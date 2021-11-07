How to Watch Titans vs. Rams

The Titans head on the road to face the red-hot Rams, but Tennessee will be without star running back Derrick Henry.

With Derrick Henry potentially out for the season after undergoing foot surgery, the Titans will turn to a stable of running backs in Sunday’s game against the Rams to fill the hole left by their star.

Tennessee signed future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson this week to help the offense. With four straight wins, including victories against Buffalo and Kansas City, the Titans will not be phased to face the high-powered Rams.

Los Angeles comes in winners of four straight, though tonight's matchup against the Titans will be the toughest team they have faced since a Week 4 loss against Arizona.

How to Watch Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Rams Today:

Game Date: Nov. 7, 2021

Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream the Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Rams game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Since the trade that sent Matthew Stafford to the Rams, Los Angeles has been explosive on offense, averaging 405.9 yards per game and 30.6 points per game. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been the largest beneficiary of the Stafford acquisition, posting 63 catches for 924 yards and an NFL-leading 10 touchdowns through eight games.

Tennessee is now tasked with replacing Henry’s 937 yards and 10 touchdowns in the run game, as Henry has accounted for 84% of the carries from the running back position for the Titans.

Since making the trade to acquire Julio Jones from Atlanta, Tennessee has not seen the production it may have anticipated from the 11-year veteran. Through five games, Jones has 17 catches for 301 yards and has yet to score a touchdown since joining the Titans. Without Henry in the lineup, the Titans may be more inclined to test out Jones’s abilities.

This is the first matchup between the two sides since 2017 when Jared Goff and the Rams beat Marcus Mariota and the Titans by a 27–23 score.