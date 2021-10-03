October 3, 2021
How to Watch Tennessee Titans at New York Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Jets look for their first win of the year when they host Derrick Henry and the Titans Sunday afternoon.
The Titans looked lost for the first six quarters of this season. They were blown out by the Cardinals 38-13 and then trailed the Seahawks 24-9 at halftime of their second game. In the last six quarters, though, they have looked like a completely different team.

How to Watch Titans at Jets:

Game Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WDEFDT – Chattanooga, TN)

Live stream Titans at Jets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Titans came all the way back to beat Seattle 33-30 in overtime as Derrick Henry took over, and then they dropped the division rival Colts 25-16 last Sunday. Tennessee came into the year looking like the best team in the AFC South and possibly the entire AFC, and it has looked the part since halftime of the Seattle game.

The Jets are not in the same boat as the Titans and are still looking to get their first win of the year. First-round pick Zach Wilson has really struggled to start the year and threw four interceptions in the Week 2 loss to the Patriots. 

Last week wasn't much better for the Jets. They were shut out by the Broncos 26-0. New York wasn't expected to be a playoff team this year because it's rebuilding, but the last two games have still been disappointing.

Stopping Henry is going to be tough for the Jets, and if they can't, it could be a long day. They will also need Wilson to play better if they want to make this game close.

Tennessee Titans at New York Jets

TV CHANNEL: CBS (WDEFDT – Chattanooga, TN)
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
