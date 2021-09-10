Washington Football Team vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/12/2021

September 11, 2021
How to Watch Washington Football Team vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jul 28, 2021; Costa Mesa, CA, United States; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) during training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football Team (0-0) and the Los Angeles Chargers (0-0) square off at FedExField on Sunday, September 12, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Washington vs. Chargers

Betting Information for Washington vs. Los Angeles

Football Team vs Chargers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadFavorite Spread OddsUnderdog Spread OddsTotalOver Total OddsUnder Total OddsFavorite MoneylineUnderdog Moneyline

Washington

-1

-111

-109

44.5

-112

-108

-122

+101

Washington and Los Angeles Stats

  • The Football Team averaged 5.7 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Chargers gave up (26.6) last year.
  • The Football Team averaged 317.3 yards per game last year, 26.1 fewer yards than the 343.4 the Chargers allowed per contest.
  • Last season the Football Team turned the ball over 27 times, eight more than the Chargers' takeaways (19).
  • The Chargers racked up 3.4 more points per game (24.0) than the Football Team allowed (20.6) last year.
  • The Chargers averaged 382.1 yards per game last season, 77.5 more yards than the 304.6 the Football Team allowed per matchup.
  • Last season the Chargers had 16 turnovers, seven fewer than the Football Team had takeaways (23).

Washington Impact Players

  • Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for 2,091 yards last season (139.4 yards per game) while completing 68.5% of his passes (183-of-267), with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also carried the ball 30 times for 151 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 10.1 yards per game.
  • A season ago, Antonio Gibson racked up 795 rushing yards (49.7 yards per game) and scored 11 touchdowns. He tacked on 36 catches for 247 yards (15.4 receiving yards per game).
  • Last season, Terry McLaurin reeled in 87 passes (on 134 targets) for 1,118 yards (69.9 yards per game) and scored four touchdowns.
  • Montez Sweat boasted an impressive stat line of 9.0 sacks, 12.0 TFL, 45 tackles, and one interception last year.
  • Jon Bostic's 2020 campaign saw him total 118 tackles, 6.0 TFL, three sacks, and one interception.
  • Kendall Fuller picked off four passes and tacked on 50 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 11 passes defended last season.

Chargers Impact Players

  • Last year Justin Herbert recorded 4,336 passing yards (271.0 yards per game) while going 396-for-595 (66.6% completion percentage) and throwing 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He tacked on 234 rushing yards on 55 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 14.6 yards per game.
  • Austin Ekeler took 116 attempts for 530 rushing yards a season ago (53.0 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown. He also caught 54 passes for 403 yards (40.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns through the air.
  • Last season Keenan Allen reeled in 100 passes (on 147 targets) for 992 yards (66.1 yards per game) with eight touchdowns.
  • Joey Bosa showed out with an impressive stat line of 7.5 sacks, 15.0 TFL and 39 tackles.
  • Over the course of his 2020 campaign, Kenneth Murray collected 107 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and one sack.
  • Michael Davis picked off three passes and tacked on 63 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and 14 passes defended last season.

Washington Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Chargers

-

Home

9/16/2021

Giants

-

Home

9/26/2021

Bills

-

Away

10/3/2021

Falcons

-

Away

Chargers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Washington

-

Away

9/19/2021

Dallas

-

Home

9/26/2021

Kansas City

-

Away

10/4/2021

Las Vegas

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
12
2021

Los Angeles Chargers at Washington Football Team

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

