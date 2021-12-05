Nov 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) scores a touchdown in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football Team (5-6) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders (6-5) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Allegiant Stadium. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Raiders vs. Washington

Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021

Sunday, December 5, 2021 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Allegiant Stadium

Las Vegas and Washington Stats

The Raiders rack up 23.5 points per game, comparable to the 25.6 per contest the Football Team give up.

The Raiders average 26.3 more yards per game (385.6) than the Football Team allow per contest (359.3).

The Raiders have 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Football Team.

The Football Team score six fewer points per game (20.8) than the Raiders surrender (26.8).

The Football Team collect just 10.6 fewer yards per game (349.9) than the Raiders allow per outing (360.5).

The Football Team have turned the ball over four more times (16 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Raiders Impact Players

Derek Carr has 3,414 yards through the air (310.4 per game) and a 67.3% completion percentage (278-for-413), heaving 17 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.

Josh Jacobs has put up a team-high 420 yards (38.2 per game) and picked up six touchdowns. He also averages 18 receiving yards, reeling in 30 passes for 198 yards.

Hunter Renfrow has 64 receptions for a team-high 658 yards (59.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

Yannick Ngakoue has notched a team-leading eight sacks, while adding five TFL and 22 tackles.

Denzel Perryman's 121 tackles and four TFL mean he's the team's top tackler.

This season Johnathan Abram leads the team with one interception and has added 92 tackles, two TFL, and three passes defended.

Raiders Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Darren Waller TE Back Out Josh Jacobs RB Ankle Questionable Patrick Onwuasor LB Hamstring Out Keisean Nixon CB Ankle Questionable Carl Nassib DE Knee Out Nick Kwiatkoski LB Ankle Questionable DeSean Jackson WR Calf Questionable Johnathan Hankins DT Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Brandon Facyson CB Concussion Full Participation In Practice John Simpson OG Ribs Full Participation In Practice Marquel Lee LB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Zay Jones WR Shoulder Full Participation In Practice

Washington Impact Players

Taylor Heinicke has thrown for 2,613 yards while completing 67.2% of his passes, with 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (237.5 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 49 carries for 279 yards and one touchdown.

Antonio Gibson has churned out a team-high 712 rushing yards (64.7 per game) and scored five touchdowns. He has tacked on 26 catches for 193 yards with one receiving touchdown.

Terry McLaurin has racked up 58 catches for 786 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He averages 71.5 receiving yards per game.

Jonathan Allen has six sacks to lead the team, and has also collected eight TFL and 36 tackles.

Cole Holcomb has racked up 92 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.

Bobby McCain has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 39 tackles and five passes defended.

Washington Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Ereck Flowers OT Foot Questionable Wes Schweitzer OG Ankle Out J.D. McKissic RB Concussion Out Tyler Larsen C Knee Questionable Landon Collins S Foot Out Ricky Seals-Jones TE Hip Limited Participation In Practice Logan Thomas TE Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice

Raiders Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/14/2021 Chiefs L 41-14 Home 11/21/2021 Bengals L 32-13 Home 11/25/2021 Cowboys W 36-33 Away 12/5/2021 Washington - Home 12/12/2021 Chiefs - Away 12/18/2021 Browns - Away 12/26/2021 Broncos - Home

Washington Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/14/2021 Tampa Bay W 29-19 Home 11/21/2021 Carolina W 27-21 Away 11/29/2021 Seattle W 17-15 Home 12/5/2021 Las Vegas - Away 12/12/2021 Dallas - Home 12/19/2021 Philadelphia - Away 12/26/2021 Dallas - Away

