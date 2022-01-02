Skip to main content
    •
    January 2, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Washington Football Team vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke comes up short trying to score a touchdown at the goal line in the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers during their Oct. 24 game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Apc Packvswash 1024212217cdjp

    Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke comes up short trying to score a touchdown at the goal line in the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers during their Oct. 24 game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Apc Packvswash 1024212217cdjp

    The Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) visit the Washington Football Team (6-9) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at FedExField and will look to build on a three-game winning streak. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Washington vs. Eagles

    Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. Washington

    Eagles vs Football Team Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Eagles

    -4.5

    44.5

    Philadelphia and Washington Stats

    • The Eagles rack up 26.5 points per game, comparable to the 27.1 per contest the Football Team give up.
    • The Eagles rack up just 8.5 fewer yards per game (364.9), than the Football Team give up per outing (373.4).
    • The Eagles have 15 giveaways this season, while the Football Team have 16 takeaways.
    • The Football Team rack up 19.8 points per game, comparable to the 21.2 the Eagles surrender.
    • The Football Team average only 4.1 more yards per game (324.3) than the Eagles allow (320.2).
    • The Football Team have turned the ball over 23 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (15).

    Eagles Impact Players

    • This season Jalen Hurts has compiled 2,930 passing yards (195.3 YPG) while completing 61.1% of his passes, with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 740 yards on the ground on 132 carries (plus 10 scores), averaging 49.3 yards per game.
    • Miles Sanders has racked up a team-high 754 rushing yards (50.3 per game) and zero scores.
    • Devonta Smith has 58 receptions for a team-high 821 yards (54.7 per game) and five touchdowns.
    • This season Javon Hargrave leads the team with 7.5 sacks and has added 8.0 TFL and 58 tackles.
    • This season Alex Singleton has collected 122 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.
    • Darius Slay has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 50 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and nine passes defended.

    Eagles Injuries: Duke Riley: Out (Biceps), Richard Rodgers: Out (Ankle), Dallas Goedert: Out (Calf), Derek Barnett: Out (Calf), Shaun Bradley: Out (Neck), DeSean Jackson: Out (Ankle), Fletcher Cox: Out (Neck), Michael Jacquet: Questionable (Calf), Jordan Mailata: Out (Concussion), Miles Sanders: Out (Knee)

    Washington Impact Players

    • This season Taylor Heinicke has put up 3,052 passing yards (203.5 per game) while going 285-for-440 (64.8%) and throwing for 20 touchdowns with 14 interceptions. He has tacked on a team-high 296 rushing yards on 56 carries with one touchdown.
    • Terry McLaurin has been targeted 116 times and has 66 catches, leading his team with 899 yards (59.9 per game) while also scoring five touchdowns.
    • This season Jonathan Allen leads the team with 8.5 sacks and has added 10.0 TFL and 53 tackles.
    • Cole Holcomb leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 120 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and two interceptions over the course of the current campaign.

    Washington Injuries: Terry McLaurin: Questionable (Ankle), Alex Smith: Questionable (Calf), Kevin Pierre-Louis: Questionable (Ankle), Antonio Gibson: Questionable (Toe), Thomas Davis Sr.: Out (Knee)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Football Team

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) talks with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) following a 25-24 Chicago victory at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Giants at Bears

    4 minutes ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts to the crowd after defeating the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Falcons at Bills

    4 minutes ago
    Dec 6, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) jogs to the sidelines against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Jaguars at Patriots

    4 minutes ago
    chiefs
    NFL

    How to Watch Chiefs at Bengals

    4 minutes ago
    Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes 78 yards for a touchdown Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, during a game against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
    NFL

    How to Watch Raiders at Colts

    4 minutes ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs with the ball against the Washington Football Team during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Eagles at Football Team

    4 minutes ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks on at the line in the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Buccaneers at Jets

    4 minutes ago
    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates after beating the Arizona Cardinals 34-10 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Nov. 14, 2021. Nfl Cardinals Vs Panthers Carolina Panthers At Arizona Cardinals
    NFL

    How to Watch Saints vs. Panthers

    4 minutes ago
    Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is hit after he throws by Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Joe Schobert (93) during the second quarter at Heinz Field Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pa. Titans Steelers 073
    NFL

    How to Watch Dolphins at Titans

    4 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy