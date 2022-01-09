Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Football Team vs. New York Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke comes up short trying to score a touchdown at the goal line in the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers during their Oct. 24 game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Apc Packvswash 1024212217cdjp

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke comes up short trying to score a touchdown at the goal line in the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers during their Oct. 24 game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Apc Packvswash 1024212217cdjp

The Washington Football Team (6-10), losers of four games in a row, visit the New York Giants (4-12), who have lost five straight, on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at MetLife Stadium. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Giants vs. Washington

Washington and New York Stats

  • This year, the Football Team put up five fewer points per game (19.6) than the Giants surrender (24.6).
  • The Football Team collect 323.6 yards per game, 33.1 fewer yards than the 356.7 the Giants allow per outing.
  • The Football Team have turned the ball over 24 times this season, two more turnovers than the Giants have forced (22).
  • The Giants average 15.7 points per game, 11 fewer than the Football Team surrender (26.7).
  • The Giants collect 294.2 yards per game, 76.5 fewer yards than the 370.7 the Football Team give up.
  • The Giants have turned the ball over 27 times this season, 11 more turnovers than the Football Team have forced (16).

Washington Impact Players

  • This season Taylor Heinicke has registered 3,299 passing yards (206.2 yards per game) while completing 65.5% of his passes, with 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 310 rushing yards on 58 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 19.4 YPG.
  • Antonio Gibson has picked up a team-leading 891 rushing yards (55.7 per game) plus six touchdowns. He has added 41 catches for 289 yards and three receiving touchdowns.
  • Terry McLaurin has 73 catches (on 124 targets) and leads the team with 960 receiving yards (60 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
  • This season Jonathan Allen leads the team with 8.5 sacks and has added 10 TFL and 58 tackles.
  • Cole Holcomb's 131 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and two interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

Washington Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Sammis Reyes

TE

Hamstring

Out

James Smith-Williams

DE

Illness

Limited Participation In Practice

Antonio Gibson

RB

Hip

Limited Participation In Practice

Samuel Cosmi

OL

Hip

Limited Participation In Practice

Montez Sweat

DE

Personal

Out

Charles Leno Jr.

OT

Not injury related-rest

Did Not Participate In Practice

Ricky Seals-Jones

TE

Concussion

Out

Saahdiq Charles

OT

Knee

Out

Curtis Samuel

WR

Hamstring

Out

Giants Impact Players

  • Mike Glennon has 790 passing yards (49.4 per game) with a 53.9% completion percentage (90-for-167), throwing for four touchdowns with 10 interceptions.
  • Devontae Booker has taken 137 attempts for a team-leading 579 rushing yards (36.2 per game) while scoring two touchdowns. He's also caught 38 passes for 256 yards (16 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown through the air.
  • Kenny Golladay has reeled in 34 passes for a team-high 499 yards. He has been targeted 71 times, and averages 31.2 yards per game.
  • Azeez Ojulari has registered a team-leading eight sacks, while adding eight TFL and 46 tackles.
  • Tae Crowder's 118 tackles, two TFL, and two interceptions make him the team's leading tackler.
  • Xavier McKinney has a team-high five interceptions and has tacked on 85 tackles, one TFL, and 10 passes defended 16 this season.

Giants Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Kadarius Toney

WR

Shoulder

Out

Will Hernandez

OG

Ankle

Questionable

John Ross

WR

Neck

Out

Collin Johnson

WR

Hamstring

Questionable

Mike Glennon

QB

Wrist

Out

Cullen Gillaspia

FB

Knee

Questionable

Lorenzo Carter

LB

Illness

Did Not Participate In Practice

Dexter Lawrence

DT

Not injury related

Did Not Participate In Practice

Darius Slayton

WR

Shoulder

Limited Participation In Practice

Danny Shelton

DT

Covid ramp up

Limited Participation In Practice

Korey Cunningham

OT

Covid ramp up

Limited Participation In Practice

Austin Johnson

DT

Foot

Did Not Participate In Practice

Washington Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/21/2021

Eagles

L 27-17

Away

12/26/2021

Cowboys

L 56-14

Away

1/2/2022

Eagles

L 20-16

Home

1/9/2022

Giants

-

Away

Giants Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/19/2021

Dallas

L 21-6

Home

12/26/2021

Philadelphia

L 34-10

Away

1/2/2022

Chicago

L 29-3

Away

1/9/2022

Washington

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
9
2022

Washington Football Team at New York Giants

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17412135
NFL

How to Watch Bears at Vikings

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17455559
NFL

How to Watch Titans at Texans

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17446804
NFL

How to Watch Browns at Bengals

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17451539
NFL

How to Watch Packers at Lions

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17443936
NFL

How to Watch Washington Football Team at Giants

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17443175
NFL

How to Watch Colts at Jaguars

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17449612
NFL

How to Watch Steelers at Ravens

3 minutes ago
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs for a touchdown during their 20-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville Jan. 10, 2021. Titans Ravens 111
NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

3 minutes ago
Dec 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) throws his hat to a fan after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy