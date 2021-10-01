Washington Football Team vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

The Washington Football Team (1-2) hit the road to take on the Atlanta Falcons (1-2) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Falcons vs. Washington
- Game Day: Sunday, October 3, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Washington and Atlanta Stats
- The Football Team average 9.0 fewer points per game (22.3) than the Falcons allow (31.3).
- The Football Team average 55.0 fewer yards per game (318.7) than the Falcons allow per matchup (373.7).
- The Football Team have turned the ball over three more times (5 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (2) this season.
- The Falcons put up 16.0 points per game, 14.7 fewer than the Football Team allow (30.7).
- The Falcons average 130.7 fewer yards per game (301.3) than the Football Team allow per outing (432.0).
- This season the Falcons have turned the ball over four times, two more than the Football Team's takeaways (2).
Washington Impact Players
- This season Taylor Heinicke has racked up 670 yards through the air (223.3 YPG) while completing 69.4% of his passes, with five touchdowns and three interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 44 rushing yards on 15 attempts (plus one touchdown), averaging 14.7 yards per game.
- Antonio Gibson has run for a team-best 190 yards (63.3 per game) and zero touchdowns. He also has 95 receiving yards on six catches and one touchdown.
- Terry McLaurin has grabbed 19 passes for a team-high 231 yards plus one touchdown. He averages 77.0 receiving yards per game.
- Jonathan Allen has 3.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 4.0 TFL and 12 tackles.
- Cole Holcomb's 31 tackles and 1.0 TFL mean he's the team's tackle leader.
- William Jackson III has a team-high one interception and has tacked on eight tackles and five passes defended three this season.
Washington Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Brandon Scherff
OG
Chest
Full Participation In Practice
Matt Ioannidis
DT
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Charles Leno Jr.
OT
Rest
Full Participation In Practice
Antonio Gibson
RB
Shin
Did Not Participate In Practice
Benjamin St-Juste
DB
Concussion
Did Not Participate In Practice
Falcons Impact Players
- This season, Matt Ryan has recorded 707 passing yards (235.7 per game) while connecting on 83 of 117 passes (70.9%), with four touchdowns and three interceptions.
- Mike Davis has rushed for a team-leading 137 yards on 36 attempts (45.7 yards per game). He also averages 22.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing 14 passes for 68 yards.
- Calvin Ridley has racked up 20 catches for 175 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 58.3 receiving yards per game.
- This season Dante Fowler Jr. leads the team with 2.0 sacks and has added eight tackles.
- Foyesade Oluokun has totaled 31 tackles and 1.0 TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- This season Dorian Etheridge leads the team with zero interceptions and has added 31 tackles and 1.0 TFL.
Falcons Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Colby Gossett
OL
Illness
Full Participation In Practice
Frank Darby
WR
Calf
Full Participation In Practice
Erik Harris
S
Back
Full Participation In Practice
A.J. Terrell
CB
Concussion
Full Participation In Practice
Russell Gage
WR
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Marlon Davidson
DE
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Washington Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Chargers
L 20-16
Home
9/16/2021
Giants
W 30-29
Home
9/26/2021
Bills
L 43-21
Away
10/3/2021
Falcons
-
Away
10/10/2021
Saints
-
Home
10/17/2021
Chiefs
-
Home
10/24/2021
Packers
-
Away
Falcons Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Philadelphia
L 32-6
Home
9/19/2021
Tampa Bay
L 48-25
Away
9/26/2021
New York
W 17-14
Away
10/3/2021
Washington
-
Home
10/10/2021
New York
-
Home
10/24/2021
Miami
-
Away
10/31/2021
Carolina
-
Home
