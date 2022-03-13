Skip to main content

How to Watch Anaheim Ducks at New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Ducks look to snap a three-game losing streak on Sunday night when they visit New York to take on the Islanders.

The Ducks are in the middle of a five-game road trip and the first three games have not gone well.

How to Watch Anaheim Ducks at New York Islanders Today:

Game Date: March 13, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Live stream the Anaheim Ducks at New York Islanders game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Anaheim gave up eight goals against the Blackhawks to start the trip and then lost 4-1 at Nashville and 2-1 in a shootout to the Devils on Saturday night.

The three straight losses have dropped the Ducks to 27-24-10 on the year and has them four points back of the Golden Knights for the last playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Sunday, they will look to snap out of their funk and get a big win against an Islanders team that has won two straight games.

New York beat the Jets 5-2 on Friday for its second straight win as the Islanders shut out the Blue Jackets on Thursday night.

They have now won three of their last four and it has brought them to within a game of .500 at 23-24-8 on the year.

Unlike the Ducks, the Islanders are a long way out of playoff contention, but they are still looking to play spoiler and keep Anaheim from moving up the standings with a win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
13
2022

Anaheim Ducks at New York Islanders

TV CHANNEL: MSG+
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17884415
NHL

How to Watch Ducks at Islanders

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
Soccer Ball
2022 South American Womens U-17 Championship

How to Watch South American U-17 Women's Football Championship: Colombia vs. Paraguay

By Rafael Urbina3 minutes ago
USATSI_17885840
NHL

How to Watch Canadiens at Flyers

By Adam Childs33 minutes ago
USATSI_17876962
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knights at Blue Jackets

By Adam Childs33 minutes ago
Mar 7, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Jakub Voracek (93) skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gaelen Morse-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Derick Brassard (19) celebrates his goal with center Claude Giroux (28) and right wing Cam Atkinson (89) against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Montreal Canadiens vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
Mar 10, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Robert Hagg (8) clears the puck as Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) looks to go after the puck during the third period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Montreal Canadiens forward Artturi Lehkonen (62) and forward Jake Evans (71) celebrate Lehkonen s goal against the Vancouver Canucks in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
USATSI_17877130
NBA

How to Watch Pacers at Hawks

By Kristofer Habbas33 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy