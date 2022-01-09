How to Watch Washington Football Team vs. New York Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Washington Football Team (6-10), losers of four games in a row, visit the New York Giants (4-12), who have lost five straight, on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at MetLife Stadium. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Giants vs. Washington

Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Sunday, January 9, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium

Washington and New York Stats

This year, the Football Team put up five fewer points per game (19.6) than the Giants surrender (24.6).

The Football Team collect 323.6 yards per game, 33.1 fewer yards than the 356.7 the Giants allow per outing.

The Football Team have turned the ball over 24 times this season, two more turnovers than the Giants have forced (22).

The Giants average 15.7 points per game, 11 fewer than the Football Team surrender (26.7).

The Giants collect 294.2 yards per game, 76.5 fewer yards than the 370.7 the Football Team give up.

The Giants have turned the ball over 27 times this season, 11 more turnovers than the Football Team have forced (16).

Washington Impact Players

This season Taylor Heinicke has registered 3,299 passing yards (206.2 yards per game) while completing 65.5% of his passes, with 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 310 rushing yards on 58 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 19.4 YPG.

Antonio Gibson has picked up a team-leading 891 rushing yards (55.7 per game) plus six touchdowns. He has added 41 catches for 289 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Terry McLaurin has 73 catches (on 124 targets) and leads the team with 960 receiving yards (60 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.

This season Jonathan Allen leads the team with 8.5 sacks and has added 10 TFL and 58 tackles.

Cole Holcomb's 131 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and two interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

Washington Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Sammis Reyes TE Hamstring Out James Smith-Williams DE Illness Limited Participation In Practice Antonio Gibson RB Hip Limited Participation In Practice Samuel Cosmi OL Hip Limited Participation In Practice Montez Sweat DE Personal Out Charles Leno Jr. OT Not injury related-rest Did Not Participate In Practice Ricky Seals-Jones TE Concussion Out Saahdiq Charles OT Knee Out Curtis Samuel WR Hamstring Out

Giants Impact Players

Mike Glennon has 790 passing yards (49.4 per game) with a 53.9% completion percentage (90-for-167), throwing for four touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

Devontae Booker has taken 137 attempts for a team-leading 579 rushing yards (36.2 per game) while scoring two touchdowns. He's also caught 38 passes for 256 yards (16 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown through the air.

Kenny Golladay has reeled in 34 passes for a team-high 499 yards. He has been targeted 71 times, and averages 31.2 yards per game.

Azeez Ojulari has registered a team-leading eight sacks, while adding eight TFL and 46 tackles.

Tae Crowder's 118 tackles, two TFL, and two interceptions make him the team's leading tackler.

Xavier McKinney has a team-high five interceptions and has tacked on 85 tackles, one TFL, and 10 passes defended 16 this season.

Giants Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Kadarius Toney WR Shoulder Out Will Hernandez OG Ankle Questionable John Ross WR Neck Out Collin Johnson WR Hamstring Questionable Mike Glennon QB Wrist Out Cullen Gillaspia FB Knee Questionable Lorenzo Carter LB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Dexter Lawrence DT Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Darius Slayton WR Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Danny Shelton DT Covid ramp up Limited Participation In Practice Korey Cunningham OT Covid ramp up Limited Participation In Practice Austin Johnson DT Foot Did Not Participate In Practice

Washington Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/21/2021 Eagles L 27-17 Away 12/26/2021 Cowboys L 56-14 Away 1/2/2022 Eagles L 20-16 Home 1/9/2022 Giants - Away

Giants Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/19/2021 Dallas L 21-6 Home 12/26/2021 Philadelphia L 34-10 Away 1/2/2022 Chicago L 29-3 Away 1/9/2022 Washington - Home

