Washington Football Team vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/31/2021

The Denver Broncos (3-4) will try to end their four-game losing streak October 31, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High against the Washington Football Team (2-5), who have lost three games in a row. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Broncos vs. Washington

Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021

Sunday, October 31, 2021 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High

Denver and Washington Stats

The Broncos average 20 points per game, 10 fewer than the Football Team surrender per matchup (30).

The Broncos rack up 58.4 fewer yards per game (347.6) than the Football Team give up per contest (406).

This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Football Team's takeaways (8).

This season the Football Team average just 2.8 more points per game (20.9) than the Broncos allow (18.1).

The Football Team average 26.2 more yards per game (349.6) than the Broncos allow per matchup (323.4).

The Football Team have turned the ball over five more times (11 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Broncos Impact Players

Teddy Bridgewater has accumulated 1,701 passing yards (243 per game) while connecting on 162 of 231 throws (70.1%), with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Melvin Gordon III has churned out a team-best 350 rushing yards (50 per game) and two scores. He has tacked on 15 receptions for 133 yards and one TD.

Courtland Sutton has 38 catches (58 targets) and paces his team with 539 receiving yards (77 ypg) and two touchdowns.

This season Von Miller leads the team with 4.5 sacks and has added seven TFL and 19 tackles.

Kenny Young's 46 tackles, six TFL, and two sacks mean he's the team's top tackler.

Kareem Jackson has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding 43 tackles, one sack, and one pass defended.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Jamar Johnson S Quad Questionable Mike Purcell NT Thumb Out Von Miller OLB Ankle Questionable Teddy Bridgewater QB Oblique Full Participation In Practice Aaron Patrick DE Ankle Full Participation In Practice Tyrie Cleveland WR Ankle Full Participation In Practice Garett Bolles OT Foot Full Participation In Practice Shelby Harris DE Wrist Full Participation In Practice Jonathon Cooper OLB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Baron Browning LB Concussion Full Participation In Practice Malik Reed OLB Hip Limited Participation In Practice

Washington Impact Players

This year Taylor Heinicke has collected 1,658 passing yards (236.9 per game) while going 151-for-235 (64.3%) and throwing for 10 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He has tacked on a team-high 222 rushing yards on 35 carries with one touchdown.

Antonio Gibson has taken 103 carries for a team-leading 408 rushing yards (58.3 per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He's also caught 14 passes for 124 yards (17.7 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown through the air.

Terry McLaurin has 40 catches (69 targets) and paces his team with 550 receiving yards (78.6 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.

This season Jonathan Allen leads the team with five sacks and has added seven TFL and 26 tackles.

Cole Holcomb leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 64 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one interception over the current campaign.

Washington Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Cornelius Lucas OT Illness Out Cam Sims WR Hamstring Questionable Brandon Scherff OG Knee Questionable William Jackson III CB Knee Questionable Antonio Gibson RB Shin Full Participation In Practice Wes Schweitzer OG Neck Full Participation In Practice Curtis Samuel WR Groin Out Samuel Cosmi OL Ankle Out Dyami Brown WR Knee Out Ricky Seals-Jones TE Quad Full Participation In Practice Terry McLaurin WR Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Jace Sternberger TE Foot Full Participation In Practice Danny Johnson CB Wrist Full Participation In Practice

Broncos Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/10/2021 Steelers L 27-19 Away 10/17/2021 Raiders L 34-24 Home 10/21/2021 Browns L 17-14 Away 10/31/2021 Washington - Home 11/7/2021 Cowboys - Away 11/14/2021 Eagles - Home 11/28/2021 Chargers - Home

Washington Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/10/2021 New Orleans L 33-22 Home 10/17/2021 Kansas City L 31-13 Home 10/24/2021 Green Bay L 24-10 Away 10/31/2021 Denver - Away 11/14/2021 Tampa Bay - Home 11/21/2021 Carolina - Away 11/29/2021 Seattle - Home

