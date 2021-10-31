How to Watch Titans at Colts

The Colts and the Titans meet for a rematch as Indianapolis tries to tie up the season series.

This is shaping up to be one of the best games on Halloween.

The Titans are the best team in the AFC South, but the Colts are steadily improving as the season goes on. Tennessee has recently earned two impressive wins after a nail-biter victory against the Bills behind Derrick Henry and a blowout win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

They are legitimate Super Bowl contenders, and this might be the best team they've had not only since their AFC Championship appearance in 2019 but since their Super Bowl debut in 2000.

How to Watch Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts:

Game Date: Oct. 31, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

They Titans are able to create the passing game with Henry and QB Ryan Tannehill that is similar to how Eddie George was pounding the rock to give way to Steve McNair through the air.

The passing game may slow a bit in this game, though, as Julio Jones is out again with a hamstring injury. A.J. Brown should be able to pick up the slack enough to not make this a glaring issue.

The Colts will have more than a fighting chance in this one even though they've already lost to the Titans earlier this season. First off, they will be at home with the momentum of winning three of their last four. That loss was against a good Ravens team after Indy was winning big most of that game. It really is a big turnaround from their 1-4 start.

That turnaround has revolved around the progression of QB Carson Wentz. His career looked like it was on life support in Philadelphia last year. It's amazing how much better he looks when head coach Frank Reich is in his corner. They are reunited again after Reich was the offensive coordinator in Philadelphia.

Along with running back Jonathan Taylor, who makes this offense shift into high gear, the Colts are looking more and more like a playoff contender each week.

