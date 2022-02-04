Tonight will be the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills Competition featuring some of the top players in the NHL.

Tonight is the skills competition featuring some of the top playmakers in professional hockey. Each of the event winners gets $30,000, so these players will be going after it in each competition.

How to watch the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills Competition today:

Game Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Last year's NHL All-Star Weekend was canceled due to Covid-19, so this year's skills competition could be more competitive than in recent years.

Tonight's Fastest Skater event will feature big playmaker Cale Makar from Colorado who has 44 points coming into the break. Chris Kreider of the Rangers, Kyle Conner of the Jets, and Connor McDavid of the Oilers are some of the top young talents who will be in this competition. The last winner of this event was Matthew Barzal in 2020.

The accuracy shooting event should be great to watch as some of the best pure goal-scorers will be competing. Clayton Keller from Arizona, Johnny Gaudreau of the Flames, Jake Guentzel of the Penguins, Sebastian Aho of the Hurricanes, and McDavid of course, just to new a few.

There will be seven different events tonight and all of them will be great to watch. Fans will also get to see Olympian Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson in the Fountain Face-Off Challenge.

Tune into ESPN at 7:30 p.m. ET to catch all of the All-Star action.

