Publish date:
How to Watch Washington Football Team vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Football Team (6-6) will aim to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Dallas Cowboys (8-4) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at FedExField. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Washington vs. Cowboys
- Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: FedExField
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Dallas vs. Washington
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Cowboys
-4.5
48
Dallas and Washington Stats
- The Cowboys average 4.6 more points per game (29.4) than the Football Team allow (24.8).
- The Cowboys average 416.3 yards per game, 61.1 more yards than the 355.2 the Football Team give up per outing.
- This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over 16 times, four more than the Football Team's takeaways (12).
- This year the Football Team average just 1.8 fewer points per game (20.5) than the Cowboys allow (22.3).
- The Football Team average 26.9 fewer yards per game (345.6) than the Cowboys allow per matchup (372.5).
- This year the Football Team have 17 turnovers, six fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (23).
Cowboys Impact Players
- Dak Prescott has 3,170 yards through the air (264.2 per game) and a 69% completion percentage (287-for-416), flinging 23 touchdown passes and eight interceptions.
- Ezekiel Elliott has 173 attempts for a team-high 765 rushing yards (63.8 per game) and eight touchdowns. He also has 40 catches for 230 receiving yards (19.2 per game) and one touchdown.
- CeeDee Lamb has hauled in 57 receptions for 829 yards, best on his team, and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 90 times, and averages 69.1 receiving yards per game.
- This season Micah Parsons leads the team with 10.0 sacks and has added 16.0 TFL and 72 tackles.
- Jayron Kearse's 82 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and two interceptions make him the team's top tackler.
- Trevon Diggs has a team-high nine interceptions and has tacked on 41 tackles and 14 passes defended 12 this season.
Cowboys Injuries: Anthony Brown: Questionable (Ribs), Cameron Erving: Out (Knee), Ezekiel Elliott: Questionable (Calf), Donovan Wilson: Questionable (Groin)
Washington Impact Players
- This season Taylor Heinicke has recorded 2,809 passing yards (234.1 per game) while going 267-for-393 (67.9%) and throwing for 18 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. He has added a team-high 289 rushing yards on 52 carries with one touchdown.
- Antonio Gibson has taken 206 carries for a team-leading 800 rushing yards (66.7 per game) while scoring five touchdowns. He's also caught 31 passes for 216 yards (18.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns through the air.
- Terry McLaurin has been targeted 103 times and has 61 catches, leading his team with 808 yards (67.3 per game) while hauling in five touchdowns.
- Jonathan Allen has registered a team-leading 6.5 sacks, while adding 8.0 TFL and 38 tackles.
- Cole Holcomb's 102 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception mean he's the team's top tackler.
- This season Bobby McCain leads the team with two interceptions and has added 43 tackles and six passes defended.
Washington Injuries: Antonio Gibson: Out (Toe), David Sharpe: Questionable (Knee), Morgan Moses: Questionable (Groin), Brandon Scherff: Questionable (Calf), Ryan Anderson: Questionable (Knee)
How To Watch
December
12
2021
Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)