How to Watch Ducks at Devils

The Ducks, who are trying to win every game they can to get a playoff push, travel to the Devils on Saturday night.

The Ducks might currently be out of the playoff picture, they are not out of playoff contention. They are 27-24-9 over 60 games this season (more than any other Western Conference team).

They totaled 63 points thus far which is one ahead of the Jets and one behind the Canucks. They are also four points behind the Stars for the last spot in the playoffs for the conference.

How to Watch Anaheim Ducks at New Jersey Devils Today:

Game Date: Mar. 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Live stream the Anaheim Ducks at New Jersey Devils game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wins are a must if they hope to get to that spot and that includes on the road here.

The Devils will try to spoil Anaheim's playoff chances as theirs are all but lost. They are 21-32-5 this season with only 47 points in the Eastern Conference. That leaves them one point ahead of the Flyers and five points behind the Islanders.

New Jersey is 25 points away from playoff contention.

The team is led by Jesper Bratt who has 55 points this season from 19 goals and 36 assists to leads the team in both categories.

This is the second and last meeting this season between these two teams. Anaheim got the better of New Jersey 4-0 in their first meeting at home on two goals from Troy Terry and one from Isac Lundestrom and Ryan Getzlaf.

Regional restrictions may apply.