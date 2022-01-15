Skip to main content

How to Watch Anaheim Ducks at Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Blackhawks go for their fourth straight win Saturday night when they hosts the Ducks.

The Blackhawks won their third straight game Thursday when they beat the Canadiens 3-2 in overtime. Chicago had beat the Knights and Blue Jackets in the previous two games to give the Blackhawks their second-longest winning streak of the year.

How to Watch Anaheim Ducks at Chicago Blackhawks Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KCOPDT – Los Angeles, CA)

Live stream the Anaheim Ducks at Chicago Bulls game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Blackhawks won four in a row one time this year back in the middle of November, and this is just the second time all year they have won at least two in a row.

It has been a rough season for the Blackhawks, but they are trying to salvage it as they continue to play better hockey.

Saturday, they hope to get that fourth straight win against a Ducks team that has lost two straight games.

Anaheim lost 7-3 to the Wild on Friday night and went home with its seventh loss in the last nine.

The Ducks were one of the best teams in the Pacific Division, but with the slump in play they are now in second place and three points behind the division-leading Knights.

Saturday, they will look to snap out of their funk and pick up a big road win in Chicago.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Anaheim Ducks at Chicago Blackhawks

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (KCOPDT – Los Angeles, CA)
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17506829
NHL

How to Watch Ducks at Blackhawks

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17076843
NBA

How to Watch Bulls at Celtics

3 minutes ago
Dec 22, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; A rack of basketballs sits on the court before the game between the California Golden Bears and the Seattle Redhawks at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at Texas Legends

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17393283
NBA

How to Watch Clippers at Spurs

3 minutes ago
Jan 3, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) dunks over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles the basketball as Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) defends during the fourth quarter of the game at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

3 minutes ago
Midget Racing
Auto Racing

How to Watch Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals

3 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) shoots against Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) and forward Jabari Smith (10) during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Auburn at Ole Miss in Men's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2019; Stockton, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Rui Hachimura (21) shoots a layup against Pacific Tigers forward Jeremiah Bailey (13) during the first half at Alex G. Spanos Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Pacific (CA) vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy