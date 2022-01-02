Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke comes up short trying to score a touchdown at the goal line in the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers during their Oct. 24 game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Apc Packvswash 1024212217cdjp

The Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) visit the Washington Football Team (6-9) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at FedExField and will look to build on a three-game winning streak. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Washington vs. Eagles

Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Sunday, January 2, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: FedExField

Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. Washington

Favorite Spread Total Eagles -4.5 44.5

Philadelphia and Washington Stats

The Eagles rack up 26.5 points per game, comparable to the 27.1 per contest the Football Team give up.

The Eagles rack up just 8.5 fewer yards per game (364.9), than the Football Team give up per outing (373.4).

The Eagles have 15 giveaways this season, while the Football Team have 16 takeaways.

The Football Team rack up 19.8 points per game, comparable to the 21.2 the Eagles surrender.

The Football Team average only 4.1 more yards per game (324.3) than the Eagles allow (320.2).

The Football Team have turned the ball over 23 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (15).

Eagles Impact Players

This season Jalen Hurts has compiled 2,930 passing yards (195.3 YPG) while completing 61.1% of his passes, with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 740 yards on the ground on 132 carries (plus 10 scores), averaging 49.3 yards per game.

Miles Sanders has racked up a team-high 754 rushing yards (50.3 per game) and zero scores.

Devonta Smith has 58 receptions for a team-high 821 yards (54.7 per game) and five touchdowns.

This season Javon Hargrave leads the team with 7.5 sacks and has added 8.0 TFL and 58 tackles.

This season Alex Singleton has collected 122 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.

Darius Slay has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 50 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and nine passes defended.

Eagles Injuries: Duke Riley: Out (Biceps), Richard Rodgers: Out (Ankle), Dallas Goedert: Out (Calf), Derek Barnett: Out (Calf), Shaun Bradley: Out (Neck), DeSean Jackson: Out (Ankle), Fletcher Cox: Out (Neck), Michael Jacquet: Questionable (Calf), Jordan Mailata: Out (Concussion), Miles Sanders: Out (Knee)

Washington Impact Players

This season Taylor Heinicke has put up 3,052 passing yards (203.5 per game) while going 285-for-440 (64.8%) and throwing for 20 touchdowns with 14 interceptions. He has tacked on a team-high 296 rushing yards on 56 carries with one touchdown.

Terry McLaurin has been targeted 116 times and has 66 catches, leading his team with 899 yards (59.9 per game) while also scoring five touchdowns.

This season Jonathan Allen leads the team with 8.5 sacks and has added 10.0 TFL and 53 tackles.

Cole Holcomb leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 120 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and two interceptions over the course of the current campaign.

Washington Injuries: Terry McLaurin: Questionable (Ankle), Alex Smith: Questionable (Calf), Kevin Pierre-Louis: Questionable (Ankle), Antonio Gibson: Questionable (Toe), Thomas Davis Sr.: Out (Knee)

