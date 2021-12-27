Washington Football Team vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Washington Football Team vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks to throw against the New York Giants in the second half at MetLife Stadium. The Giants fall to the Cowboys, 21-6, on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Dal

    The Dallas Cowboys (10-4) take a three-game winning streak into a matchup with the Washington Football Team (6-8) on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Cowboys vs. Washington

    Dallas and Washington Stats

    • This year, the Cowboys rack up 3.5 more points per game (28.6) than the Football Team give up (25.1).
    • The Cowboys collect 38.7 more yards per game (403.3) than the Football Team give up per matchup (364.6).
    • The Cowboys have turned the ball over three more times (19 total) than the Football Team have forced a turnover (16) this season.
    • The Football Team score 20.2 points per game, comparable to the 20.9 the Cowboys allow.
    • The Football Team rack up 329.1 yards per game, 27.8 fewer yards than the 356.9 the Cowboys give up.
    • The Football Team have turned the ball over 21 times, 10 fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (31).

    Cowboys Impact Players

    • Dak Prescott has 3,598 yards through the air (257 per game) and a 68.5% completion percentage (337-for-492), flinging 25 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions.
    • Ezekiel Elliott has run for a team-best 862 yards (61.6 per game) and nine touchdowns. He also has 265 receiving yards on 44 catches and one touchdown.
    • CeeDee Lamb has been targeted 109 times and has 70 catches, leading his team with 940 yards (67.1 ypg) while also scoring six touchdowns.
    • Micah Parsons has notched a team-leading 12 sacks, while adding 17 TFL and 76 tackles.
    • This season Jayron Kearse has totaled 91 tackles, eight TFL, and two interceptions, leading his team in tackles.
    • This season Trevon Diggs leads the team with 10 interceptions and has added 47 tackles and 19 passes defended.

    Cowboys Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Nahshon Wright

    CB

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Israel Mukuamu

    S

    Illness

    Questionable

    Simi Fehoko

    WR

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Tony Pollard

    RB

    Foot

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Corey Clement

    RB

    Toe

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Tyron Smith

    OT

    Ankle

    Out

    Washington Impact Players

    • This season Taylor Heinicke has put up 2,931 passing yards (209.4 per game) while going 278-for-418 (66.5%) and throwing for 19 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. He has added a team-high 297 rushing yards on 55 carries with one touchdown.
    • Antonio Gibson has picked up a team-best 862 rushing yards (61.6 per game) and six touchdowns. He has added 39 receptions for 260 yards and two TDs.
    • Terry McLaurin has grabbed 63 passes for a team-high 859 yards and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 110 times, and averages 61.4 yards per game.
    • Jonathan Allen has 8.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 10 TFL and 52 tackles.
    • Kamren Curl has collected 77 tackles, two TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • Bobby McCain has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 49 tackles and six passes defended 14 this season.

    Washington Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Adam Humphries

    WR

    Ribs

    Full Participation In Practice

    James Smith-Williams

    DE

    Illness

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Curtis Samuel

    WR

    Hamstring

    Questionable

    Jamin Davis

    LB

    Shoulder

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Daniel Wise

    DT

    Knee

    Out

    William Jackson III

    CB

    Calf

    Out

    Antonio Gibson

    RB

    Toe

    Questionable

    Landon Collins

    S

    Foot

    Out

    Deshazor Everett

    S

    Personal

    Out

    Cowboys Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/2/2021

    Saints

    W 27-17

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Washington

    W 27-20

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Giants

    W 21-6

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Washington

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Cardinals

    -

    Home

    Washington Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/5/2021

    Las Vegas

    W 17-15

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Dallas

    L 27-20

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Philadelphia

    L 27-17

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Dallas

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Philadelphia

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    26
    2021

    Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys

    TV CHANNEL: NBC
    Time
    8:20
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
