Sep 19, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) runs with the football from Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones (29) during the fourth quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills (1-1) meet the Washington Football Team (1-1) at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bills vs. Washington

Game Day: Sunday, September 26, 2021

Sunday, September 26, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Buffalo and Washington Stats

The Bills racked up 31.3 points per game last year, 10.7 more than the Football Team gave up per outing (20.6).

The Bills racked up 396.4 yards per game last season, 91.8 more yards than the 304.6 the Football Team gave up per matchup.

The Bills turned the ball over 22 times last year, one fewer than the Football Team forced turnovers (23).

The Football Team scored just 2.5 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Bills allowed (23.4) last year.

The Football Team averaged 317.3 yards per game last year, 35.2 fewer yards than the 352.5 the Bills gave up per matchup.

The Football Team turned the ball over one more time (27 total) than the Bills forced turnovers (26) last season.

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen racked up 4,544 passing yards (284 per game) with a 69.2% completion percentage last season, while throwing for 37 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He added 421 rushing yards on 102 carries with eight touchdowns.

Devin Singletary rushed for 687 yards on 156 attempts (42.9 yards per game) and scored two touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 16.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing 38 passes for 269 yards.

Last season Stefon Diggs was targeted 166 times and recorded 127 catches for 1,535 yards with eight touchdowns.

Efe Obada put together a strong body of work a year ago, registering 5.5 sacks, four TFL and 18 tackles.

In last year's campaign, Tremaine Edmunds totaled 119 tackles, four TFL, and two sacks.

Last season, Tre'Davious White hauled in three interceptions and added 57 tackles, two TFL, 1.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended.

Bills Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Star Lotulelei DT Groin Limited Participation In Practice Emmanuel Sanders WR Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Mario Addison DE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Levi Wallace CB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Dane Jackson CB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Micah Hyde S Neck Limited Participation In Practice Jerry Hughes DE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Tremaine Edmunds LB Illness Full Participation In Practice Gabriel Davis WR Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Cole Beasley WR Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Efe Obada DE Calf Full Participation In Practice

Washington Impact Players

Kyle Allen threw for 610 yards while completing 69% of his passes last season, with four touchdowns and one interception (67.8 yards per game).

Antonio Gibson ran for 795 yards on 170 attempts (49.7 yards per game) and scored 11 touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 15.4 receiving yards per game, grabbing 36 passes for 247 yards.

Last year Terry McLaurin was targeted 134 times and amassed 87 catches for 1,118 yards with four touchdowns.

Montez Sweat had a strong body of work a year ago, notching nine sacks, 12 TFL, 45 tackles, and one interception.

Over his 2020 campaign, Jon Bostic collected 118 tackles, six TFL, three sacks, and one interception.

Kendall Fuller intercepted four passes and tacked on 50 tackles, one TFL, and 11 passes defended last season.

Washington Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Antonio Gibson RB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Matt Ioannidis DT Knee Limited Participation In Practice

Bills Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Steelers L 23-16 Home 9/19/2021 Dolphins W 35-0 Away 9/26/2021 Washington - Home 10/3/2021 Texans - Home 10/10/2021 Chiefs - Away 10/18/2021 Titans - Away

Washington Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Los Angeles L 20-16 Home 9/16/2021 New York W 30-29 Home 9/26/2021 Buffalo - Away 10/3/2021 Atlanta - Away 10/10/2021 New Orleans - Home 10/17/2021 Kansas City - Home

Regional restrictions apply.