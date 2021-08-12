The Washington Football Team will try and build off their division title when they start the preseason against the once formidable New England Patriots.

The Washington Football Team were the best of the worst last year as they won the NFC East with a below .500 record. While the record was not great last year, the Football Team was playing good football at the end of the year and played the Tampa Bay Bucs tough in the first round of the playoffs.

Gone is feel-good story Alex Smith, but the defense, which was one of the best in the NFL last year, is back and led by second-year player Chase Young. The defense should again be stout, but the question will be if the offense can score enough points. They brought in journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick to hopefully stir up some of his magic but will it be enough?

The Patriots, on the other hand, missed the playoffs in their first season without Tom Brady. Cam Newton, Brady's replacement, did not play well last year, but they brought him back hoping that familiarity with the system will bring better production from the one-time MVP. If Newton can't get it done rookie Mac Jones from Alabama will be ready to go.

How to Watch:

Time: 7:30 pm ET

TV: NBC

You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

We probably won't get to see much from the starters in this game, but the debut of Mac Jones will be worth tuning in for. Can he show the moxie he showed at Alabama and be the next great Patriots quarterback? For the Football Team, will Taylor Heinicke be able to push Fitzpatrick for the starting job when the season starts?

Regional restrictions may apply.