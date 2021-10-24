    • October 24, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Washington Football Team vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) plunges ahead to convert on fourth down during the second quarter of their game Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Solider Field in Chicago. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears, 24-14. Packers18 10

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) plunges ahead to convert on fourth down during the second quarter of their game Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Solider Field in Chicago. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears, 24-14. Packers18 10

    The Green Bay Packers (5-1) enter a matchup against the Washington Football Team (2-4) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Lambeau Field on a five-game winning streak. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Packers vs. Washington

    Green Bay and Washington Stats

    • The Packers score seven fewer points per game (24) than the Football Team surrender (31).
    • The Packers average 343.5 yards per game, 79.5 fewer yards than the 423 the Football Team allow per contest.
    • This year, the Packers have five turnovers, two fewer than the Football Team have takeaways (7).
    • The Football Team put up 22.7 points per game, comparable to the 22.7 the Packers give up.
    • The Football Team average 21.2 more yards per game (336.2) than the Packers allow (315).
    • This year the Football Team have turned the ball over nine times, while the Packers have forced 9 turnovers.

    Packers Impact Players

    • This year Aaron Rodgers has 1,436 passing yards (239.3 yards per game) while going 124-for-186 (66.7%) and tossing 12 touchdowns with three interceptions.
    • Aaron Jones has rushed for a team-leading 385 yards (64.2 per game) and scored two touchdowns. He also leads his team in receiving yards, hauling in 21 passes for 166 yards and four touchdowns.
    • Davante Adams has been targeted 66 times and has 46 catches, leading his team with 668 yards (111.3 ypg) while hauling in two touchdowns.
    • Kenny Clark has three sacks to lead the team, and has also collected five TFL and 26 tackles.
    • De'Vondre Campbell leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 54 tackles, one TFL, and two interceptions over the current campaign.

    Packers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    -

    -

    -

    -

    Washington Impact Players

    • This season Taylor Heinicke has collected 1,390 passing yards (231.7 per game) while going 126-for-198 (63.6%) and throwing for nine touchdowns with six interceptions. He has tacked on a team-high 127 rushing yards on 25 carries with one touchdown.
    • Antonio Gibson has picked up a team-high 357 rushing yards (59.5 per game) and scored three touchdowns. He has added 12 catches for 119 yards with one receiving touchdown.
    • Terry McLaurin has reeled in 33 passes for a team best 428 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 57 times, and averages 71.3 yards per game.
    • Jonathan Allen has notched a team-leading three sacks, while adding five TFL and 24 tackles.
    • Cole Holcomb's 58 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one interception make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

    Washington Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Jonathan Allen

    DT

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Cam Sims

    WR

    Hamstring

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Ricky Seals-Jones

    TE

    Quad

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Curtis Samuel

    WR

    Groin

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Terry McLaurin

    WR

    Hamstring

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Charles Leno Jr.

    OT

    Non-injury

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Brandon Scherff

    OG

    Knee

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Antonio Gibson

    RB

    Shin

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Samuel Cosmi

    OL

    Ankle

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    William Jackson III

    CB

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Dyami Brown

    WR

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Packers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/3/2021

    Steelers

    W 27-17

    Home

    10/10/2021

    Bengals

    W 25-22

    Away

    10/17/2021

    Bears

    W 24-14

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Washington

    -

    Home

    10/28/2021

    Cardinals

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Chiefs

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Seahawks

    -

    Home

    Washington Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/3/2021

    Atlanta

    W 34-30

    Away

    10/10/2021

    New Orleans

    L 33-22

    Home

    10/17/2021

    Kansas City

    L 31-13

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Green Bay

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Denver

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Tampa Bay

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Carolina

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    24
    2021

    Washington Football Team at Green Bay Packers

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16984342 (1)
    NFL

    How to Watch NFL RedZone

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_16978165
    NFL

    How to Watch Jets vs. Patriots

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_16991090
    NFL

    How to Watch Chiefs vs. Titans

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_12188113
    NHL

    How to Watch Sharks vs. Bruins

    5 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Alabama vs. South Carolina

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_16977394
    NFL

    How to Watch Carolina Panthers at New York Giants

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_16984342
    NFL

    How to Watch Washington Football Team at Green Bay Packers

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_16976714
    NFL

    How to Watch Bengals at Ravens

    5 minutes ago
    Oct 17, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) exits the field after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    New York Jets vs. New England Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    5 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy