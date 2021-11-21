Nov 14, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs the ball as Arizona Cardinals defensive end Michael Dogbe (91) defends during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers (5-5) and the Washington Football Team (3-6) meet at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 21, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Panthers vs. Washington

Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Sunday, November 21, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Carolina and Washington Stats

The Panthers average 20.5 points per game, 6.8 fewer than the Football Team allow per outing (27.3).

The Panthers collect 55.5 fewer yards per game (320.9), than the Football Team allow per matchup (376.4).

This year, the Panthers have turned the ball over 17 times, six more than the Football Team's takeaways (11).

The Football Team put up 20.6 points per game, comparable to the 19.3 the Panthers surrender.

The Football Team average 345.4 yards per game, 64.7 more yards than the 280.7 the Panthers allow.

The Football Team have turned the ball over 14 times this season, two more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (12).

Panthers Impact Players

Chuba Hubbard has racked up a team-high 421 yards (42.1 YPG) and picked up three touchdowns. He also averages 15.2 receiving yards, reeling in 19 passes for 152 yards.

D.J. Moore has racked up 57 receptions for 701 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 95 times, and averages 70.1 receiving yards per game.

Haason Reddick has 9.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 11 TFL and 45 tackles.

Jeremy Chinn has racked up 58 tackles and four TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

This season Stephon Gilmore leads the team with two interceptions and has added four tackles and two passes defended.

Panthers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Yetur Gross-Matos DE Ankle Full Participation In Practice Frankie Luvu LB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Rashaan Melvin CB Hand Full Participation In Practice

Washington Impact Players

Taylor Heinicke has thrown for 2,184 yards while completing 65.7% of his passes, with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions (242.7 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 39 carries for 247 yards and one touchdown.

Antonio Gibson has 135 carries for a team-high 506 rushing yards (56.2 per game) and five touchdowns. He also has 19 catches for 158 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Terry McLaurin has 49 catches (84 targets) and paces his team with 632 receiving yards (70.2 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.

Jonathan Allen has collected a team-leading six sacks, while adding eight TFL and 31 tackles.

Cole Holcomb has collected 78 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

This season Bobby McCain leads the team with two interceptions and has added 36 tackles and five passes defended.

Washington Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Benjamin St-Juste DB Concussion Questionable Ricky Seals-Jones TE Hip Out Kendall Fuller CB Knee Questionable Saahdiq Charles OT Illness Questionable Sammis Reyes TE Hip Limited Participation In Practice Terry McLaurin WR Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Danny Johnson CB Wrist Full Participation In Practice Samuel Cosmi OL Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Panthers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/31/2021 Falcons W 19-13 Away 11/7/2021 Patriots L 24-6 Home 11/14/2021 Cardinals W 34-10 Away 11/21/2021 Washington - Home 11/28/2021 Dolphins - Away 12/12/2021 Falcons - Home 12/19/2021 Bills - Away

Washington Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/24/2021 Green Bay L 24-10 Away 10/31/2021 Denver L 17-10 Away 11/14/2021 Tampa Bay W 29-19 Home 11/21/2021 Carolina - Away 11/29/2021 Seattle - Home 12/5/2021 Las Vegas - Away 12/12/2021 Dallas - Home

Regional restrictions apply.