How to Watch Titans at Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars will look for their first win of the season in Week 5 against Derrick Henry and the Titans.

Entering this season, the Jaguars were expected to take a big step forward in their rebuild with the addition of rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Entering their Week 5 matchup with the Titans, though, Jacksonville remains winless on the season.

The Titans (2–2) lost to the previously winless Jets in overtime last week and will be looking to get back on track against the Jaguars.

How to Watch Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars:

Game Date: Oct. 10, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS (WDEFDT – Chattanooga, TN)

Lawrence has completed just 57% of his pass attempts for 873 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions. Lawrence has also picked up 82 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

For the Titans, Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry could not overcome the absences of Julio Jones and A.J. Brown, who missed the game against the Jets due to injury.

If Tennessee wants to prove itself a serious contender in the AFC this season, the Titans cannot afford to lose back-to-back games to the Jets and Jaguars. They need a win to keep pace in the playoff race.

