How to Watch Washington Football Team vs. New York Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Football Team (6-10), losers of four games in a row, visit the New York Giants (4-12), who have lost five straight, on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at MetLife Stadium. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Giants vs. Washington
- Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: MetLife Stadium
Live Stream on fuboTV:
Washington and New York Stats
- This year, the Football Team put up five fewer points per game (19.6) than the Giants surrender (24.6).
- The Football Team collect 323.6 yards per game, 33.1 fewer yards than the 356.7 the Giants allow per outing.
- The Football Team have turned the ball over 24 times this season, two more turnovers than the Giants have forced (22).
- The Giants average 15.7 points per game, 11 fewer than the Football Team surrender (26.7).
- The Giants collect 294.2 yards per game, 76.5 fewer yards than the 370.7 the Football Team give up.
- The Giants have turned the ball over 27 times this season, 11 more turnovers than the Football Team have forced (16).
Washington Impact Players
- This season Taylor Heinicke has registered 3,299 passing yards (206.2 yards per game) while completing 65.5% of his passes, with 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 310 rushing yards on 58 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 19.4 YPG.
- Antonio Gibson has picked up a team-leading 891 rushing yards (55.7 per game) plus six touchdowns. He has added 41 catches for 289 yards and three receiving touchdowns.
- Terry McLaurin has 73 catches (on 124 targets) and leads the team with 960 receiving yards (60 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
- This season Jonathan Allen leads the team with 8.5 sacks and has added 10 TFL and 58 tackles.
- Cole Holcomb's 131 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and two interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.
Washington Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Sammis Reyes
TE
Hamstring
Out
James Smith-Williams
DE
Illness
Limited Participation In Practice
Antonio Gibson
RB
Hip
Limited Participation In Practice
Samuel Cosmi
OL
Hip
Limited Participation In Practice
Montez Sweat
DE
Personal
Out
Charles Leno Jr.
OT
Not injury related-rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Ricky Seals-Jones
TE
Concussion
Out
Saahdiq Charles
OT
Knee
Out
Curtis Samuel
WR
Hamstring
Out
Giants Impact Players
- Mike Glennon has 790 passing yards (49.4 per game) with a 53.9% completion percentage (90-for-167), throwing for four touchdowns with 10 interceptions.
- Devontae Booker has taken 137 attempts for a team-leading 579 rushing yards (36.2 per game) while scoring two touchdowns. He's also caught 38 passes for 256 yards (16 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown through the air.
- Kenny Golladay has reeled in 34 passes for a team-high 499 yards. He has been targeted 71 times, and averages 31.2 yards per game.
- Azeez Ojulari has registered a team-leading eight sacks, while adding eight TFL and 46 tackles.
- Tae Crowder's 118 tackles, two TFL, and two interceptions make him the team's leading tackler.
- Xavier McKinney has a team-high five interceptions and has tacked on 85 tackles, one TFL, and 10 passes defended 16 this season.
Giants Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Kadarius Toney
WR
Shoulder
Out
Will Hernandez
OG
Ankle
Questionable
John Ross
WR
Neck
Out
Collin Johnson
WR
Hamstring
Questionable
Mike Glennon
QB
Wrist
Out
Cullen Gillaspia
FB
Knee
Questionable
Lorenzo Carter
LB
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Dexter Lawrence
DT
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Darius Slayton
WR
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Danny Shelton
DT
Covid ramp up
Limited Participation In Practice
Korey Cunningham
OT
Covid ramp up
Limited Participation In Practice
Austin Johnson
DT
Foot
Did Not Participate In Practice
Washington Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/21/2021
Eagles
L 27-17
Away
12/26/2021
Cowboys
L 56-14
Away
1/2/2022
Eagles
L 20-16
Home
1/9/2022
Giants
-
Away
Giants Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/19/2021
Dallas
L 21-6
Home
12/26/2021
Philadelphia
L 34-10
Away
1/2/2022
Chicago
L 29-3
Away
1/9/2022
Washington
-
Home
