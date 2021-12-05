How to Watch Washington Football Team vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Football Team (5-6) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders (6-5) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Allegiant Stadium. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Raiders vs. Washington
- Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Allegiant Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Las Vegas and Washington Stats
- The Raiders rack up 23.5 points per game, comparable to the 25.6 per contest the Football Team give up.
- The Raiders average 26.3 more yards per game (385.6) than the Football Team allow per contest (359.3).
- The Raiders have 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Football Team.
- The Football Team score six fewer points per game (20.8) than the Raiders surrender (26.8).
- The Football Team collect just 10.6 fewer yards per game (349.9) than the Raiders allow per outing (360.5).
- The Football Team have turned the ball over four more times (16 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (12) this season.
Raiders Impact Players
- Derek Carr has 3,414 yards through the air (310.4 per game) and a 67.3% completion percentage (278-for-413), heaving 17 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
- Josh Jacobs has put up a team-high 420 yards (38.2 per game) and picked up six touchdowns. He also averages 18 receiving yards, reeling in 30 passes for 198 yards.
- Hunter Renfrow has 64 receptions for a team-high 658 yards (59.8 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Yannick Ngakoue has notched a team-leading eight sacks, while adding five TFL and 22 tackles.
- Denzel Perryman's 121 tackles and four TFL mean he's the team's top tackler.
- This season Johnathan Abram leads the team with one interception and has added 92 tackles, two TFL, and three passes defended.
Raiders Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Darren Waller
TE
Back
Out
Josh Jacobs
RB
Ankle
Questionable
Patrick Onwuasor
LB
Hamstring
Out
Keisean Nixon
CB
Ankle
Questionable
Carl Nassib
DE
Knee
Out
Nick Kwiatkoski
LB
Ankle
Questionable
DeSean Jackson
WR
Calf
Questionable
Johnathan Hankins
DT
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Brandon Facyson
CB
Concussion
Full Participation In Practice
John Simpson
OG
Ribs
Full Participation In Practice
Marquel Lee
LB
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Zay Jones
WR
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Washington Impact Players
- Taylor Heinicke has thrown for 2,613 yards while completing 67.2% of his passes, with 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (237.5 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 49 carries for 279 yards and one touchdown.
- Antonio Gibson has churned out a team-high 712 rushing yards (64.7 per game) and scored five touchdowns. He has tacked on 26 catches for 193 yards with one receiving touchdown.
- Terry McLaurin has racked up 58 catches for 786 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He averages 71.5 receiving yards per game.
- Jonathan Allen has six sacks to lead the team, and has also collected eight TFL and 36 tackles.
- Cole Holcomb has racked up 92 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.
- Bobby McCain has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 39 tackles and five passes defended.
Washington Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Ereck Flowers
OT
Foot
Questionable
Wes Schweitzer
OG
Ankle
Out
J.D. McKissic
RB
Concussion
Out
Tyler Larsen
C
Knee
Questionable
Landon Collins
S
Foot
Out
Ricky Seals-Jones
TE
Hip
Limited Participation In Practice
Logan Thomas
TE
Hamstring
Limited Participation In Practice
Raiders Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/14/2021
Chiefs
L 41-14
Home
11/21/2021
Bengals
L 32-13
Home
11/25/2021
Cowboys
W 36-33
Away
12/5/2021
Washington
-
Home
12/12/2021
Chiefs
-
Away
12/18/2021
Browns
-
Away
12/26/2021
Broncos
-
Home
Washington Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/14/2021
Tampa Bay
W 29-19
Home
11/21/2021
Carolina
W 27-21
Away
11/29/2021
Seattle
W 17-15
Home
12/5/2021
Las Vegas
-
Away
12/12/2021
Dallas
-
Home
12/19/2021
Philadelphia
-
Away
12/26/2021
Dallas
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.