Washington Football Team vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    • October 8, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Washington Football Team vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) throws a touchdown pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) throws a touchdown pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    The New Orleans Saints (2-2) visit the Washington Football Team (2-2) at FedExField on Sunday, October 10, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Washington vs. Saints

    Betting Information for New Orleans vs. Washington

    Saints vs Football Team Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Saints

    -2.5

    43.5

    New Orleans and Washington Stats

    • The Saints put up 7.0 fewer points per game (23.5) than the Football Team give up (30.5).
    • The Saints collect 276.8 yards per game, 140.7 fewer yards than the 417.5 the Football Team give up per outing.
    • The Saints have turned the ball over one more time (3 total) than the Football Team have forced a turnover (2) this season.
    • The Football Team put up 25.3 points per game, 8.0 more than the Saints surrender (17.3).
    • The Football Team average just 7.3 fewer yards per game (342.0) than the Saints allow per matchup (349.3).
    • This season the Football Team have five turnovers, three fewer than the Saints have takeaways (8).

    Saints Impact Players

    • Jameis Winston has passed for 613 yards (55-for-86), with eight touchdowns and two interceptions (153.3 yards per game). He's also run the football 14 times for 60 yards and one touchdown.
    • Alvin Kamara has churned out a team-best 297 rushing yards (74.3 per game). He has tacked on 10 catches for 62 yards and two receiving touchdowns.
    • Deonte Harris has 11 catches (on 15 targets) and leads the team with 164 receiving yards (41.0 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.
    • Tanoh Kpassagnon has 2.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 1.0 TFL and seven tackles.
    • Demario Davis' 31 tackles and 3.0 TFL make him the team's leading tackler.
    • Marcus Williams has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 18 tackles and three passes defended.

    Saints Injuries: Andrus Peat: Questionable (Ankle), Jackrabbit Jenkins: Out (Shoulder), Marcus Davenport: Questionable (Toe), Justin Hardee: Out (Hamstring), Marshon Lattimore: Questionable (Hamstring), Michael Thomas: Questionable (Ankle), Deonte Harris: Out (Hamstring), Jared Cook: Questionable (Groin), Sheldon Rankins: Questionable (Thumb)

    Washington Impact Players

    • Taylor Heinicke leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 960 passing yards (240.0 per game), eight touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has 87 rushing yards on 20 carries with one touchdown.
    • Antonio Gibson has run for a team-leading 253 yards on 59 attempts (63.3 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown. He also averages 26.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing eight passes for 107 yards and one touchdown.
    • This season Terry McLaurin has 25 receptions and leads the team with 354 yards (88.5 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
    • Montez Sweat has 3.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 2.0 TFL and 12 tackles.
    • Over the course of the current campaign, Cole Holcomb has totaled 41 tackles and 2.0 TFL and leads the team in tackles.
    • William Jackson III has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 11 tackles and five passes defended.

    Washington Injuries: Chase Young: Questionable (Groin), Wes Schweitzer: Questionable (Elbow), Cole Holcomb: Questionable (Knee), Marcus Baugh: Out (Not Injury Related), Chase Roullier: Questionable (Knee), Greg Stroman: Out (Foot)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    10
    2021

    New Orleans Saints at Washington Football Team

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16909267
    MLB

    How to Watch ALDS Game 2: White Sox at Astros

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16707593
    Tennis

    How to Watch BNP Paribas Open: ATP 1st Round, WTA 2nd Round

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) and defensive end Christian Covington (95) react after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Sep 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA;Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) leaps into the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown run against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    5 minutes ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) throws a touchdown pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Washington Football Team vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    5 minutes ago
    Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) hands the ball to Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) in the first quarter during a Week 4 NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Jacksonville Jaguars At Cincinnati Bengals Sept 30
    NFL

    Cincinnati Bengals vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    6 minutes ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs with the football in the first half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    6 minutes ago
    Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during their football game Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Packvssteelers 1003211873djpb
    NFL

    Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    7 minutes ago
    Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs past Jacksonville Jaguars free safety Andrew Wingard (42) in the second quarter during the Jaguars vs. Titans game at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL on Sunday, December 13, 2020. [Matt Pendleton/Special to the Times-Union] Fljax 121320 Jagsvstitans 31
    NFL

    Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    7 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy