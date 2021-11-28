The Titans, the first-place team in the AFC South, take on the Patriots, the first-place team in the AFC East, in one of the premier matchups of this week.

The Patriots have been one of the best teams in the league so far this season, with their record of 7–4 putting them in first place in the AFC East entering Sunday's meeting with the Titans.

New England is on a five-game winning streak, having beaten the Jets, Chargers, Panthers, Browns and Falcons.

Tennessee is another contender to win the AFC. The Titans are 8–3 and sit on top of the AFC South despite a bad loss last week to the Texans 22–13.

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones has led New England to sixth in the NFL in total points scored per game and 14th in total passing yards per game. He has 2,540 yards and 14 touchdowns through the air. He is also the frontrunner to win the NFL Rookie of the Year honors.

Tennessee saw their workhorse running back Derrick Henry fall to an injury a couple of weeks ago, but quarterback Ryan Tannehill has stepped up in his loss. Tannehill has 2,681 passing yards and 13 touchdowns. Tennessee ranks second in total time of possession per game.

Tennessee's offense will be challenged against a New England defense that is one of the best in the league. The Patriots rank first in points alper game and third in yards allowed per game. You simply do not score easily on New England.

