Tennessee Titans vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

September 18, 2021
How to Watch Tennessee Titans vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) evades a tackle by Indianapolis Colts defensive back T.J. Carrie (38) on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, during the regular season opener at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Tennessee Titans (0-1) hit the road to square off against the Seattle Seahawks (1-0) at Lumen Field on Sunday, September 19, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Titans

Seattle and Tennessee Stats

  • The Seahawks put up 28.7 points per game last year, comparable to the 27.4 per contest the Titans allowed.
  • The Seahawks racked up 28.8 fewer yards per game (369.5) than the Titans gave up per outing (398.3) last year.
  • The Seahawks turned the ball over 18 times last season, five fewer than the Titans forced turnovers (23).
  • The Titans scored 30.7 points per game last season, 7.5 more than the Seahawks gave up (23.2).
  • The Titans racked up only 15.8 more yards per game (396.4) than the Seahawks allowed (380.6) per matchup last year.
  • The Titans turned the ball over 12 times last year, 10 fewer times than the Seahawks forced turnovers (22).

Seahawks Impact Players

  • Russell Wilson threw for 4,212 yards (263.3 per game) while completing 68.8% of his passes (384-for-558), with 40 touchdowns and 13 interceptions last season. He also carried the ball 83 times for a team-high 513 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 32.1 yards per game.
  • A year ago Chris Carson racked up 681 rushing yards (42.6 per game) and scored five touchdowns. He added 37 catches for 287 yards and four receiving touchdowns.
  • Last season D.K. Metcalf reeled in 83 passes for 1,303 yards (81.4 per game) and scored 10 touchdowns.
  • Jamal Adams showed out with an impressive stat line of 9.5 sacks, 11 TFL and 83 tackles last year.
  • In last year's campaign, Bobby Wagner totaled 138 tackles, seven TFL, and three sacks.
  • Quandre Diggs picked off five passes while adding 64 tackles and 10 passes defended a season ago.

Titans Impact Players

  • Ryan Tannehill recorded 3,819 passing yards (238.7 per game) with a 65.5% completion percentage last season, while throwing for 33 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He also topped his team with 266 rushing yards on 43 carries plus seven TDs, averaging 16.6 yards per game.
  • Derrick Henry took 378 carries for 2,027 rushing yards a season ago (126.7 per game) and scored 17 touchdowns.
  • Last season A.J. Brown was targeted 106 times and had 70 catches for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns.
  • Last season Bud Dupree racked up eight sacks, eight TFL and 31 tackles.
  • Kevin Byard collected 111 tackles, one TFL, and one interception over his 2020 campaign.
  • Last season Janoris Jenkins hauled in three interceptions and added 55 tackles, two TFL, and 12 passes defended.

Seahawks Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Colts

W 28-16

Away

9/19/2021

Titans

-

Home

9/26/2021

Vikings

-

Away

10/3/2021

49ers

-

Away

10/7/2021

Rams

-

Home

Titans Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Arizona

L 38-13

Home

9/19/2021

Seattle

-

Away

9/26/2021

Indianapolis

-

Home

10/3/2021

New York

-

Away

10/10/2021

Jacksonville

-

Away

How To Watch

September
19
2021

Tennessee Titans at Seattle Seahawks

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
4:25
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
