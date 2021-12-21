Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks to throw in the second half. The Giants defeat the Eagles, 13-7, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Phi

The Philadelphia Eagles (6-7) play a familiar opponent when they host the Washington Football Team (6-7) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field in an NFC East clash. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Eagles vs. Washington

Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Tuesday, December 21, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Philadelphia and Washington Stats

This year, the Eagles score just one more point per game (25.9) than the Football Team give up (24.9).

The Eagles rack up 356.2 yards per game, just 3.5 more than the 352.7 the Football Team allow per contest.

The Eagles have turned the ball over 13 times this season, one fewer than the Football Team have forced (14).

The Football Team average just 1.9 fewer points per game (20.5) than the Eagles give up (22.4).

The Football Team rack up just 0.3 fewer yards per game (336.2) than the Eagles give up (336.5).

The Football Team have turned the ball over eight more times (21 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Eagles Impact Players

Jalen Hurts has 2,435 passing yards (187.3 YPG) and a 60.1% completion percentage (211-for-351) while pitching 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also leads his team with 695 yards on the ground on 122 carries (plus eight touchdowns), averaging 53.5 YPG.

Devonta Smith has 50 catches (on 82 targets) and leads the team with 701 receiving yards (53.9 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.

Javon Hargrave has 7.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected eight TFL and 52 tackles.

Alex Singleton's 104 tackles and four TFL mean he's the team's top tackler.

Darius Slay has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 44 tackles, four TFL, and seven passes defended 13 this season.

Eagles Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Derek Barnett DE Neck Limited Participation In Practice Jordan Howard RB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Steven Nelson CB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Patrick Johnson LB Back Limited Participation In Practice Jalen Hurts QB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Washington Impact Players

Antonio Gibson has run for a team-leading 836 yards on 216 carries (64.3 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns. He also averages 17 receiving yards per game, grabbing 33 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns.

Terry McLaurin has 61 catches (106 targets) and paces his team with 808 receiving yards (62.2 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.

Jonathan Allen has notched a team-leading 7.5 sacks, while adding nine TFL and 45 tackles.

Over the course of his current campaign, Cole Holcomb has 110 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and two interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

Washington Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Cole Holcomb LB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Curtis Samuel WR Hamstring Out J.D. McKissic RB Concussion Out Ricky Seals-Jones TE Illness Questionable Keith Ismael C Illness Full Participation In Practice Jordan Kunaszyk LB Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice Terry McLaurin WR Concussion Did Not Participate In Practice

Eagles Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/21/2021 Saints W 40-29 Home 11/28/2021 Giants L 13-7 Away 12/5/2021 Jets W 33-18 Away 12/21/2021 Washington - Home 12/26/2021 Giants - Home 1/2/2022 Washington - Away

Washington Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/29/2021 Seattle W 17-15 Home 12/5/2021 Las Vegas W 17-15 Away 12/12/2021 Dallas L 27-20 Home 12/21/2021 Philadelphia - Away 12/26/2021 Dallas - Away 1/2/2022 Philadelphia - Home

Regional restrictions apply.