How to Watch Ducks at Islanders

The Ducks look to snap a three-game losing streak on Sunday night when they visit New York to take on the Islanders.

The Ducks are in the middle of a five-game road trip and the first three games have not gone well.

How to Watch Anaheim Ducks at New York Islanders Today:

Game Date: March 13, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Live stream the Anaheim Ducks at New York Islanders game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Anaheim gave up eight goals against the Blackhawks to start the trip and then lost 4-1 at Nashville and 2-1 in a shootout to the Devils on Saturday night.

The three straight losses have dropped the Ducks to 27-24-10 on the year and has them four points back of the Golden Knights for the last playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Sunday, they will look to snap out of their funk and get a big win against an Islanders team that has won two straight games.

New York beat the Jets 5-2 on Friday for its second straight win as the Islanders shut out the Blue Jackets on Thursday night.

They have now won three of their last four and it has brought them to within a game of .500 at 23-24-8 on the year.

Unlike the Ducks, the Islanders are a long way out of playoff contention, but they are still looking to play spoiler and keep Anaheim from moving up the standings with a win.

Regional restrictions may apply.