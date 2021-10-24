How to Watch Washington Football Team vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Green Bay Packers (5-1) enter a matchup against the Washington Football Team (2-4) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Lambeau Field on a five-game winning streak. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Packers vs. Washington
- Game Day: Sunday, October 24, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Lambeau Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Green Bay and Washington Stats
- The Packers score seven fewer points per game (24) than the Football Team surrender (31).
- The Packers average 343.5 yards per game, 79.5 fewer yards than the 423 the Football Team allow per contest.
- This year, the Packers have five turnovers, two fewer than the Football Team have takeaways (7).
- The Football Team put up 22.7 points per game, comparable to the 22.7 the Packers give up.
- The Football Team average 21.2 more yards per game (336.2) than the Packers allow (315).
- This year the Football Team have turned the ball over nine times, while the Packers have forced 9 turnovers.
Packers Impact Players
- This year Aaron Rodgers has 1,436 passing yards (239.3 yards per game) while going 124-for-186 (66.7%) and tossing 12 touchdowns with three interceptions.
- Aaron Jones has rushed for a team-leading 385 yards (64.2 per game) and scored two touchdowns. He also leads his team in receiving yards, hauling in 21 passes for 166 yards and four touchdowns.
- Davante Adams has been targeted 66 times and has 46 catches, leading his team with 668 yards (111.3 ypg) while hauling in two touchdowns.
- Kenny Clark has three sacks to lead the team, and has also collected five TFL and 26 tackles.
- De'Vondre Campbell leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 54 tackles, one TFL, and two interceptions over the current campaign.
Packers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
-
-
-
-
Washington Impact Players
- This season Taylor Heinicke has collected 1,390 passing yards (231.7 per game) while going 126-for-198 (63.6%) and throwing for nine touchdowns with six interceptions. He has tacked on a team-high 127 rushing yards on 25 carries with one touchdown.
- Antonio Gibson has picked up a team-high 357 rushing yards (59.5 per game) and scored three touchdowns. He has added 12 catches for 119 yards with one receiving touchdown.
- Terry McLaurin has reeled in 33 passes for a team best 428 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 57 times, and averages 71.3 yards per game.
- Jonathan Allen has notched a team-leading three sacks, while adding five TFL and 24 tackles.
- Cole Holcomb's 58 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one interception make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.
Washington Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Jonathan Allen
DT
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Cam Sims
WR
Hamstring
Did Not Participate In Practice
Ricky Seals-Jones
TE
Quad
Did Not Participate In Practice
Curtis Samuel
WR
Groin
Did Not Participate In Practice
Terry McLaurin
WR
Hamstring
Did Not Participate In Practice
Charles Leno Jr.
OT
Non-injury
Did Not Participate In Practice
Brandon Scherff
OG
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Antonio Gibson
RB
Shin
Did Not Participate In Practice
Samuel Cosmi
OL
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
William Jackson III
CB
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Dyami Brown
WR
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Packers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/3/2021
Steelers
W 27-17
Home
10/10/2021
Bengals
W 25-22
Away
10/17/2021
Bears
W 24-14
Away
10/24/2021
Washington
-
Home
10/28/2021
Cardinals
-
Away
11/7/2021
Chiefs
-
Away
11/14/2021
Seahawks
-
Home
Washington Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/3/2021
Atlanta
W 34-30
Away
10/10/2021
New Orleans
L 33-22
Home
10/17/2021
Kansas City
L 31-13
Home
10/24/2021
Green Bay
-
Away
10/31/2021
Denver
-
Away
11/14/2021
Tampa Bay
-
Home
11/21/2021
Carolina
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.