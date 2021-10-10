How to Watch Titans at Jaguars

    • October 10, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars will look for their first win of the season in Week 5 against Derrick Henry and the Titans.
    Author:

    Entering this season, the Jaguars were expected to take a big step forward in their rebuild with the addition of rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Entering their Week 5 matchup with the Titans, though, Jacksonville remains winless on the season.

    The Titans (2–2) lost to the previously winless Jets in overtime last week and will be looking to get back on track against the Jaguars.

    How to Watch Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars:

    Game Date: Oct. 10, 2021

    Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: CBS (WDEFDT – Chattanooga, TN)

    You can live stream the Titans at Jaguars game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Lawrence has completed just 57% of his pass attempts for 873 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions. Lawrence has also picked up 82 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

    For the Titans, Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry could not overcome the absences of Julio Jones and A.J. Brown, who missed the game against the Jets due to injury.

    If Tennessee wants to prove itself a serious contender in the AFC this season, the Titans cannot afford to lose back-to-back games to the Jets and Jaguars. They need a win to keep pace in the playoff race.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    10
    2021

    Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

    TV CHANNEL: CBS (WDEFDT – Chattanooga, TN)
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mac Jones New England Patriots
    NFL

    How to Watch Patriots vs. Texans

    5 minutes ago
    UCLA Soccer
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch James Madison at Northeastern in Women's College Soccer

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_16913263
    NFL

    How to Watch Titans at Jaguars

    5 minutes ago
    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrate a second quarter touchdown against the Detroit Lions during their football game on Monday, August 20, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Packers Vs Lions 0331 092021wag
    NFL

    How to Watch Packers vs. Bengals

    5 minutes ago
    Oct 3, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is tackled by New York Giants cornerback Josh Jackson (27) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Saints vs. Washington Football Team

    5 minutes ago
    Minnesota Gophers Volleyball
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Florida at LSU in Women's College Volleyball

    5 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch North Carolina at Boston College in Women's College Soccer

    5 minutes ago
    Buffalo Bills Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17), cheers the first touchdown agains the Dolphins during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens. Dolphins V Bills 19
    NFL

    How to Watch NFL RedZone

    5 minutes ago
    Aug 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Dolphins vs. Buccaneers

    5 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy