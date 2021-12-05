Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Washington Football Team at Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Washington Football Team looks for its fourth straight win on Sunday when it travels to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders.
    Author:

    The Washington Football Team is once again making a late-season push towards a playoff spot as they head to Las Vegas winners of three straight and are just one game under .500 at 5-6. 

    How to Watch Washington Football Team at Raiders Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

    Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX (WFXR-TV – Roanoke, VA)

    Live stream the Washington Football Team at Raiders game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The WFT upset the Bucs before beating both the Panthers and Seahawks during this run. The winning streak has them in the last NFC playoff spot if the season were to end today. They are tied with the Vikings and Falcons but hold the tiebreakers.

    Sunday they will look to strengthen that hold with a win against a Raiders team coming off a big overtime win on Thanksgiving against the Cowboys.

    The win against Dallas snapped a three-game losing streak and got them back above .500 at 6-5. The Raiders are tied for the last playoff spot, but they do not hold the tiebreaker, so are currently on the outside looking in.

    They need to get a win against the Washington Football Team on Sunday as their schedule to end the year is brutal.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    Washington Football Team at Las Vegas Raiders

    TV CHANNEL: FOX (WFXR-TV – Roanoke, VA)
    Time
    4:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) scores a touchdown in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Washington Football Team at Raiders

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17251455
    NBA

    How to Watch Jaguars at Rams

    1 minute ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) shoots the winning two point shot during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Arizona at Oregon State

    1 minute ago
    skiing
    FIS Alpine Skiing

    How to Watch Xfinity Birds of Prey

    1 minute ago
    michigan state women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Michigan State at Iowa in Women's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    texas women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Texas at Texas A&M in Women's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    boise state women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Florida Atlantic at Boise State in Women's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Dec 3, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) is fouled by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts with Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the first quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    27 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy