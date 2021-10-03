October 3, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Washington Football Team at Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Both teams look for their second win of the season as the Washington Football Team heads to Atlanta to face the Falcons.
Author:

The Football Team comes into Week 4 on a defeat from the Bills in Week 3. They have a 1-2 record with a loss to the Chargers and a win against the Giants despite some of the injuries that have impacted the team.

How to Watch Washington Football Team vs. Atlanta Falcons Online:

Game Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

You can live stream Washington Football Team vs. Atlanta Falcons on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Falcons, who are also 1-2, have the same win as Washington against the Giants. Atlanta's two losses come against the reigning champion Buccaneers and the Eagles by a combined score of 80-31.

Each team desires to turn their season around and not let their first two losses define them. The Football Team will continue to be at the mercy of Taylor Heinicke who has performed admirably in wake of the Fitzpatrick injury.

He has 670 yards and five touchdowns with only three interceptions. Terry McLaurin and Logan Thomas have seen an uptick in targets with newly acquired Curtis Samuel still sidelined with an injury.

Atlanta's offense is producing, putting up almost as many points per game as Washington, but their defense is giving up 387.0 points which is why they have two losses to their name.

Matt Ryan has produced as you would expect with 707 yards and four touchdowns. He also has three interceptions. Mike Davis, the new running back from Carolina, has 137 yards on the ground but has yet to reach the endzone.

The spread is close predicting Washington to win by just -1.5. The Over/Under is at 47.5 which hovers a tad above average for an NFL game. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

October
3
2021

Washington Football Team at Atlanta Falcons

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
