    December 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Tennessee Titans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Tennessee Titans running back D'onta Foreman (7) celebrates his touchdown during the first quarter Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans Jags 1058

    The Tennessee Titans (9-4) go on the road to match up against the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6-1) at Heinz Field on Sunday, December 19, 2021. In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Steelers vs. Titans

    Pittsburgh and Tennessee Stats

    • The Steelers put up 20.9 points per game, comparable to the 22.3 per contest the Titans surrender.
    • The Steelers rack up 329 yards per game, only 12.6 fewer than the 341.6 the Titans give up per contest.
    • The Steelers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, three fewer than the Titans have forced (18).
    • The Titans put up 24.9 points per game, comparable to the 24.8 the Steelers give up.
    • The Titans rack up 24.1 fewer yards per game (347.2) than the Steelers allow (371.3).
    • The Titans have turned the ball over 21 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Steelers have forced (13).

    Steelers Impact Players

    • Ben Roethlisberger has thrown for 3,066 yards (297-for-455), with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions (235.8 yards per game).
    • Najee Harris has picked up a team-high 873 rushing yards (67.2 YPG) and scored six touchdowns. He has tacked on 60 catches for 397 yards (also a team high) with three receiving touchdowns.
    • Diontae Johnson has been targeted 130 times and has 81 catches, leading his team with 990 yards (76.2 ypg) while also scoring six touchdowns.
    • T.J. Watt has registered a team-leading 16 sacks, while adding 16 TFL and 48 tackles.
    • Joe Schobert has totaled 91 tackles and one TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • Minkah Fitzpatrick has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 88 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended 13 this season.

    Steelers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Isaiah Buggs

    DE

    Ankle

    Out

    Buddy Johnson

    LB

    Foot

    Out

    Kevin Rader

    TE

    Hip

    Questionable

    Joe Haden

    CB

    Foot

    Questionable

    T.J. Watt

    LB

    Groin

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Robert Spillane

    LB

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Ben Roethlisberger

    QB

    Pec

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Zach Banner

    OT

    Knee

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Carlos Davis

    DT

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Alex Highsmith

    LB

    Quad

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Titans Impact Players

    • This year Ryan Tannehill has put up 2,965 passing yards (228.1 per game) while going 276-for-420 (65.7%) and throwing for 14 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. He has tacked on a team-high 225 rushing yards on 41 carries with six touchdowns.
    • D'Onta Foreman has picked up a team-high 240 rushing yards (48 per game) and scored one touchdown. He has tacked on six catches for 81 yards .
    • This year Julio Jones has 25 receptions for a team-high 369 yards (28.4 per game).
    • Harold Landry has registered a team-leading 11 sacks, while adding 13 TFL and 63 tackles.
    • Kevin Byard leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 69 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and five interceptions over the course of the current campaign.

    Titans Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Denico Autry

    DE

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Aaron Brewer

    OL

    Toe

    Questionable

    Teair Tart

    DT

    Ankle

    Out

    Rodger Saffold

    OG

    Shoulder

    Out

    Larrell Murchison

    DT

    Knee

    Out

    David Long

    LB

    Hamstring

    Out

    Janoris Jenkins

    CB

    Ankle

    Out

    Derick Roberson

    OLB

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Dane Cruikshank

    DB

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Steelers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/28/2021

    Bengals

    L 41-10

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Ravens

    W 20-19

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Vikings

    L 36-28

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Titans

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Chiefs

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Browns

    -

    Home

    Titans Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Houston

    L 22-13

    Home

    11/28/2021

    New England

    L 36-13

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Jacksonville

    W 20-0

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    San Francisco

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Miami

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17329511
    NFL

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
