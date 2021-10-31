How to Watch Titans at Colts

Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Colts and the Titans meet for a rematch as Indianapolis tries to tie up the season series.
    Author:

    This is shaping up to be one of the best games on Halloween. 

    The Titans are the best team in the AFC South, but the Colts are steadily improving as the season goes on. Tennessee has recently earned two impressive wins after a nail-biter victory against the Bills behind Derrick Henry and a blowout win over the Kansas City Chiefs. 

    They are legitimate Super Bowl contenders, and this might be the best team they've had not only since their AFC Championship appearance in 2019 but since their Super Bowl debut in 2000. 

    How to Watch Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts:

    Game Date: Oct. 31, 2021

    Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS

    Live Stream Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    They Titans are able to create the passing game with Henry and QB Ryan Tannehill that is similar to how Eddie George was pounding the rock to give way to Steve McNair through the air. 

    The passing game may slow a bit in this game, though, as Julio Jones is out again with a hamstring injury. A.J. Brown should be able to pick up the slack enough to not make this a glaring issue. 

    The Colts will have more than a fighting chance in this one even though they've already lost to the Titans earlier this season. First off, they will be at home with the momentum of winning three of their last four. That loss was against a good Ravens team after Indy was winning big most of that game. It really is a big turnaround from their 1-4 start. 

    That turnaround has revolved around the progression of QB Carson Wentz. His career looked like it was on life support in Philadelphia last year. It's amazing how much better he looks when head coach Frank Reich is in his corner. They are reunited again after Reich was the offensive coordinator in Philadelphia. 

    Along with running back Jonathan Taylor, who makes this offense shift into high gear, the Colts are looking more and more like a playoff contender each week.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    31
    2021

    Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17023568
    NFL

    How to Watch Eagles at Lions

    26 minutes ago
    USATSI_17023448
    NFL

    How to Watch Rams at Texans

    26 minutes ago
    USATSI_17023456
    NFL

    How to Watch 49ers at Bears

    26 minutes ago
    USATSI_17020672
    NFL

    How to Watch Titans at Colts

    26 minutes ago
    USATSI_15419545
    NFL

    How to Watch NFL RedZone

    26 minutes ago
    USATSI_16384601
    PGA Tour

    How to Watch Bermuda Championship, Final Round

    26 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Indiana at Maryland in Men's College Soccer

    26 minutes ago
    USATSI_16983833
    NFL

    How to Watch Dolphins at Bills

    26 minutes ago
    Sporting Kansas City Daniel Solloi
    MLS

    How to Watch Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United FC

    26 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy