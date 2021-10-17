    • October 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Washington Football Team vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 10, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) carries the ball past during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

    The Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) visit the Washington Football Team (2-3) at FedExField on Sunday, October 17, 2021. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Washington vs. Chiefs

    Betting Information for Kansas City vs. Washington

    Chiefs vs Football Team Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Chiefs

    -6.5

    54

    Kansas City and Washington Stats

    • The Chiefs rack up just 0.2 fewer points per game (30.8) than the Football Team surrender (31.0).
    • The Chiefs average only 10.4 more yards per game (418.2), than the Football Team allow per outing (407.8).
    • The Chiefs have turned the ball over seven more times (11 total) than the Football Team have forced a turnover (4) this season.
    • The Football Team rack up 8.0 fewer points per game (24.6) than the Chiefs allow (32.6).
    • The Football Team average 89.2 fewer yards per game (348.2) than the Chiefs allow (437.4).
    • The Football Team have turned the ball over three more times (7 total) than the Chiefs have forced a turnover (4) this season.

    Chiefs Impact Players

    • Patrick Mahomes II has thrown for 1,479 yards (135-for-195), with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions (295.8 YPG). He's also carried the ball 23 times for a team-high 153 yards and one touchdown, averaging 30.6 yards per game.
    • Clyde Edwards-Helaire has taken 65 attempts for a team-high 304 rushing yards (60.8 YPG).
    • Tyreek Hill has 37 receptions for a team-high 516 yards (103.2 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • This season Michael Danna leads the team with 3.0 sacks and has added 3.0 TFL and 13 tackles.
    • Daniel Sorensen's 34 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's leading tackler.
    • This season Tyrann Mathieu leads the team with two interceptions and has added 20 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended.

    Chiefs Injuries: No Injuries Listed

    Washington Impact Players

    • Taylor Heinicke has thrown for 1,208 yards while completing 64.2% of his passes, with eight touchdowns and five interceptions (241.6 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 25 carries for 127 yards and one touchdown.
    • Antonio Gibson has 79 carries for a team-high 313 rushing yards (62.6 per game) and three touchdowns. He also has 10 catches for 119 receiving yards and one touchdown.
    • This year Terry McLaurin has 29 receptions for a team-high 400 yards (80.0 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Montez Sweat has collected a team-leading 3.0 sacks, while adding 2.0 TFL and 17 tackles.
    • Cole Holcomb leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 48 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one interception over the current campaign.

    Washington Injuries: Joshua Garnett: Out (Illness), David Sharpe: Out (Illness), Ryan Anderson: Questionable (Back)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    17
    2021

    Kansas City Chiefs at Washington Football Team

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
