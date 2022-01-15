How to Watch Ducks at Blackhawks

The Blackhawks go for their fourth straight win Saturday night when they hosts the Ducks.

The Blackhawks won their third straight game Thursday when they beat the Canadiens 3-2 in overtime. Chicago had beat the Knights and Blue Jackets in the previous two games to give the Blackhawks their second-longest winning streak of the year.

How to Watch Anaheim Ducks at Chicago Blackhawks Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KCOPDT – Los Angeles, CA)

The Blackhawks won four in a row one time this year back in the middle of November, and this is just the second time all year they have won at least two in a row.

It has been a rough season for the Blackhawks, but they are trying to salvage it as they continue to play better hockey.

Saturday, they hope to get that fourth straight win against a Ducks team that has lost two straight games.

Anaheim lost 7-3 to the Wild on Friday night and went home with its seventh loss in the last nine.

The Ducks were one of the best teams in the Pacific Division, but with the slump in play they are now in second place and three points behind the division-leading Knights.

Saturday, they will look to snap out of their funk and pick up a big road win in Chicago.

