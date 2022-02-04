Skip to main content

How to Watch the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills Competition: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tonight will be the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills Competition featuring some of the top players in the NHL.

Tonight is the skills competition featuring some of the top playmakers in professional hockey. Each of the event winners gets $30,000, so these players will be going after it in each competition. 

How to watch the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills Competition today:

Game Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills Competition online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last year's NHL All-Star Weekend was canceled due to Covid-19, so this year's skills competition could be more competitive than in recent years.

Tonight's Fastest Skater event will feature big playmaker Cale Makar from Colorado who has 44 points coming into the break. Chris Kreider of the Rangers, Kyle Conner of the Jets, and Connor McDavid of the Oilers are some of the top young talents who will be in this competition. The last winner of this event was Matthew Barzal in 2020.

The accuracy shooting event should be great to watch as some of the best pure goal-scorers will be competing. Clayton Keller from Arizona, Johnny Gaudreau of the Flames, Jake Guentzel of the Penguins, Sebastian Aho of the Hurricanes, and McDavid of course, just to new a few.

There will be seven different events tonight and all of them will be great to watch. Fans will also get to see Olympian Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson in the Fountain Face-Off Challenge.

Tune into ESPN at 7:30 p.m. ET to catch all of the All-Star action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
4
2022

2022 NHL All-Star Skills Competition

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

NHL ALL STAR
NHL

How to Watch the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills Competition

5 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) passes the ball around Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) and forward Pascal Siakam (3) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Hawks at Raptors

5 minutes ago
Dec 31, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) blocks the shot of Indiana Pacers guard Duane Washington Jr. (4) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Bulls at Pacers

35 minutes ago
Jan 24, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) smiles in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Cavaliers at Hornets

35 minutes ago
USATSI_17607420
NBA

How to Watch Celtics at Pistons

35 minutes ago
USATSI_17432315
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Fort Wayne Mad Ants at Capital City Go-Go

35 minutes ago
Northwestern Arizona State Wrestling
College Wrestling

How to Watch Duke at Virginia Tech in College Wrestling

35 minutes ago
USATSI_16416351
College Wrestling

How to Watch Ohio State at Penn State in College Wrestling

35 minutes ago
USATSI_17245874
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Windy City Bulls at Westchester Knicks

35 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy