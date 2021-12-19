How to Watch Washington Football Team at Eagles

Skip to main content
    •
    December 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The NFC East division rivalry is here as Washington travels to Philadelphia to take on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles on Sunday.
    Author:

    The Washington Football Team is 6-7 on the season but has been hot recently. It is 4-1 in its last five weeks, having defeated the Buccaneers 29-19, the Panthers 27-21, the Seahawks 17-15 and the Raiders 17-15. It lost last week, however, to the Cowboys 27-20.

    How to Watch Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox

    Live stream the Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Washington is going to be down Taylor Heinicke due to being put on the COVID-19 protocol. Luckily, they will still feature second-year back Antonio Gibson who has 836 yards and five touchdowns on 216 rushes.

    The Eagles are 6-7 also and tied with the Football Team in the division behind just the Cowboys. They are also above .500 in their last five games. They beat the Broncos, Saints and Jets. They lost to the Giants and the Chargers.

    Jalen Hurts leads Philadelphia with 2,435 yards and 13 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He also leads the team in rushing with 695 yards and eight touchdowns in 122 rushes.

    Philadelphia is projected to win this game with a favored spread in the double-digits (-11.5). Its money line is -700. Washington's money line is +525. The total Over/Under points in the game is 40.5.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    NFL

