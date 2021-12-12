Dec 5, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) is defended by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football Team (6-6) will aim to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Dallas Cowboys (8-4) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at FedExField. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Washington vs. Cowboys

Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Sunday, December 12, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: FedExField

FedExField Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Dallas vs. Washington

Favorite Spread Total Cowboys -4.5 48

Dallas and Washington Stats

The Cowboys average 4.6 more points per game (29.4) than the Football Team allow (24.8).

The Cowboys average 416.3 yards per game, 61.1 more yards than the 355.2 the Football Team give up per outing.

This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over 16 times, four more than the Football Team's takeaways (12).

This year the Football Team average just 1.8 fewer points per game (20.5) than the Cowboys allow (22.3).

The Football Team average 26.9 fewer yards per game (345.6) than the Cowboys allow per matchup (372.5).

This year the Football Team have 17 turnovers, six fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (23).

Cowboys Impact Players

Dak Prescott has 3,170 yards through the air (264.2 per game) and a 69% completion percentage (287-for-416), flinging 23 touchdown passes and eight interceptions.

Ezekiel Elliott has 173 attempts for a team-high 765 rushing yards (63.8 per game) and eight touchdowns. He also has 40 catches for 230 receiving yards (19.2 per game) and one touchdown.

CeeDee Lamb has hauled in 57 receptions for 829 yards, best on his team, and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 90 times, and averages 69.1 receiving yards per game.

This season Micah Parsons leads the team with 10.0 sacks and has added 16.0 TFL and 72 tackles.

Jayron Kearse's 82 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and two interceptions make him the team's top tackler.

Trevon Diggs has a team-high nine interceptions and has tacked on 41 tackles and 14 passes defended 12 this season.

Cowboys Injuries: Anthony Brown: Questionable (Ribs), Cameron Erving: Out (Knee), Ezekiel Elliott: Questionable (Calf), Donovan Wilson: Questionable (Groin)

Washington Impact Players

This season Taylor Heinicke has recorded 2,809 passing yards (234.1 per game) while going 267-for-393 (67.9%) and throwing for 18 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. He has added a team-high 289 rushing yards on 52 carries with one touchdown.

Antonio Gibson has taken 206 carries for a team-leading 800 rushing yards (66.7 per game) while scoring five touchdowns. He's also caught 31 passes for 216 yards (18.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns through the air.

Terry McLaurin has been targeted 103 times and has 61 catches, leading his team with 808 yards (67.3 per game) while hauling in five touchdowns.

Jonathan Allen has registered a team-leading 6.5 sacks, while adding 8.0 TFL and 38 tackles.

Cole Holcomb's 102 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception mean he's the team's top tackler.

This season Bobby McCain leads the team with two interceptions and has added 43 tackles and six passes defended.

Washington Injuries: Antonio Gibson: Out (Toe), David Sharpe: Questionable (Knee), Morgan Moses: Questionable (Groin), Brandon Scherff: Questionable (Calf), Ryan Anderson: Questionable (Knee)

Regional restrictions apply.