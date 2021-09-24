September 24, 2021
Sep 19, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) runs with the football from Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones (29) during the fourth quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 19, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) runs with the football from Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones (29) during the fourth quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills (1-1) meet the Washington Football Team (1-1) at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bills vs. Washington

Buffalo and Washington Stats

  • The Bills racked up 31.3 points per game last year, 10.7 more than the Football Team gave up per outing (20.6).
  • The Bills racked up 396.4 yards per game last season, 91.8 more yards than the 304.6 the Football Team gave up per matchup.
  • The Bills turned the ball over 22 times last year, one fewer than the Football Team forced turnovers (23).
  • The Football Team scored just 2.5 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Bills allowed (23.4) last year.
  • The Football Team averaged 317.3 yards per game last year, 35.2 fewer yards than the 352.5 the Bills gave up per matchup.
  • The Football Team turned the ball over one more time (27 total) than the Bills forced turnovers (26) last season.

Bills Impact Players

  • Josh Allen racked up 4,544 passing yards (284 per game) with a 69.2% completion percentage last season, while throwing for 37 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He added 421 rushing yards on 102 carries with eight touchdowns.
  • Devin Singletary rushed for 687 yards on 156 attempts (42.9 yards per game) and scored two touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 16.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing 38 passes for 269 yards.
  • Last season Stefon Diggs was targeted 166 times and recorded 127 catches for 1,535 yards with eight touchdowns.
  • Efe Obada put together a strong body of work a year ago, registering 5.5 sacks, four TFL and 18 tackles.
  • In last year's campaign, Tremaine Edmunds totaled 119 tackles, four TFL, and two sacks.
  • Last season, Tre'Davious White hauled in three interceptions and added 57 tackles, two TFL, 1.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended.

Bills Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Star Lotulelei

DT

Groin

Limited Participation In Practice

Emmanuel Sanders

WR

Rest

Did Not Participate In Practice

Mario Addison

DE

Rest

Did Not Participate In Practice

Levi Wallace

CB

Knee

Limited Participation In Practice

Dane Jackson

CB

Knee

Limited Participation In Practice

Micah Hyde

S

Neck

Limited Participation In Practice

Jerry Hughes

DE

Rest

Did Not Participate In Practice

Tremaine Edmunds

LB

Illness

Full Participation In Practice

Gabriel Davis

WR

Ankle

Limited Participation In Practice

Cole Beasley

WR

Rest

Did Not Participate In Practice

Efe Obada

DE

Calf

Full Participation In Practice

Washington Impact Players

  • Kyle Allen threw for 610 yards while completing 69% of his passes last season, with four touchdowns and one interception (67.8 yards per game).
  • Antonio Gibson ran for 795 yards on 170 attempts (49.7 yards per game) and scored 11 touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 15.4 receiving yards per game, grabbing 36 passes for 247 yards.
  • Last year Terry McLaurin was targeted 134 times and amassed 87 catches for 1,118 yards with four touchdowns.
  • Montez Sweat had a strong body of work a year ago, notching nine sacks, 12 TFL, 45 tackles, and one interception.
  • Over his 2020 campaign, Jon Bostic collected 118 tackles, six TFL, three sacks, and one interception.
  • Kendall Fuller intercepted four passes and tacked on 50 tackles, one TFL, and 11 passes defended last season.

Washington Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Antonio Gibson

RB

Shoulder

Full Participation In Practice

Matt Ioannidis

DT

Knee

Limited Participation In Practice

Bills Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Steelers

L 23-16

Home

9/19/2021

Dolphins

W 35-0

Away

9/26/2021

Washington

-

Home

10/3/2021

Texans

-

Home

10/10/2021

Chiefs

-

Away

10/18/2021

Titans

-

Away

Washington Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Los Angeles

L 20-16

Home

9/16/2021

New York

W 30-29

Home

9/26/2021

Buffalo

-

Away

10/3/2021

Atlanta

-

Away

10/10/2021

New Orleans

-

Home

10/17/2021

Kansas City

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
26
2021

Washington Football Team at Buffalo Bills

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
