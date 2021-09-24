The Buffalo Bills (1-1) meet the Washington Football Team (1-1) at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bills vs. Washington
- Game Day: Sunday, September 26, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Highmark Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Buffalo and Washington Stats
- The Bills racked up 31.3 points per game last year, 10.7 more than the Football Team gave up per outing (20.6).
- The Bills racked up 396.4 yards per game last season, 91.8 more yards than the 304.6 the Football Team gave up per matchup.
- The Bills turned the ball over 22 times last year, one fewer than the Football Team forced turnovers (23).
- The Football Team scored just 2.5 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Bills allowed (23.4) last year.
- The Football Team averaged 317.3 yards per game last year, 35.2 fewer yards than the 352.5 the Bills gave up per matchup.
- The Football Team turned the ball over one more time (27 total) than the Bills forced turnovers (26) last season.
Bills Impact Players
- Josh Allen racked up 4,544 passing yards (284 per game) with a 69.2% completion percentage last season, while throwing for 37 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He added 421 rushing yards on 102 carries with eight touchdowns.
- Devin Singletary rushed for 687 yards on 156 attempts (42.9 yards per game) and scored two touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 16.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing 38 passes for 269 yards.
- Last season Stefon Diggs was targeted 166 times and recorded 127 catches for 1,535 yards with eight touchdowns.
- Efe Obada put together a strong body of work a year ago, registering 5.5 sacks, four TFL and 18 tackles.
- In last year's campaign, Tremaine Edmunds totaled 119 tackles, four TFL, and two sacks.
- Last season, Tre'Davious White hauled in three interceptions and added 57 tackles, two TFL, 1.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended.
Bills Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Star Lotulelei
DT
Groin
Limited Participation In Practice
Emmanuel Sanders
WR
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Mario Addison
DE
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Levi Wallace
CB
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Dane Jackson
CB
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Micah Hyde
S
Neck
Limited Participation In Practice
Jerry Hughes
DE
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Tremaine Edmunds
LB
Illness
Full Participation In Practice
Gabriel Davis
WR
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Cole Beasley
WR
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Efe Obada
DE
Calf
Full Participation In Practice
Washington Impact Players
- Kyle Allen threw for 610 yards while completing 69% of his passes last season, with four touchdowns and one interception (67.8 yards per game).
- Antonio Gibson ran for 795 yards on 170 attempts (49.7 yards per game) and scored 11 touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 15.4 receiving yards per game, grabbing 36 passes for 247 yards.
- Last year Terry McLaurin was targeted 134 times and amassed 87 catches for 1,118 yards with four touchdowns.
- Montez Sweat had a strong body of work a year ago, notching nine sacks, 12 TFL, 45 tackles, and one interception.
- Over his 2020 campaign, Jon Bostic collected 118 tackles, six TFL, three sacks, and one interception.
- Kendall Fuller intercepted four passes and tacked on 50 tackles, one TFL, and 11 passes defended last season.
Washington Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Antonio Gibson
RB
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Matt Ioannidis
DT
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Bills Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Steelers
L 23-16
Home
9/19/2021
Dolphins
W 35-0
Away
9/26/2021
Washington
-
Home
10/3/2021
Texans
-
Home
10/10/2021
Chiefs
-
Away
10/18/2021
Titans
-
Away
Washington Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Los Angeles
L 20-16
Home
9/16/2021
New York
W 30-29
Home
9/26/2021
Buffalo
-
Away
10/3/2021
Atlanta
-
Away
10/10/2021
New Orleans
-
Home
10/17/2021
Kansas City
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.