Washington Football Team vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

October 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Washington Football Team vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 26, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive back Jaquan Johnson (46) hits Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) near the goal line during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 26, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive back Jaquan Johnson (46) hits Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) near the goal line during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football Team (1-2) hit the road to take on the Atlanta Falcons (1-2) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Falcons vs. Washington

Washington and Atlanta Stats

  • The Football Team average 9.0 fewer points per game (22.3) than the Falcons allow (31.3).
  • The Football Team average 55.0 fewer yards per game (318.7) than the Falcons allow per matchup (373.7).
  • The Football Team have turned the ball over three more times (5 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (2) this season.
  • The Falcons put up 16.0 points per game, 14.7 fewer than the Football Team allow (30.7).
  • The Falcons average 130.7 fewer yards per game (301.3) than the Football Team allow per outing (432.0).
  • This season the Falcons have turned the ball over four times, two more than the Football Team's takeaways (2).

Washington Impact Players

  • This season Taylor Heinicke has racked up 670 yards through the air (223.3 YPG) while completing 69.4% of his passes, with five touchdowns and three interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 44 rushing yards on 15 attempts (plus one touchdown), averaging 14.7 yards per game.
  • Antonio Gibson has run for a team-best 190 yards (63.3 per game) and zero touchdowns. He also has 95 receiving yards on six catches and one touchdown.
  • Terry McLaurin has grabbed 19 passes for a team-high 231 yards plus one touchdown. He averages 77.0 receiving yards per game.
  • Jonathan Allen has 3.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 4.0 TFL and 12 tackles.
  • Cole Holcomb's 31 tackles and 1.0 TFL mean he's the team's tackle leader.
  • William Jackson III has a team-high one interception and has tacked on eight tackles and five passes defended three this season.

Washington Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Brandon Scherff

OG

Chest

Full Participation In Practice

Matt Ioannidis

DT

Knee

Did Not Participate In Practice

Charles Leno Jr.

OT

Rest

Full Participation In Practice

Antonio Gibson

RB

Shin

Did Not Participate In Practice

Benjamin St-Juste

DB

Concussion

Did Not Participate In Practice

Falcons Impact Players

  • This season, Matt Ryan has recorded 707 passing yards (235.7 per game) while connecting on 83 of 117 passes (70.9%), with four touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • Mike Davis has rushed for a team-leading 137 yards on 36 attempts (45.7 yards per game). He also averages 22.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing 14 passes for 68 yards.
  • Calvin Ridley has racked up 20 catches for 175 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He averages 58.3 receiving yards per game.
  • This season Dante Fowler Jr. leads the team with 2.0 sacks and has added eight tackles.
  • Foyesade Oluokun has totaled 31 tackles and 1.0 TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
  • This season Dorian Etheridge leads the team with zero interceptions and has added 31 tackles and 1.0 TFL.

Falcons Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Colby Gossett

OL

Illness

Full Participation In Practice

Frank Darby

WR

Calf

Full Participation In Practice

Erik Harris

S

Back

Full Participation In Practice

A.J. Terrell

CB

Concussion

Full Participation In Practice

Russell Gage

WR

Ankle

Did Not Participate In Practice

Marlon Davidson

DE

Ankle

Did Not Participate In Practice

Washington Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Chargers

L 20-16

Home

9/16/2021

Giants

W 30-29

Home

9/26/2021

Bills

L 43-21

Away

10/3/2021

Falcons

-

Away

10/10/2021

Saints

-

Home

10/17/2021

Chiefs

-

Home

10/24/2021

Packers

-

Away

Falcons Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Philadelphia

L 32-6

Home

9/19/2021

Tampa Bay

L 48-25

Away

9/26/2021

New York

W 17-14

Away

10/3/2021

Washington

-

Home

10/10/2021

New York

-

Home

10/24/2021

Miami

-

Away

10/31/2021

Carolina

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
3
2021

Washington Football Team at Atlanta Falcons

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16827508
NCAA Men's Soccer

How to Watch Michigan at Indiana in College Soccer

5 minutes ago
Sep 11, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Youngstown State Penguins running back Jaleel McLaughlin (8) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Youngstown State vs. Northern Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/2/2021

53 minutes ago
Sep 26, 2021; Inglewood, California, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to make a pass in the second half of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 26, 2021; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Lions linebacker Charles Harris sacks Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson during the second half of the Lions' 19-17 loss at Ford Field on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Junfu Han-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Baltimore Ravens vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 26, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) carries the ball as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jimmie Ward (1) pursues during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 26, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) celebrates after a touchdown by fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

1 hour ago
Indianapolis Colts safety Khari Willis (37) works to bring down Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (27) on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, during a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
NFL

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

1 hour ago
Sep 26, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive back Jaquan Johnson (46) hits Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) near the goal line during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Washington Football Team vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

1 hour ago
USATSI_16860547
Golf

How to Watch Sanderson Farms Championship, Second Round

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy