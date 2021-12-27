Washington Football Team vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks to throw against the New York Giants in the second half at MetLife Stadium. The Giants fall to the Cowboys, 21-6, on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Dal

The Dallas Cowboys (10-4) take a three-game winning streak into a matchup with the Washington Football Team (6-8) on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Washington

Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021

Sunday, December 26, 2021 Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Stadium: AT&T Stadium

Dallas and Washington Stats

This year, the Cowboys rack up 3.5 more points per game (28.6) than the Football Team give up (25.1).

The Cowboys collect 38.7 more yards per game (403.3) than the Football Team give up per matchup (364.6).

The Cowboys have turned the ball over three more times (19 total) than the Football Team have forced a turnover (16) this season.

The Football Team score 20.2 points per game, comparable to the 20.9 the Cowboys allow.

The Football Team rack up 329.1 yards per game, 27.8 fewer yards than the 356.9 the Cowboys give up.

The Football Team have turned the ball over 21 times, 10 fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (31).

Cowboys Impact Players

Dak Prescott has 3,598 yards through the air (257 per game) and a 68.5% completion percentage (337-for-492), flinging 25 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions.

Ezekiel Elliott has run for a team-best 862 yards (61.6 per game) and nine touchdowns. He also has 265 receiving yards on 44 catches and one touchdown.

CeeDee Lamb has been targeted 109 times and has 70 catches, leading his team with 940 yards (67.1 ypg) while also scoring six touchdowns.

Micah Parsons has notched a team-leading 12 sacks, while adding 17 TFL and 76 tackles.

This season Jayron Kearse has totaled 91 tackles, eight TFL, and two interceptions, leading his team in tackles.

This season Trevon Diggs leads the team with 10 interceptions and has added 47 tackles and 19 passes defended.

Cowboys Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Nahshon Wright CB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Israel Mukuamu S Illness Questionable Simi Fehoko WR Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Tony Pollard RB Foot Limited Participation In Practice Corey Clement RB Toe Limited Participation In Practice Tyron Smith OT Ankle Out

Washington Impact Players

This season Taylor Heinicke has put up 2,931 passing yards (209.4 per game) while going 278-for-418 (66.5%) and throwing for 19 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. He has added a team-high 297 rushing yards on 55 carries with one touchdown.

Antonio Gibson has picked up a team-best 862 rushing yards (61.6 per game) and six touchdowns. He has added 39 receptions for 260 yards and two TDs.

Terry McLaurin has grabbed 63 passes for a team-high 859 yards and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 110 times, and averages 61.4 yards per game.

Jonathan Allen has 8.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 10 TFL and 52 tackles.

Kamren Curl has collected 77 tackles, two TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Bobby McCain has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 49 tackles and six passes defended 14 this season.

Washington Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Adam Humphries WR Ribs Full Participation In Practice James Smith-Williams DE Illness Limited Participation In Practice Curtis Samuel WR Hamstring Questionable Jamin Davis LB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Daniel Wise DT Knee Out William Jackson III CB Calf Out Antonio Gibson RB Toe Questionable Landon Collins S Foot Out Deshazor Everett S Personal Out

Cowboys Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/2/2021 Saints W 27-17 Away 12/12/2021 Washington W 27-20 Away 12/19/2021 Giants W 21-6 Away 12/26/2021 Washington - Home 1/2/2022 Cardinals - Home

Washington Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/5/2021 Las Vegas W 17-15 Away 12/12/2021 Dallas L 27-20 Home 12/21/2021 Philadelphia L 27-17 Away 12/26/2021 Dallas - Away 1/2/2022 Philadelphia - Home

