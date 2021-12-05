Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    How to Watch Washington Football Team vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) scores a touchdown in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

    The Washington Football Team (5-6) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders (6-5) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Allegiant Stadium. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Raiders vs. Washington

    Las Vegas and Washington Stats

    • The Raiders rack up 23.5 points per game, comparable to the 25.6 per contest the Football Team give up.
    • The Raiders average 26.3 more yards per game (385.6) than the Football Team allow per contest (359.3).
    • The Raiders have 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Football Team.
    • The Football Team score six fewer points per game (20.8) than the Raiders surrender (26.8).
    • The Football Team collect just 10.6 fewer yards per game (349.9) than the Raiders allow per outing (360.5).
    • The Football Team have turned the ball over four more times (16 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (12) this season.

    Raiders Impact Players

    • Derek Carr has 3,414 yards through the air (310.4 per game) and a 67.3% completion percentage (278-for-413), heaving 17 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
    • Josh Jacobs has put up a team-high 420 yards (38.2 per game) and picked up six touchdowns. He also averages 18 receiving yards, reeling in 30 passes for 198 yards.
    • Hunter Renfrow has 64 receptions for a team-high 658 yards (59.8 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • Yannick Ngakoue has notched a team-leading eight sacks, while adding five TFL and 22 tackles.
    • Denzel Perryman's 121 tackles and four TFL mean he's the team's top tackler.
    • This season Johnathan Abram leads the team with one interception and has added 92 tackles, two TFL, and three passes defended.

    Raiders Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Darren Waller

    TE

    Back

    Out

    Josh Jacobs

    RB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Patrick Onwuasor

    LB

    Hamstring

    Out

    Keisean Nixon

    CB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Carl Nassib

    DE

    Knee

    Out

    Nick Kwiatkoski

    LB

    Ankle

    Questionable

    DeSean Jackson

    WR

    Calf

    Questionable

    Johnathan Hankins

    DT

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Brandon Facyson

    CB

    Concussion

    Full Participation In Practice

    John Simpson

    OG

    Ribs

    Full Participation In Practice

    Marquel Lee

    LB

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Zay Jones

    WR

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Washington Impact Players

    • Taylor Heinicke has thrown for 2,613 yards while completing 67.2% of his passes, with 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (237.5 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 49 carries for 279 yards and one touchdown.
    • Antonio Gibson has churned out a team-high 712 rushing yards (64.7 per game) and scored five touchdowns. He has tacked on 26 catches for 193 yards with one receiving touchdown.
    • Terry McLaurin has racked up 58 catches for 786 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He averages 71.5 receiving yards per game.
    • Jonathan Allen has six sacks to lead the team, and has also collected eight TFL and 36 tackles.
    • Cole Holcomb has racked up 92 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • Bobby McCain has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 39 tackles and five passes defended.

    Washington Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Ereck Flowers

    OT

    Foot

    Questionable

    Wes Schweitzer

    OG

    Ankle

    Out

    J.D. McKissic

    RB

    Concussion

    Out

    Tyler Larsen

    C

    Knee

    Questionable

    Landon Collins

    S

    Foot

    Out

    Ricky Seals-Jones

    TE

    Hip

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Logan Thomas

    TE

    Hamstring

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Raiders Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/14/2021

    Chiefs

    L 41-14

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Bengals

    L 32-13

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Cowboys

    W 36-33

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Washington

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Chiefs

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Browns

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Broncos

    -

    Home

    Washington Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/14/2021

    Tampa Bay

    W 29-19

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Carolina

    W 27-21

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Seattle

    W 17-15

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Las Vegas

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Dallas

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Philadelphia

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Dallas

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    Washington Football Team at Las Vegas Raiders

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    4:05
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

