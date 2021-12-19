How to Watch Tennessee Titans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tennessee Titans (9-4) go on the road to match up against the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6-1) at Heinz Field on Sunday, December 19, 2021. In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Steelers vs. Titans
- Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Heinz Field
Pittsburgh and Tennessee Stats
- The Steelers put up 20.9 points per game, comparable to the 22.3 per contest the Titans surrender.
- The Steelers rack up 329 yards per game, only 12.6 fewer than the 341.6 the Titans give up per contest.
- The Steelers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, three fewer than the Titans have forced (18).
- The Titans put up 24.9 points per game, comparable to the 24.8 the Steelers give up.
- The Titans rack up 24.1 fewer yards per game (347.2) than the Steelers allow (371.3).
- The Titans have turned the ball over 21 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Steelers have forced (13).
Steelers Impact Players
- Ben Roethlisberger has thrown for 3,066 yards (297-for-455), with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions (235.8 yards per game).
- Najee Harris has picked up a team-high 873 rushing yards (67.2 YPG) and scored six touchdowns. He has tacked on 60 catches for 397 yards (also a team high) with three receiving touchdowns.
- Diontae Johnson has been targeted 130 times and has 81 catches, leading his team with 990 yards (76.2 ypg) while also scoring six touchdowns.
- T.J. Watt has registered a team-leading 16 sacks, while adding 16 TFL and 48 tackles.
- Joe Schobert has totaled 91 tackles and one TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.
- Minkah Fitzpatrick has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 88 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended 13 this season.
Steelers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Isaiah Buggs
DE
Ankle
Out
Buddy Johnson
LB
Foot
Out
Kevin Rader
TE
Hip
Questionable
Joe Haden
CB
Foot
Questionable
T.J. Watt
LB
Groin
Limited Participation In Practice
Robert Spillane
LB
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Ben Roethlisberger
QB
Pec
Did Not Participate In Practice
Zach Banner
OT
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Carlos Davis
DT
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Alex Highsmith
LB
Quad
Limited Participation In Practice
Titans Impact Players
- This year Ryan Tannehill has put up 2,965 passing yards (228.1 per game) while going 276-for-420 (65.7%) and throwing for 14 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. He has tacked on a team-high 225 rushing yards on 41 carries with six touchdowns.
- D'Onta Foreman has picked up a team-high 240 rushing yards (48 per game) and scored one touchdown. He has tacked on six catches for 81 yards .
- This year Julio Jones has 25 receptions for a team-high 369 yards (28.4 per game).
- Harold Landry has registered a team-leading 11 sacks, while adding 13 TFL and 63 tackles.
- Kevin Byard leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 69 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and five interceptions over the course of the current campaign.
Titans Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Denico Autry
DE
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Aaron Brewer
OL
Toe
Questionable
Teair Tart
DT
Ankle
Out
Rodger Saffold
OG
Shoulder
Out
Larrell Murchison
DT
Knee
Out
David Long
LB
Hamstring
Out
Janoris Jenkins
CB
Ankle
Out
Derick Roberson
OLB
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Dane Cruikshank
DB
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Steelers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/28/2021
Bengals
L 41-10
Away
12/5/2021
Ravens
W 20-19
Home
12/9/2021
Vikings
L 36-28
Away
12/19/2021
Titans
-
Home
12/26/2021
Chiefs
-
Away
1/3/2022
Browns
-
Home
Titans Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Houston
L 22-13
Home
11/28/2021
New England
L 36-13
Away
12/12/2021
Jacksonville
W 20-0
Home
12/19/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Away
12/23/2021
San Francisco
-
Home
1/2/2022
Miami
-
Home
