How to Watch Washington Football Team at Eagles

The NFC East division rivalry is here as Washington travels to Philadelphia to take on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles on Sunday.

The Washington Football Team is 6-7 on the season but has been hot recently. It is 4-1 in its last five weeks, having defeated the Buccaneers 29-19, the Panthers 27-21, the Seahawks 17-15 and the Raiders 17-15. It lost last week, however, to the Cowboys 27-20.

How to Watch Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles Today:

Game Date: Dec. 21, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Washington is going to be down Taylor Heinicke due to being put on the COVID-19 protocol. Luckily, they will still feature second-year back Antonio Gibson who has 836 yards and five touchdowns on 216 rushes.

The Eagles are 6-7 also and tied with the Football Team in the division behind just the Cowboys. They are also above .500 in their last five games. They beat the Broncos, Saints and Jets. They lost to the Giants and the Chargers.

Jalen Hurts leads Philadelphia with 2,435 yards and 13 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He also leads the team in rushing with 695 yards and eight touchdowns in 122 rushes.

Philadelphia is projected to win this game with a favored spread in the double-digits (-11.5). Its money line is -700. Washington's money line is +525. The total Over/Under points in the game is 40.5.

