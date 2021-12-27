Washington Football Team vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

How to Watch Washington Football Team vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Cowboys (10-4) take a three-game winning streak into a matchup with the Washington Football Team (6-8) on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cowboys vs. Washington
- Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Stadium: AT&T Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Dallas and Washington Stats
- This year, the Cowboys rack up 3.5 more points per game (28.6) than the Football Team give up (25.1).
- The Cowboys collect 38.7 more yards per game (403.3) than the Football Team give up per matchup (364.6).
- The Cowboys have turned the ball over three more times (19 total) than the Football Team have forced a turnover (16) this season.
- The Football Team score 20.2 points per game, comparable to the 20.9 the Cowboys allow.
- The Football Team rack up 329.1 yards per game, 27.8 fewer yards than the 356.9 the Cowboys give up.
- The Football Team have turned the ball over 21 times, 10 fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (31).
Cowboys Impact Players
- Dak Prescott has 3,598 yards through the air (257 per game) and a 68.5% completion percentage (337-for-492), flinging 25 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions.
- Ezekiel Elliott has run for a team-best 862 yards (61.6 per game) and nine touchdowns. He also has 265 receiving yards on 44 catches and one touchdown.
- CeeDee Lamb has been targeted 109 times and has 70 catches, leading his team with 940 yards (67.1 ypg) while also scoring six touchdowns.
- Micah Parsons has notched a team-leading 12 sacks, while adding 17 TFL and 76 tackles.
- This season Jayron Kearse has totaled 91 tackles, eight TFL, and two interceptions, leading his team in tackles.
- This season Trevon Diggs leads the team with 10 interceptions and has added 47 tackles and 19 passes defended.
Cowboys Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Nahshon Wright
CB
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Israel Mukuamu
S
Illness
Questionable
Simi Fehoko
WR
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Tony Pollard
RB
Foot
Limited Participation In Practice
Corey Clement
RB
Toe
Limited Participation In Practice
Tyron Smith
OT
Ankle
Out
Washington Impact Players
- This season Taylor Heinicke has put up 2,931 passing yards (209.4 per game) while going 278-for-418 (66.5%) and throwing for 19 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. He has added a team-high 297 rushing yards on 55 carries with one touchdown.
- Antonio Gibson has picked up a team-best 862 rushing yards (61.6 per game) and six touchdowns. He has added 39 receptions for 260 yards and two TDs.
- Terry McLaurin has grabbed 63 passes for a team-high 859 yards and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 110 times, and averages 61.4 yards per game.
- Jonathan Allen has 8.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 10 TFL and 52 tackles.
- Kamren Curl has collected 77 tackles, two TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Bobby McCain has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 49 tackles and six passes defended 14 this season.
Washington Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Adam Humphries
WR
Ribs
Full Participation In Practice
James Smith-Williams
DE
Illness
Limited Participation In Practice
Curtis Samuel
WR
Hamstring
Questionable
Jamin Davis
LB
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Daniel Wise
DT
Knee
Out
William Jackson III
CB
Calf
Out
Antonio Gibson
RB
Toe
Questionable
Landon Collins
S
Foot
Out
Deshazor Everett
S
Personal
Out
Cowboys Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/2/2021
Saints
W 27-17
Away
12/12/2021
Washington
W 27-20
Away
12/19/2021
Giants
W 21-6
Away
12/26/2021
Washington
-
Home
1/2/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
Washington Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Las Vegas
W 17-15
Away
12/12/2021
Dallas
L 27-20
Home
12/21/2021
Philadelphia
L 27-17
Away
12/26/2021
Dallas
-
Away
1/2/2022
Philadelphia
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.