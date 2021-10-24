Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) plunges ahead to convert on fourth down during the second quarter of their game Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Solider Field in Chicago. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears, 24-14. Packers18 10

The Green Bay Packers (5-1) enter a matchup against the Washington Football Team (2-4) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Lambeau Field on a five-game winning streak. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Packers vs. Washington

Game Day: Sunday, October 24, 2021

Sunday, October 24, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Lambeau Field

Green Bay and Washington Stats

The Packers score seven fewer points per game (24) than the Football Team surrender (31).

The Packers average 343.5 yards per game, 79.5 fewer yards than the 423 the Football Team allow per contest.

This year, the Packers have five turnovers, two fewer than the Football Team have takeaways (7).

The Football Team put up 22.7 points per game, comparable to the 22.7 the Packers give up.

The Football Team average 21.2 more yards per game (336.2) than the Packers allow (315).

This year the Football Team have turned the ball over nine times, while the Packers have forced 9 turnovers.

Packers Impact Players

This year Aaron Rodgers has 1,436 passing yards (239.3 yards per game) while going 124-for-186 (66.7%) and tossing 12 touchdowns with three interceptions.

Aaron Jones has rushed for a team-leading 385 yards (64.2 per game) and scored two touchdowns. He also leads his team in receiving yards, hauling in 21 passes for 166 yards and four touchdowns.

Davante Adams has been targeted 66 times and has 46 catches, leading his team with 668 yards (111.3 ypg) while hauling in two touchdowns.

Kenny Clark has three sacks to lead the team, and has also collected five TFL and 26 tackles.

De'Vondre Campbell leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 54 tackles, one TFL, and two interceptions over the current campaign.

Packers Injury Report

Washington Impact Players

This season Taylor Heinicke has collected 1,390 passing yards (231.7 per game) while going 126-for-198 (63.6%) and throwing for nine touchdowns with six interceptions. He has tacked on a team-high 127 rushing yards on 25 carries with one touchdown.

Antonio Gibson has picked up a team-high 357 rushing yards (59.5 per game) and scored three touchdowns. He has added 12 catches for 119 yards with one receiving touchdown.

Terry McLaurin has reeled in 33 passes for a team best 428 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 57 times, and averages 71.3 yards per game.

Jonathan Allen has notched a team-leading three sacks, while adding five TFL and 24 tackles.

Cole Holcomb's 58 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one interception make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

Washington Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Jonathan Allen DT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Cam Sims WR Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice Ricky Seals-Jones TE Quad Did Not Participate In Practice Curtis Samuel WR Groin Did Not Participate In Practice Terry McLaurin WR Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice Charles Leno Jr. OT Non-injury Did Not Participate In Practice Brandon Scherff OG Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Antonio Gibson RB Shin Did Not Participate In Practice Samuel Cosmi OL Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice William Jackson III CB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Dyami Brown WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice

Packers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/3/2021 Steelers W 27-17 Home 10/10/2021 Bengals W 25-22 Away 10/17/2021 Bears W 24-14 Away 10/24/2021 Washington - Home 10/28/2021 Cardinals - Away 11/7/2021 Chiefs - Away 11/14/2021 Seahawks - Home

Washington Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/3/2021 Atlanta W 34-30 Away 10/10/2021 New Orleans L 33-22 Home 10/17/2021 Kansas City L 31-13 Home 10/24/2021 Green Bay - Away 10/31/2021 Denver - Away 11/14/2021 Tampa Bay - Home 11/21/2021 Carolina - Away

