How to Watch Washington Football Team vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia Eagles (6-7) play a familiar opponent when they host the Washington Football Team (6-7) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field in an NFC East clash. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Eagles vs. Washington
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Philadelphia and Washington Stats
- This year, the Eagles score just one more point per game (25.9) than the Football Team give up (24.9).
- The Eagles rack up 356.2 yards per game, just 3.5 more than the 352.7 the Football Team allow per contest.
- The Eagles have turned the ball over 13 times this season, one fewer than the Football Team have forced (14).
- The Football Team average just 1.9 fewer points per game (20.5) than the Eagles give up (22.4).
- The Football Team rack up just 0.3 fewer yards per game (336.2) than the Eagles give up (336.5).
- The Football Team have turned the ball over eight more times (21 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (13) this season.
Eagles Impact Players
- Jalen Hurts has 2,435 passing yards (187.3 YPG) and a 60.1% completion percentage (211-for-351) while pitching 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also leads his team with 695 yards on the ground on 122 carries (plus eight touchdowns), averaging 53.5 YPG.
- Devonta Smith has 50 catches (on 82 targets) and leads the team with 701 receiving yards (53.9 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
- Javon Hargrave has 7.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected eight TFL and 52 tackles.
- Alex Singleton's 104 tackles and four TFL mean he's the team's top tackler.
- Darius Slay has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 44 tackles, four TFL, and seven passes defended 13 this season.
Eagles Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Derek Barnett
DE
Neck
Limited Participation In Practice
Jordan Howard
RB
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Steven Nelson
CB
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Patrick Johnson
LB
Back
Limited Participation In Practice
Jalen Hurts
QB
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Washington Impact Players
- Antonio Gibson has run for a team-leading 836 yards on 216 carries (64.3 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns. He also averages 17 receiving yards per game, grabbing 33 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns.
- Terry McLaurin has 61 catches (106 targets) and paces his team with 808 receiving yards (62.2 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
- Jonathan Allen has notched a team-leading 7.5 sacks, while adding nine TFL and 45 tackles.
- Over the course of his current campaign, Cole Holcomb has 110 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and two interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.
Washington Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Cole Holcomb
LB
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Curtis Samuel
WR
Hamstring
Out
J.D. McKissic
RB
Concussion
Out
Ricky Seals-Jones
TE
Illness
Questionable
Keith Ismael
C
Illness
Full Participation In Practice
Jordan Kunaszyk
LB
Hamstring
Did Not Participate In Practice
Terry McLaurin
WR
Concussion
Did Not Participate In Practice
Eagles Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Saints
W 40-29
Home
11/28/2021
Giants
L 13-7
Away
12/5/2021
Jets
W 33-18
Away
12/21/2021
Washington
-
Home
12/26/2021
Giants
-
Home
1/2/2022
Washington
-
Away
Washington Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/29/2021
Seattle
W 17-15
Home
12/5/2021
Las Vegas
W 17-15
Away
12/12/2021
Dallas
L 27-20
Home
12/21/2021
Philadelphia
-
Away
12/26/2021
Dallas
-
Away
1/2/2022
Philadelphia
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.