September 26, 2021
How to Watch Washington Football Team at Buffalo Bills: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Washington Football Team travels Sunday to face the Bills as each team seeks its second win of the season.
The Washington Football Team and the Bills enter their matchup Sunday coming off their first wins of the season.

How to Watch Washington Football Team vs. Buffalo Bills Online:

Game Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

You can live stream Washington Football Team vs. Buffalo Bills on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Washington has allowed 24.5 points per game through the first two weeks and has scored 23.0 points per game.

After starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick exited the season opener with a hip injury, Washington turned to Taylor Heinicke as its top signal-caller. He led the team to a 30-29 win against the Giants last week.

Buffalo dropped its first game to Pittsburgh before dismantling Miami in a divisional game last week. In the 35-0 win, quarterback Josh Allen completed 17 of 33 passes for 179 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception.

Allen has thrown for 449 yards and three touchdowns this season, while star receiver Stefon Diggs has caught 13 receptions for 129 yards and one touchdown. They are one of the most lethal offensive combinations in the NFL and will be exciting to watch on Sunday.

How To Watch

September
26
2021

Washington Football Team at Buffalo Bills

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
