The Washington Football Team looks for its fourth straight win on Sunday when it travels to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders.

The Washington Football Team is once again making a late-season push towards a playoff spot as they head to Las Vegas winners of three straight and are just one game under .500 at 5-6.

How to Watch Washington Football Team at Raiders Today:

Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (WFXR-TV – Roanoke, VA)

The WFT upset the Bucs before beating both the Panthers and Seahawks during this run. The winning streak has them in the last NFC playoff spot if the season were to end today. They are tied with the Vikings and Falcons but hold the tiebreakers.

Sunday they will look to strengthen that hold with a win against a Raiders team coming off a big overtime win on Thanksgiving against the Cowboys.

The win against Dallas snapped a three-game losing streak and got them back above .500 at 6-5. The Raiders are tied for the last playoff spot, but they do not hold the tiebreaker, so are currently on the outside looking in.

They need to get a win against the Washington Football Team on Sunday as their schedule to end the year is brutal.

