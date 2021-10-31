Washington Football Team vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/31/2021

Skip to main content
    October 31, 2021
    How to Watch Washington Football Team vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Sep 26, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) avoids the tackle of New York Jets outside linebacker Quincy Williams (56) in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

    The Denver Broncos (3-4) will try to end their four-game losing streak October 31, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High against the Washington Football Team (2-5), who have lost three games in a row. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Broncos vs. Washington

    Denver and Washington Stats

    • The Broncos average 20 points per game, 10 fewer than the Football Team surrender per matchup (30).
    • The Broncos rack up 58.4 fewer yards per game (347.6) than the Football Team give up per contest (406).
    • This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Football Team's takeaways (8).
    • This season the Football Team average just 2.8 more points per game (20.9) than the Broncos allow (18.1).
    • The Football Team average 26.2 more yards per game (349.6) than the Broncos allow per matchup (323.4).
    • The Football Team have turned the ball over five more times (11 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (6) this season.

    Broncos Impact Players

    • Teddy Bridgewater has accumulated 1,701 passing yards (243 per game) while connecting on 162 of 231 throws (70.1%), with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions.
    • Melvin Gordon III has churned out a team-best 350 rushing yards (50 per game) and two scores. He has tacked on 15 receptions for 133 yards and one TD.
    • Courtland Sutton has 38 catches (58 targets) and paces his team with 539 receiving yards (77 ypg) and two touchdowns.
    • This season Von Miller leads the team with 4.5 sacks and has added seven TFL and 19 tackles.
    • Kenny Young's 46 tackles, six TFL, and two sacks mean he's the team's top tackler.
    • Kareem Jackson has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding 43 tackles, one sack, and one pass defended.

    Broncos Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Jamar Johnson

    S

    Quad

    Questionable

    Mike Purcell

    NT

    Thumb

    Out

    Von Miller

    OLB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Teddy Bridgewater

    QB

    Oblique

    Full Participation In Practice

    Aaron Patrick

    DE

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Tyrie Cleveland

    WR

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Garett Bolles

    OT

    Foot

    Full Participation In Practice

    Shelby Harris

    DE

    Wrist

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jonathon Cooper

    OLB

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Baron Browning

    LB

    Concussion

    Full Participation In Practice

    Malik Reed

    OLB

    Hip

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Washington Impact Players

    • This year Taylor Heinicke has collected 1,658 passing yards (236.9 per game) while going 151-for-235 (64.3%) and throwing for 10 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He has tacked on a team-high 222 rushing yards on 35 carries with one touchdown.
    • Antonio Gibson has taken 103 carries for a team-leading 408 rushing yards (58.3 per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He's also caught 14 passes for 124 yards (17.7 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown through the air.
    • Terry McLaurin has 40 catches (69 targets) and paces his team with 550 receiving yards (78.6 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
    • This season Jonathan Allen leads the team with five sacks and has added seven TFL and 26 tackles.
    • Cole Holcomb leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 64 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one interception over the current campaign.

    Washington Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Cornelius Lucas

    OT

    Illness

    Out

    Cam Sims

    WR

    Hamstring

    Questionable

    Brandon Scherff

    OG

    Knee

    Questionable

    William Jackson III

    CB

    Knee

    Questionable

    Antonio Gibson

    RB

    Shin

    Full Participation In Practice

    Wes Schweitzer

    OG

    Neck

    Full Participation In Practice

    Curtis Samuel

    WR

    Groin

    Out

    Samuel Cosmi

    OL

    Ankle

    Out

    Dyami Brown

    WR

    Knee

    Out

    Ricky Seals-Jones

    TE

    Quad

    Full Participation In Practice

    Terry McLaurin

    WR

    Hamstring

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jace Sternberger

    TE

    Foot

    Full Participation In Practice

    Danny Johnson

    CB

    Wrist

    Full Participation In Practice

    Broncos Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/10/2021

    Steelers

    L 27-19

    Away

    10/17/2021

    Raiders

    L 34-24

    Home

    10/21/2021

    Browns

    L 17-14

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Washington

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Cowboys

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Eagles

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Chargers

    -

    Home

    Washington Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/10/2021

    New Orleans

    L 33-22

    Home

    10/17/2021

    Kansas City

    L 31-13

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Green Bay

    L 24-10

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Denver

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Tampa Bay

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Carolina

    -

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Seattle

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    October
    31
    2021

    Washington Football Team at Denver Broncos

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    4:25
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
