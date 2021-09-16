Sep 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) scrambles with the ball past Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (52) in the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football Team (0-1) take on a fellow NFC East foe when they host the New York Giants (0-1) on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at FedExField. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Washington vs. Giants

Game Day: Thursday, September 16, 2021

Thursday, September 16, 2021 Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Stadium: FedExField

FedExField

Betting Information for Washington vs. New York

Favorite Spread Total Washington -3.5 40.5

Washington and New York Stats

The Football Team averaged 20.9 points per game last year, comparable to the 22.3 per outing the Giants allowed.

The Football Team collected 32 fewer yards per game (317.3) than the Giants allowed per matchup (349.3) last year.

The Football Team turned the ball over 27 times last season, five more turnovers than the Giants forced (22).

The Giants scored 3.1 fewer points per game (17.5) than the Football Team allowed (20.6) last year.

The Giants collected just five fewer yards per game (299.6) than the Football Team allowed (304.6) per matchup last year.

The Giants turned the ball over 22 times last season, one fewer times than the Football Team forced turnovers (23).

Washington Impact Players

Kyle Allen recorded 610 passing yards (67.8 yards per game) with a 69% completion percentage last year (60-of-87), while throwing four touchdowns and one interception.

A season ago, Antonio Gibson churned out 795 rushing yards (49.7 yards per game) and scored 11 touchdowns. He added 36 catches for 247 yards (15.4 receiving yards per game).

Last season, Terry McLaurin was targeted 134 times and had 87 catches for 1,118 yards (69.9 ypg) while scoring four touchdowns.

Montez Sweat put together an impressive stat line of nine sacks, 12 TFL, 45 tackles, and one interception last year.

Jon Bostic collected 118 tackles, six TFL, three sacks, and one interception over his last campaign.

Last season, Kendall Fuller reeled in four interceptions and added 50 tackles, one TFL, and 11 passes defended.

Giants Impact Players

Last year Daniel Jones put up 2,943 passing yards (183.9 yards per game) while going 280-for-448 (62.5% completion percentage) and throwing 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He added 423 rushing yards on 65 carries with one touchdown, averaging 26.4 yards per game.

Devontae Booker rushed for 423 yards on 93 carries (26.4 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns a season ago.

Last season Darius Slayton reeled in 50 passes (on 96 targets) for 751 yards (46.9 yards per game) and scored three touchdowns.

Leonard Williams showed out with an impressive stat line of 11.5 sacks, 14 TFL and 57 tackles.

Over his 2020 campaign, Blake Martinez totaled 151 tackles, nine TFL, three sacks, and one interception.

Last season James Bradberry reeled in three interceptions and added 53 tackles and 18 passes defended.

