impact Players

Ben Roethlisberger has thrown for 3,066 yards (297-for-455), with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions (235.8 yards per game).

Najee Harris has picked up a team-high 873 rushing yards (67.2 YPG) and scored six touchdowns. He has tacked on 60 catches for 397 yards (also a team high) with three receiving touchdowns.

Diontae Johnson has been targeted 130 times and has 81 catches, leading his team with 990 yards (76.2 ypg) while also scoring six touchdowns.

T.J. Watt has registered a team-leading 16 sacks, while adding 16 TFL and 48 tackles.

Joe Schobert has totaled 91 tackles and one TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.

Minkah Fitzpatrick has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 88 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended 13 this season.

Steelers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Isaiah Buggs DE Ankle Out Buddy Johnson LB Foot Out Kevin Rader TE Hip Questionable Joe Haden CB Foot Questionable T.J. Watt LB Groin Limited Participation In Practice Robert Spillane LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Ben Roethlisberger QB Pec Did Not Participate In Practice Zach Banner OT Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Carlos Davis DT Knee Full Participation In Practice Alex Highsmith LB Quad Limited Participation In Practice

Titans Impact Players

This year Ryan Tannehill has put up 2,965 passing yards (228.1 per game) while going 276-for-420 (65.7%) and throwing for 14 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. He has tacked on a team-high 225 rushing yards on 41 carries with six touchdowns.

D'Onta Foreman has picked up a team-high 240 rushing yards (48 per game) and scored one touchdown. He has tacked on six catches for 81 yards .

This year Julio Jones has 25 receptions for a team-high 369 yards (28.4 per game).

Harold Landry has registered a team-leading 11 sacks, while adding 13 TFL and 63 tackles.

Kevin Byard leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 69 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and five interceptions over the course of the current campaign.

Titans Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Denico Autry DE Knee Limited Participation In Practice Aaron Brewer OL Toe Questionable Teair Tart DT Ankle Out Rodger Saffold OG Shoulder Out Larrell Murchison DT Knee Out David Long LB Hamstring Out Janoris Jenkins CB Ankle Out Derick Roberson OLB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Dane Cruikshank DB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice

Steelers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/28/2021 Bengals L 41-10 Away 12/5/2021 Ravens W 20-19 Home 12/9/2021 Vikings L 36-28 Away 12/19/2021 Titans - Home 12/26/2021 Chiefs - Away 1/3/2022 Browns - Home

Titans Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/21/2021 Houston L 22-13 Home 11/28/2021 New England L 36-13 Away 12/12/2021 Jacksonville W 20-0 Home 12/19/2021 Pittsburgh - Away 12/23/2021 San Francisco - Home 1/2/2022 Miami - Home

