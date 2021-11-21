Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Washington Football Team at Carolina Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Newly re-signed quarterback Cam Newton gets his first start in his second chapter with the Panthers, and it comes against his former coach, Ron Rivera.
    Author:

    The Washington Football Team is 3–6 and in third place in the NFC East entering its game Sunday against the Panthers. Last week, Washington came away with a surprising victory against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, winning 29–19.

    The Panthers are 5–5 this season and in third place in the NFC South behind the Buccaneers and Saints. Last week, Carolina also got a huge victory, beating the Cardinals 34–10 with P.J. Walker and Cam Newton splitting time at quarterback.

    How to Watch Washington Football Team at Carolina Panthers Online:

    Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox

    You can live stream Washington Football Team at Carolina Panthers on fuboTV:

    Carolina lost quarterback Sam Darnold two weeks ago to a season-ending injury. P.J. Walker started for the team last week, but the Panthers also re-signed former star Cam Newton. Newton scored twice in his second debut with the team.

    With a week of practice under his belt, Newton will take over as the starter Sunday. With Christian McCaffrey healthy again and D.J. Moore playing at a high level with 701 receiving yards on the year, Carolina has playoff aspirations.

    Washington also lost its starting quarterback earlier this year when Ryan Fitzpatrick went down with a hip injury in Week 1. Taylor Heinicke has played well in Fitzpatrick's stead as he has thrown for 2,184 yards and 12 touchdowns. Second-year star Antonio Gibson has 506 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the season.

    Carolina opened up as a three-point favorite to win. The spread is minus-3 and the money line is -160. The Over/Under on total points scored is 43.5 points.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Washington Football Team at Carolina Panthers

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
