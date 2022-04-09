How to Watch Ducks at Flyers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Anaheim Ducks at Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Ducks will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Flyers on Saturday night in NHL action.

With the 2021-22 NHL regular season beginning to wind down, teams are battling for playoff positioning. Every game at this stage of the season is extremely important. One intriguing matchup to watch tonight will feature the Ducks hitting the road to Philadelphia to face off against the Flyers.

How to Watch the Anaheim Ducks at Philadelphia Flyers Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live Stream the Anaheim Ducks at Philadelphia Flyers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into this game, the Ducks hold a 28-32-12 record and are fighting for their playoff lives right now. Anaheim will need to finish the season incredibly strong to have a chance to get into the postseason. Last time out, the Ducks ended up losing to the Flames by a final score of 4-2.

On the other side of this matchup, the Flyers are already eliminated from playoff contention. Philadelphia did not have the season it was hoping for, but being able to spoil a postseason chance for a team like the Ducks would be a major plus. In their last game, the Flyers ended up beating the Blue Jackets by a final score of 4-1.

This is going to be an intriguing and entertaining game to watch. With the Ducks clinging to their postseason hopes, they are in a must-win situation. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

