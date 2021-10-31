Washington Football Team vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/31/2021

How to Watch Washington Football Team vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Denver Broncos (3-4) will try to end their four-game losing streak October 31, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High against the Washington Football Team (2-5), who have lost three games in a row. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Broncos vs. Washington
- Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Denver and Washington Stats
- The Broncos average 20 points per game, 10 fewer than the Football Team surrender per matchup (30).
- The Broncos rack up 58.4 fewer yards per game (347.6) than the Football Team give up per contest (406).
- This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Football Team's takeaways (8).
- This season the Football Team average just 2.8 more points per game (20.9) than the Broncos allow (18.1).
- The Football Team average 26.2 more yards per game (349.6) than the Broncos allow per matchup (323.4).
- The Football Team have turned the ball over five more times (11 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Broncos Impact Players
- Teddy Bridgewater has accumulated 1,701 passing yards (243 per game) while connecting on 162 of 231 throws (70.1%), with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions.
- Melvin Gordon III has churned out a team-best 350 rushing yards (50 per game) and two scores. He has tacked on 15 receptions for 133 yards and one TD.
- Courtland Sutton has 38 catches (58 targets) and paces his team with 539 receiving yards (77 ypg) and two touchdowns.
- This season Von Miller leads the team with 4.5 sacks and has added seven TFL and 19 tackles.
- Kenny Young's 46 tackles, six TFL, and two sacks mean he's the team's top tackler.
- Kareem Jackson has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding 43 tackles, one sack, and one pass defended.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Jamar Johnson
S
Quad
Questionable
Mike Purcell
NT
Thumb
Out
Von Miller
OLB
Ankle
Questionable
Teddy Bridgewater
QB
Oblique
Full Participation In Practice
Aaron Patrick
DE
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Tyrie Cleveland
WR
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Garett Bolles
OT
Foot
Full Participation In Practice
Shelby Harris
DE
Wrist
Full Participation In Practice
Jonathon Cooper
OLB
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Baron Browning
LB
Concussion
Full Participation In Practice
Malik Reed
OLB
Hip
Limited Participation In Practice
Washington Impact Players
- This year Taylor Heinicke has collected 1,658 passing yards (236.9 per game) while going 151-for-235 (64.3%) and throwing for 10 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He has tacked on a team-high 222 rushing yards on 35 carries with one touchdown.
- Antonio Gibson has taken 103 carries for a team-leading 408 rushing yards (58.3 per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He's also caught 14 passes for 124 yards (17.7 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown through the air.
- Terry McLaurin has 40 catches (69 targets) and paces his team with 550 receiving yards (78.6 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
- This season Jonathan Allen leads the team with five sacks and has added seven TFL and 26 tackles.
- Cole Holcomb leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 64 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one interception over the current campaign.
Washington Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Cornelius Lucas
OT
Illness
Out
Cam Sims
WR
Hamstring
Questionable
Brandon Scherff
OG
Knee
Questionable
William Jackson III
CB
Knee
Questionable
Antonio Gibson
RB
Shin
Full Participation In Practice
Wes Schweitzer
OG
Neck
Full Participation In Practice
Curtis Samuel
WR
Groin
Out
Samuel Cosmi
OL
Ankle
Out
Dyami Brown
WR
Knee
Out
Ricky Seals-Jones
TE
Quad
Full Participation In Practice
Terry McLaurin
WR
Hamstring
Full Participation In Practice
Jace Sternberger
TE
Foot
Full Participation In Practice
Danny Johnson
CB
Wrist
Full Participation In Practice
Broncos Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/10/2021
Steelers
L 27-19
Away
10/17/2021
Raiders
L 34-24
Home
10/21/2021
Browns
L 17-14
Away
10/31/2021
Washington
-
Home
11/7/2021
Cowboys
-
Away
11/14/2021
Eagles
-
Home
11/28/2021
Chargers
-
Home
Washington Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/10/2021
New Orleans
L 33-22
Home
10/17/2021
Kansas City
L 31-13
Home
10/24/2021
Green Bay
L 24-10
Away
10/31/2021
Denver
-
Away
11/14/2021
Tampa Bay
-
Home
11/21/2021
Carolina
-
Away
11/29/2021
Seattle
-
Home
