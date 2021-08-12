Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Washington Football Team at New England Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Washington Football Team will try and build off their division title when they start the preseason against the once formidable New England Patriots.
Author:

The Washington Football Team were the best of the worst last year as they won the NFC East with a below .500 record. While the record was not great last year, the Football Team was playing good football at the end of the year and played the Tampa Bay Bucs tough in the first round of the playoffs. 

Gone is feel-good story Alex Smith, but the defense, which was one of the best in the NFL last year, is back and led by second-year player Chase Young. The defense should again be stout, but the question will be if the offense can score enough points. They brought in journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick to hopefully stir up some of his magic but will it be enough?

The Patriots, on the other hand, missed the playoffs in their first season without Tom Brady. Cam Newton, Brady's replacement, did not play well last year, but they brought him back hoping that familiarity with the system will bring better production from the one-time MVP. If Newton can't get it done rookie Mac Jones from Alabama will be ready to go. 

How to Watch:

Time: 7:30 pm ET

TV: NBC 

You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

We probably won't get to see much from the starters in this game, but the debut of Mac Jones will be worth tuning in for. Can he show the moxie he showed at Alabama and be the next great Patriots quarterback? For the Football Team, will Taylor Heinicke be able to push Fitzpatrick for the starting job when the season starts?

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
12
2021

Washington Football Team at New England Patriots

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Gegard Mousasi
MMA

How to Watch Bellator 264: Mousasi vs. Salter

New York Knicks Immanuel Quickley
NBA

How to Watch Knicks vs. Pistons

Oakland Athletics Matt Chapman
MLB

How to Watch A's at Rangers

Milwaukee Brewers Miguel Sanchez
MLB

How to Watch Brewers at Pirates

Miami Marlins Lewis Brinson
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Marlins

Buffalo Bills Josh Allen
NFL

How to Watch Bills at Lions

Boston Red Sox
MLB

How to Watch Orioles at Red Sox

Atlanta Falcons Calvin Ridley
NFL

How to Watch Titans vs. Falcons

Golden State Warriors Jonathan Kuminga
NBA

How to Watch Warriors vs. Thunder

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy