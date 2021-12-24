Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is hit after he throws by Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Joe Schobert (93) during the second quarter at Heinz Field Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pa. Titans Steelers 073

The Tennessee Titans (9-5) play the San Francisco 49ers (8-6) at Nissan Stadium on Thursday, December 23, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Titans vs. 49ers

Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021

Thursday, December 23, 2021 Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Betting Information for San Francisco vs. Tennessee

Favorite Spread Total 49ers -3 44.5

San Francisco and Tennessee Stats

The 49ers rack up 3.6 more points per game (25.7) than the Titans give up (22.1).

The 49ers average 37.4 more yards per game (366.6) than the Titans allow per outing (329.2).

The 49ers have turned the ball over 19 times this season, one more turnover than the Titans have forced (18).

The Titans score 24.1 points per game, comparable to the 22.4 the 49ers surrender.

The Titans rack up 345.1 yards per game, 23.3 more yards than the 321.8 the 49ers allow.

The Titans have turned the ball over eight more times (25 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (17) this season.

49ers Impact Players

Jimmy Garoppolo has thrown for 3,172 yards while completing 67.4% of his passes (252-for-374), with 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions (226.6 yards per game).

Elijah Mitchell has rushed for a team-leading 759 yards (54.2 per game) and five touchdowns.

Nick Bosa has registered a team-leading 15.0 sacks, while adding 18.0 TFL and 43 tackles.

This season Fred Warner has totaled 108 tackles and 4.0 TFL, leading his team in tackles.

This season Jimmie Ward leads the team with two interceptions and has added 63 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended.

49ers Injuries: Deebo Samuel: Out (Hamstring), Richard Sherman: Out (Calf), Hroniss Grasu: Questionable (Knee), Javon Kinlaw: Questionable (Knee), Emmanuel Moseley: Questionable (Hamstring), Raheem Mostert: Out (Ankle), Nick Mullens: Out (Right Elbow), Dion Jordan: Doubtful (Knee), Jimmie Ward: Out (Concussion), Tarvarius Moore: Questionable (Knee)

Titans Impact Players

Ryan Tannehill has thrown for 3,118 yards while completing 66.2% of his passes, with 14 touchdowns and 14 interceptions (222.7 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 46 carries for 243 yards and seven touchdowns.

D'Onta Foreman has picked up a team-best 348 rushing yards (58.0 per game) and one touchdown. He has tacked on eight receptions for 108 yards .

Julio Jones has 25 catches (38 targets) and paces his team with 369 receiving yards (26.4 per game).

This season Harold Landry leads the team with 11.0 sacks and has added 13.0 TFL and 65 tackles.

This season Zach Cunningham has collected 73 tackles and 4.0 TFL, leading his team in tackles.

Kevin Byard has picked off five passes to lead the team while adding 73 tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, and 13 passes defended.

Titans Injuries: Derick Roberson: Out (Hamstring)

