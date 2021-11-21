How to Watch Washington Football Team vs. Carolina Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Carolina Panthers (5-5) and the Washington Football Team (3-6) meet at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 21, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Panthers vs. Washington
- Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Bank of America Stadium
Live Stream on fuboTV:
Carolina and Washington Stats
- The Panthers average 20.5 points per game, 6.8 fewer than the Football Team allow per outing (27.3).
- The Panthers collect 55.5 fewer yards per game (320.9), than the Football Team allow per matchup (376.4).
- This year, the Panthers have turned the ball over 17 times, six more than the Football Team's takeaways (11).
- The Football Team put up 20.6 points per game, comparable to the 19.3 the Panthers surrender.
- The Football Team average 345.4 yards per game, 64.7 more yards than the 280.7 the Panthers allow.
- The Football Team have turned the ball over 14 times this season, two more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (12).
Panthers Impact Players
- Chuba Hubbard has racked up a team-high 421 yards (42.1 YPG) and picked up three touchdowns. He also averages 15.2 receiving yards, reeling in 19 passes for 152 yards.
- D.J. Moore has racked up 57 receptions for 701 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 95 times, and averages 70.1 receiving yards per game.
- Haason Reddick has 9.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 11 TFL and 45 tackles.
- Jeremy Chinn has racked up 58 tackles and four TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- This season Stephon Gilmore leads the team with two interceptions and has added four tackles and two passes defended.
Panthers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Yetur Gross-Matos
DE
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Frankie Luvu
LB
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Rashaan Melvin
CB
Hand
Full Participation In Practice
Washington Impact Players
- Taylor Heinicke has thrown for 2,184 yards while completing 65.7% of his passes, with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions (242.7 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 39 carries for 247 yards and one touchdown.
- Antonio Gibson has 135 carries for a team-high 506 rushing yards (56.2 per game) and five touchdowns. He also has 19 catches for 158 receiving yards and one touchdown.
- Terry McLaurin has 49 catches (84 targets) and paces his team with 632 receiving yards (70.2 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
- Jonathan Allen has collected a team-leading six sacks, while adding eight TFL and 31 tackles.
- Cole Holcomb has collected 78 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- This season Bobby McCain leads the team with two interceptions and has added 36 tackles and five passes defended.
Washington Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Benjamin St-Juste
DB
Concussion
Questionable
Ricky Seals-Jones
TE
Hip
Out
Kendall Fuller
CB
Knee
Questionable
Saahdiq Charles
OT
Illness
Questionable
Sammis Reyes
TE
Hip
Limited Participation In Practice
Terry McLaurin
WR
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Danny Johnson
CB
Wrist
Full Participation In Practice
Samuel Cosmi
OL
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Panthers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/31/2021
Falcons
W 19-13
Away
11/7/2021
Patriots
L 24-6
Home
11/14/2021
Cardinals
W 34-10
Away
11/21/2021
Washington
-
Home
11/28/2021
Dolphins
-
Away
12/12/2021
Falcons
-
Home
12/19/2021
Bills
-
Away
Washington Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/24/2021
Green Bay
L 24-10
Away
10/31/2021
Denver
L 17-10
Away
11/14/2021
Tampa Bay
W 29-19
Home
11/21/2021
Carolina
-
Away
11/29/2021
Seattle
-
Home
12/5/2021
Las Vegas
-
Away
12/12/2021
Dallas
-
Home
