Nov 21, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) jogs to the locker room following a 23-13 loss against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football Team (4-6) take on the Seattle Seahawks (3-7) at FedExField on Monday, November 29, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Washington vs. Seahawks

Game Day: Monday, November 29, 2021

Monday, November 29, 2021 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: FedExField

FedExField Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Seattle vs. Washington

Favorite Spread Total Seahawks -1.5 46.5

Seattle and Washington Stats

The Seahawks average 19.4 points per game, 7.3 fewer than the Football Team surrender per outing (26.7).

The Seahawks collect 69.9 fewer yards per game (298.6) than the Football Team allow per outing (368.5).

The Seahawks have six giveaways this season, while the Football Team have 11 takeaways.

The Football Team rack up 21.2 points per game, comparable to the 20.9 the Seahawks give up.

The Football Team average 347.8 yards per game, 54.0 fewer yards than the 401.8 the Seahawks allow.

The Football Team have turned the ball over six more times (15 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Seahawks Impact Players

Russell Wilson has 1,564 passing yards (156.4 per game) and a 64.9% completion percentage (124-for-191) while throwing 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also leads his team with 102 rushing yards on 24 attempts (plus one touchdown), averaging 10.2 YPG.

Alex Collins has run for a team-high 381 yards (38.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

Tyler Lockett has 47 catches (71 targets) and paces his team with 717 receiving yards (71.7 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Darrell Taylor has 4.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 3.0 TFL and 14 tackles.

Bobby Wagner has racked up 114 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack to lead the team in tackles so far.

This season Quandre Diggs leads the team with three interceptions and has added 61 tackles and five passes defended.

Seahawks Injuries: Kyle Fuller: Questionable (Ankle), Brandon Shell: Out (Ankle), Travis Homer: Out (Wrist), Freddie Swain: Questionable (Foot), David Moore: Questionable (Hip), D.J. Reed: Questionable (Foot), Jordan Simmons: Questionable (Calf)

Washington Impact Players

Taylor Heinicke leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 2,390 passing yards (239.0 per game), 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also has 276 rushing yards on 45 carries with one touchdown.

Antonio Gibson has racked up a team-best 601 rushing yards (60.1 per game) and five touchdowns. He has added 19 receptions for 158 yards and one TD.

This year Terry McLaurin has 54 catches for a team-high 735 yards (73.5 per game) and five touchdowns.

Jonathan Allen has registered a team-leading 6.0 sacks, while adding 8.0 TFL and 34 tackles.

This season Cole Holcomb has racked up 88 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.

Bobby McCain has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 38 tackles and five passes defended.

Washington Injuries: Cornelius Lucas: Questionable (Ankle), Jared Norris: Out (Hamstring), Ryan Anderson: Out (Knee), Terry McLaurin: Questionable (Ankle), Deshazor Everett: Out (Ankle), Dustin Hopkins: Questionable (Right Groin)

Regional restrictions apply.