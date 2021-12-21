Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    How to Watch Washington Football Team vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks to throw in the second half. The Giants defeat the Eagles, 13-7, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Phi

    The Philadelphia Eagles (6-7) play a familiar opponent when they host the Washington Football Team (6-7) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field in an NFC East clash. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Eagles vs. Washington

    Philadelphia and Washington Stats

    • This year, the Eagles score just one more point per game (25.9) than the Football Team give up (24.9).
    • The Eagles rack up 356.2 yards per game, just 3.5 more than the 352.7 the Football Team allow per contest.
    • The Eagles have turned the ball over 13 times this season, one fewer than the Football Team have forced (14).
    • The Football Team average just 1.9 fewer points per game (20.5) than the Eagles give up (22.4).
    • The Football Team rack up just 0.3 fewer yards per game (336.2) than the Eagles give up (336.5).
    • The Football Team have turned the ball over eight more times (21 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (13) this season.

    Eagles Impact Players

    • Jalen Hurts has 2,435 passing yards (187.3 YPG) and a 60.1% completion percentage (211-for-351) while pitching 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also leads his team with 695 yards on the ground on 122 carries (plus eight touchdowns), averaging 53.5 YPG.
    • Devonta Smith has 50 catches (on 82 targets) and leads the team with 701 receiving yards (53.9 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
    • Javon Hargrave has 7.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected eight TFL and 52 tackles.
    • Alex Singleton's 104 tackles and four TFL mean he's the team's top tackler.
    • Darius Slay has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 44 tackles, four TFL, and seven passes defended 13 this season.

    Eagles Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Derek Barnett

    DE

    Neck

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Jordan Howard

    RB

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Steven Nelson

    CB

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Patrick Johnson

    LB

    Back

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Jalen Hurts

    QB

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Washington Impact Players

    • Antonio Gibson has run for a team-leading 836 yards on 216 carries (64.3 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns. He also averages 17 receiving yards per game, grabbing 33 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns.
    • Terry McLaurin has 61 catches (106 targets) and paces his team with 808 receiving yards (62.2 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
    • Jonathan Allen has notched a team-leading 7.5 sacks, while adding nine TFL and 45 tackles.
    • Over the course of his current campaign, Cole Holcomb has 110 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and two interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

    Washington Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Cole Holcomb

    LB

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Curtis Samuel

    WR

    Hamstring

    Out

    J.D. McKissic

    RB

    Concussion

    Out

    Ricky Seals-Jones

    TE

    Illness

    Questionable

    Keith Ismael

    C

    Illness

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jordan Kunaszyk

    LB

    Hamstring

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Terry McLaurin

    WR

    Concussion

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Eagles Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Saints

    W 40-29

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Giants

    L 13-7

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Jets

    W 33-18

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Washington

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Giants

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Washington

    -

    Away

    Washington Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/29/2021

    Seattle

    W 17-15

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Las Vegas

    W 17-15

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Dallas

    L 27-20

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Philadelphia

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Dallas

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Philadelphia

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    21
    2021

    Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

