How to Watch 2022 NHL All-Star Game: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Several players showed off their abilities in the skills competition last night, but today features the best in professional hockey squaring off in the NHL All-Star game.

Today will feature some of the best players in professional hockey squaring off in the All-Star game.

How to watch the 2022 NHL All-Star Game today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

There are plenty of perennial All-Stars in this game like Claude Giroux, Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, and Steven Stamkos. 

However, there are some first-time All-Stars in this game. Jake Guentzel, Jordan Kyrou, Adrian Kempe, Tom Wilson, and Nazem Kadri are among some of the 19 first-time All-Star selections.

Jordan Kyrou won last night's Fastest Skater competition. Guentzel and Conner, Alex DeBrincat, and Dylan Larkin are among some of the top young goal-scorers who will be representing their teams today. 

Jordan Eberle will be representing the Seattle Kraken, making him the team's first All-Star selection. Eberle's last All-Star selection was during the 2011-2012 season when he was with the Oilers.

This should be a great matchup considering the 2021 All-Star game was canceled due to Covid-19. Fans will be able to see a mixture of great young talents in the NHL and some outstanding veterans in today's game.

