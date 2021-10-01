Washington Football Team vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

Sep 26, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive back Jaquan Johnson (46) hits Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) near the goal line during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football Team (1-2) hit the road to take on the Atlanta Falcons (1-2) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Falcons vs. Washington

Game Day: Sunday, October 3, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Washington and Atlanta Stats

The Football Team average 9.0 fewer points per game (22.3) than the Falcons allow (31.3).

The Football Team average 55.0 fewer yards per game (318.7) than the Falcons allow per matchup (373.7).

The Football Team have turned the ball over three more times (5 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (2) this season.

The Falcons put up 16.0 points per game, 14.7 fewer than the Football Team allow (30.7).

The Falcons average 130.7 fewer yards per game (301.3) than the Football Team allow per outing (432.0).

This season the Falcons have turned the ball over four times, two more than the Football Team's takeaways (2).

Washington Impact Players

This season Taylor Heinicke has racked up 670 yards through the air (223.3 YPG) while completing 69.4% of his passes, with five touchdowns and three interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 44 rushing yards on 15 attempts (plus one touchdown), averaging 14.7 yards per game.

Antonio Gibson has run for a team-best 190 yards (63.3 per game) and zero touchdowns. He also has 95 receiving yards on six catches and one touchdown.

Terry McLaurin has grabbed 19 passes for a team-high 231 yards plus one touchdown. He averages 77.0 receiving yards per game.

Jonathan Allen has 3.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 4.0 TFL and 12 tackles.

Cole Holcomb's 31 tackles and 1.0 TFL mean he's the team's tackle leader.

William Jackson III has a team-high one interception and has tacked on eight tackles and five passes defended three this season.

Washington Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Brandon Scherff OG Chest Full Participation In Practice Matt Ioannidis DT Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Charles Leno Jr. OT Rest Full Participation In Practice Antonio Gibson RB Shin Did Not Participate In Practice Benjamin St-Juste DB Concussion Did Not Participate In Practice

Falcons Impact Players

This season, Matt Ryan has recorded 707 passing yards (235.7 per game) while connecting on 83 of 117 passes (70.9%), with four touchdowns and three interceptions.

Mike Davis has rushed for a team-leading 137 yards on 36 attempts (45.7 yards per game). He also averages 22.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing 14 passes for 68 yards.

Calvin Ridley has racked up 20 catches for 175 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 58.3 receiving yards per game.

This season Dante Fowler Jr. leads the team with 2.0 sacks and has added eight tackles.

Foyesade Oluokun has totaled 31 tackles and 1.0 TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

This season Dorian Etheridge leads the team with zero interceptions and has added 31 tackles and 1.0 TFL.

Falcons Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Colby Gossett OL Illness Full Participation In Practice Frank Darby WR Calf Full Participation In Practice Erik Harris S Back Full Participation In Practice A.J. Terrell CB Concussion Full Participation In Practice Russell Gage WR Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Marlon Davidson DE Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice

Washington Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Chargers L 20-16 Home 9/16/2021 Giants W 30-29 Home 9/26/2021 Bills L 43-21 Away 10/3/2021 Falcons - Away 10/10/2021 Saints - Home 10/17/2021 Chiefs - Home 10/24/2021 Packers - Away

Falcons Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Philadelphia L 32-6 Home 9/19/2021 Tampa Bay L 48-25 Away 9/26/2021 New York W 17-14 Away 10/3/2021 Washington - Home 10/10/2021 New York - Home 10/24/2021 Miami - Away 10/31/2021 Carolina - Home

