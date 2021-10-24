How to Watch Washington Football Team at Green Bay Packers

    • October 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Washington Football Team vs Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Washington Football Team travels to Wisconsin to take on one of the NFL's hottest teams in the Packers.
    Author:

    The Packers have been one of the hottest teams in the NFL with five straight wins heading into Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team. 

    Green Bay is 5-1 on the season, with wins against the Lions, 49ers, Steelers, Bengals and Bears. Their only loss came in Week 1 against the Saints 38–3.

    How to Watch Washington Football Team vs. Green Bay Packers Online:

    Game Date: Oct. 24th, 2021

    Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox

    You can live stream Washington Football Team vs. Green Bay Packers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Washington is 2–4 this season. They have beaten the Giants 30–29 and the Falcons 34–30, and they have lost to the Chargers 20–16, the Bills 43–21, the Saints 33–22, and most recently the Chiefs 31–13.

    Despite the drama that surrounded Green Bay and Aaron Rodgers over the offseason, they look like NFC title contenders together. Rodgers has 124 completions for 1,436 yards and 12 touchdowns with only three interceptions.

    Aaron Jones has once again been one of the top running backs in the league with 83 attempts for 385 yards and two touchdowns. Second-year player A.J. Dillon has also been solid with 225 yards on the ground.

    Washington's best feature is their defense which is going to make this a fun matchup to watch. Defensive end Chase Young is one of the most elite young pass rushers that the league has. Will he be able to disrupt Rodgers?

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    24
    2021

    Washington Football Team vs Green Bay Packers

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
