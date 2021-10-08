Washington Football Team vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) throws a touchdown pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints (2-2) visit the Washington Football Team (2-2) at FedExField on Sunday, October 10, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Washington vs. Saints

Game Day: Sunday, October 10, 2021

Sunday, October 10, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: FedExField

Betting Information for New Orleans vs. Washington

Favorite Spread Total Saints -2.5 43.5

New Orleans and Washington Stats

The Saints put up 7.0 fewer points per game (23.5) than the Football Team give up (30.5).

The Saints collect 276.8 yards per game, 140.7 fewer yards than the 417.5 the Football Team give up per outing.

The Saints have turned the ball over one more time (3 total) than the Football Team have forced a turnover (2) this season.

The Football Team put up 25.3 points per game, 8.0 more than the Saints surrender (17.3).

The Football Team average just 7.3 fewer yards per game (342.0) than the Saints allow per matchup (349.3).

This season the Football Team have five turnovers, three fewer than the Saints have takeaways (8).

Saints Impact Players

Jameis Winston has passed for 613 yards (55-for-86), with eight touchdowns and two interceptions (153.3 yards per game). He's also run the football 14 times for 60 yards and one touchdown.

Alvin Kamara has churned out a team-best 297 rushing yards (74.3 per game). He has tacked on 10 catches for 62 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Deonte Harris has 11 catches (on 15 targets) and leads the team with 164 receiving yards (41.0 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.

Tanoh Kpassagnon has 2.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 1.0 TFL and seven tackles.

Demario Davis' 31 tackles and 3.0 TFL make him the team's leading tackler.

Marcus Williams has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 18 tackles and three passes defended.

Saints Injuries: Andrus Peat: Questionable (Ankle), Jackrabbit Jenkins: Out (Shoulder), Marcus Davenport: Questionable (Toe), Justin Hardee: Out (Hamstring), Marshon Lattimore: Questionable (Hamstring), Michael Thomas: Questionable (Ankle), Deonte Harris: Out (Hamstring), Jared Cook: Questionable (Groin), Sheldon Rankins: Questionable (Thumb)

Washington Impact Players

Taylor Heinicke leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 960 passing yards (240.0 per game), eight touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has 87 rushing yards on 20 carries with one touchdown.

Antonio Gibson has run for a team-leading 253 yards on 59 attempts (63.3 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown. He also averages 26.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing eight passes for 107 yards and one touchdown.

This season Terry McLaurin has 25 receptions and leads the team with 354 yards (88.5 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.

Montez Sweat has 3.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 2.0 TFL and 12 tackles.

Over the course of the current campaign, Cole Holcomb has totaled 41 tackles and 2.0 TFL and leads the team in tackles.

William Jackson III has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 11 tackles and five passes defended.

Washington Injuries: Chase Young: Questionable (Groin), Wes Schweitzer: Questionable (Elbow), Cole Holcomb: Questionable (Knee), Marcus Baugh: Out (Not Injury Related), Chase Roullier: Questionable (Knee), Greg Stroman: Out (Foot)

