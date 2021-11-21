Skip to main content
    November 21, 2021
    How to Watch Washington Football Team vs. Carolina Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 14, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs the ball as Arizona Cardinals defensive end Michael Dogbe (91) defends during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

    The Carolina Panthers (5-5) and the Washington Football Team (3-6) meet at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 21, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Panthers vs. Washington

    Carolina and Washington Stats

    • The Panthers average 20.5 points per game, 6.8 fewer than the Football Team allow per outing (27.3).
    • The Panthers collect 55.5 fewer yards per game (320.9), than the Football Team allow per matchup (376.4).
    • This year, the Panthers have turned the ball over 17 times, six more than the Football Team's takeaways (11).
    • The Football Team put up 20.6 points per game, comparable to the 19.3 the Panthers surrender.
    • The Football Team average 345.4 yards per game, 64.7 more yards than the 280.7 the Panthers allow.
    • The Football Team have turned the ball over 14 times this season, two more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (12).

    Panthers Impact Players

    • Chuba Hubbard has racked up a team-high 421 yards (42.1 YPG) and picked up three touchdowns. He also averages 15.2 receiving yards, reeling in 19 passes for 152 yards.
    • D.J. Moore has racked up 57 receptions for 701 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 95 times, and averages 70.1 receiving yards per game.
    • Haason Reddick has 9.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 11 TFL and 45 tackles.
    • Jeremy Chinn has racked up 58 tackles and four TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • This season Stephon Gilmore leads the team with two interceptions and has added four tackles and two passes defended.

    Panthers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Yetur Gross-Matos

    DE

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Frankie Luvu

    LB

    Shoulder

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Rashaan Melvin

    CB

    Hand

    Full Participation In Practice

    Washington Impact Players

    • Taylor Heinicke has thrown for 2,184 yards while completing 65.7% of his passes, with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions (242.7 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 39 carries for 247 yards and one touchdown.
    • Antonio Gibson has 135 carries for a team-high 506 rushing yards (56.2 per game) and five touchdowns. He also has 19 catches for 158 receiving yards and one touchdown.
    • Terry McLaurin has 49 catches (84 targets) and paces his team with 632 receiving yards (70.2 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
    • Jonathan Allen has collected a team-leading six sacks, while adding eight TFL and 31 tackles.
    • Cole Holcomb has collected 78 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • This season Bobby McCain leads the team with two interceptions and has added 36 tackles and five passes defended.

    Washington Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Benjamin St-Juste

    DB

    Concussion

    Questionable

    Ricky Seals-Jones

    TE

    Hip

    Out

    Kendall Fuller

    CB

    Knee

    Questionable

    Saahdiq Charles

    OT

    Illness

    Questionable

    Sammis Reyes

    TE

    Hip

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Terry McLaurin

    WR

    Shoulder

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Danny Johnson

    CB

    Wrist

    Full Participation In Practice

    Samuel Cosmi

    OL

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Panthers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/31/2021

    Falcons

    W 19-13

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Patriots

    L 24-6

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Cardinals

    W 34-10

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Washington

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Dolphins

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Falcons

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Bills

    -

    Away

    Washington Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/24/2021

    Green Bay

    L 24-10

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Denver

    L 17-10

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Tampa Bay

    W 29-19

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Carolina

    -

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Seattle

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Las Vegas

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Dallas

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Washington Football Team at Carolina Panthers

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
