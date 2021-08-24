How to Watch the Washington Football Team Online

The Washington Football Team will look to defend their NFC East title in 2021. Can they make another playoff run?

Ron Rivera and the Washington Football Team came out on top of the NFC East division in 2020. The entire division struggled, but the Football Team was still able to make the playoffs and win the division title with a 7-9 record. Heading into the 2021 season, they will look to defend that title and win again.

While Washington has a roster full of talent, there are many who believe the Dallas Cowboys are the clear-cut favorites to win the NFC East. A healthy Dak Prescott has a lot to do with that.

Despite the Cowboys being viewed as the favorites in the division, Washington believes they can shock the world once again. In at quarterback is Ryan "Fitzmagic" Fitzpatrick. Washington also brought in some talent offensively by signing free agent wide receiver Curtis Samuel and drafting wide receiver Dyami Brown.

Obviously, the Football Team offense is also headlined by star wide receiver Terry McLaurin. Antonio Gibson is penciled in as the team's starting running back following an impressive rookie campaign in 2020.

On the defensive side of the football, Washington feels very good about their roster. Chase Young is the face of the defense, but has a great supporting cast in names like Montez Sweat, Daron Payne, 2021 first-round pick Jamin Davis, Kendall Fuller and Landon Collins. Everything is looking good for the Football Team defense.

If they can put everything together and play up to their potential, the Washington Football Team will be tough to beat. Will they make the playoffs? Only time will tell, but they certainly should not be written out of the playoffs or the NFC East division race for that matter.

A lot of their success or failure will depend on the arm of Fitzpatrick. He is 38 years old, but is coming off of a 2020 season with the Miami Dolphins that saw him complete 68.5 percent of his pass attempts for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine games.

Washington is going to be a fun team to watch this season. They have rebuilt their roster the right way and have a great coach leading the way in Rivera. You won't want to miss seeing them in action in 2021.

