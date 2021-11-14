Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    How to Watch Washington Football Team vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 31, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) is tackled by Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson (22) in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

    The Washington Football Team (2-6) will aim to halt a four-game losing streak when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at FedExField. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    Tampa Bay and Washington Stats

    • The Buccaneers put up 4.1 more points per game (32.5) than the Football Team surrender (28.4).
    • The Buccaneers average 33.7 more yards per game (423.1) than the Football Team allow per contest (389.4).
    • This year, the Buccaneers have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Football Team's takeaways (9).
    • This year the Football Team rack up 3.4 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Buccaneers allow (22.9).
    • The Football Team average only 12.8 more yards per game (348.6) than the Buccaneers allow per contest (335.8).
    • The Football Team have 13 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 14 takeaways.

    Buccaneers Impact Players

    • Tom Brady has put up 2,650 passing yards (331.3 per game) while completing 231 of 343 throws (67.3%), with 25 touchdowns and five interceptions.
    • Leonard Fournette has run for a team-best 439 yards (54.9 per game) and tallied four touchdowns. He also averages 29.9 receiving yards, catching 30 passes for 239 yards.
    • Chris Godwin has 50 catches (on 69 targets) and leads the team with 660 receiving yards (82.5 per game) while hauling in four touchdowns.
    • Shaquil Barrett has collected a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding 5.0 TFL, 31 tackles, and one interception.
    • Devin White's 61 tackles and 1.0 TFL mean he's the team's leading tackler.
    • This season Mike Edwards leads the team with two interceptions and has added 25 tackles and three passes defended.

    Buccaneers Injuries: Jaydon Mickens: Questionable (Not Injury Related), Carlton Davis III: Questionable (Knee), Ali Marpet: Questionable (Concussion)

    Washington Impact Players

    • Taylor Heinicke leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 1,928 passing yards (241.0 per game), 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also has 232 rushing yards on 36 carries with one touchdown.
    • Antonio Gibson has rushed for a team-leading 442 yards on 111 attempts (55.3 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns. He also averages 18.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing 17 passes for 144 yards and one touchdown.
    • This season Terry McLaurin has 43 catches for a team-high 573 yards (71.6 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • Jonathan Allen has notched a team-leading 6.0 sacks, while adding 8.0 TFL and 29 tackles.
    • Cole Holcomb leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 73 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception over the course of the current campaign.

    Washington Injuries: Jeff Badet: Questionable (Hamstring), Dustin Hopkins: Questionable (Right Groin), Dontrelle Inman: Out (Hamstring), Kyle Allen: Out (Ankle), Geron Christian Sr.: Out (Knee), Jared Norris: Out (Hamstring)

