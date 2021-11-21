The Titans go for their seventh-straight win on Sunday afternoon when they travel to Houston to take on the Texans.

The AFC has been crazy this year, but the one thing that seems to remain constant is the Titans picking up wins. Tennessee has reeled off six straight wins and is starting to look like the best team in the conference.

How to Watch Titans at Texans Today:

Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WVLT – Knoxville, TN)

Live stream the Titans at Texans game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Titans played their second game without star running back Derrick Henry, but it didn't matter. They still picked up wins in both games. Last week they had to fend off a late rally from the Saints but pulled out the 23-21 win.

The wins improved the Titans' record to 8-2 and have them sitting atop the AFC. Sunday they will look to make it seven straight when they take on the struggling Texans.

Houston has lost eight straight games since winning its season opener against the Jaguars. The team has been close in a few of its games but has largely struggled to score during the losing streak.

Last week the Texans had a bye, and they hope the extra time off can help them snap their streak. It won't be easy against a Titans team playing as well as anybody in the NFL.

Regional restrictions may apply.