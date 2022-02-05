How to Watch 2022 NHL All-Star Game

Several players showed off their abilities in the skills competition last night, but today features the best in professional hockey squaring off in the NHL All-Star game.

How to watch the 2022 NHL All-Star Game today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

There are plenty of perennial All-Stars in this game like Claude Giroux, Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, and Steven Stamkos.

However, there are some first-time All-Stars in this game. Jake Guentzel, Jordan Kyrou, Adrian Kempe, Tom Wilson, and Nazem Kadri are among some of the 19 first-time All-Star selections.

Jordan Kyrou won last night's Fastest Skater competition. Guentzel and Conner, Alex DeBrincat, and Dylan Larkin are among some of the top young goal-scorers who will be representing their teams today.

Jordan Eberle will be representing the Seattle Kraken, making him the team's first All-Star selection. Eberle's last All-Star selection was during the 2011-2012 season when he was with the Oilers.

This should be a great matchup considering the 2021 All-Star game was canceled due to Covid-19. Fans will be able to see a mixture of great young talents in the NHL and some outstanding veterans in today's game.

