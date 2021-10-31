The Washington Football Team and the Broncos are both looking to break losing streaks and get back in the thick of their divisions.

The Broncos started the season 3–0, but they have won a game since, with four straight losses heading into Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team. Washington has lost four of its last five but look to build momentum as they head into their bye week.

How to Watch Washington Football Team at Denver Broncos Today:

Game Date: Oct. 31, 2021

Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

The Broncos (3–4) look to jumpstart their offense with the return of wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. The Alabama standout has been out since the first week of the season with an ankle sprain.

Denver linebacker Von Miller is listed as questionable this week, but more notably he has been at the center of trade rumors before the Nov. 2 trade deadline. Miller's fate may be influenced by the result of this game.

For Washington, the third season under Ron Rivera feels like a regression from last season's 7–9 record. Dallas already has a big lead in the NFC East and Washington needs a win to stay afloat.

Taylor Heinicke will be the starting quarterback, as Ryan Fitzpatrick is still dealing with a hip injury and their is no timetable for his return. Heinicke will be eager to show that he can outpace this Denver offense.

