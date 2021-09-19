The Titans will head to Seattle to take on the Seahawks in a clash of two of the NFL's most prolific offenses.

The Titans look to bounce back from a disappointing opening week as they take on the Seahawks in Seattle.

While the Titans lost 38-13 to the Cardinals in their season opener, the Seahawks beat the Colts 28-16 to start their season with a win.

How to Watch Titans at Seahawks:

Game Date: Sept. 19, 2021

Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Tennessee's offense could not get going against Arizona. Running back Derrick Henry rushed for 58 yards on 17 carries.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill finished with 212 yards and one touchdown. A.J. Brown caught the touchdown throw from Tannehill and had four catches for 49 yards in the game. Julio Jones had just three receptions for 39 yards in his Tennessee debut. Chester Rogers led the team with 62 yards on four catches.

The Titans defense allowed 416 yards and 38 points in the opener

The Seahawks were in control almost the entire game against the Colts. Russell Wilson threw for 254 yards and four touchdowns on 23 pass attempts. Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf combined for 160 yards and three touchdowns.

Chris Carson set the tone in the run game with 91 yards on 16 carries.

The Titans will look to prove they belong among the top teams in the NFL as they face Seattle on Sunday.

