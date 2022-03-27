How to Watch Ducks at Sharks

Skip to main content

How to Watch Anaheim Ducks at San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Saturday night in NHL action, the Ducks will hit the road to face off against the Sharks.

With the 2021-22 NHL regular season winding down, teams are looking to make their last push to get into the Stanley Cup playoffs. Every single game is very important at this stage of the season for teams on the fringe of playoff contention. One game to keep a very close eye on this evening will feature the Ducks traveling to San Jose to take on the Sharks.

How to Watch the Anaheim Ducks at San Jose Sharks Today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Live stream the Anaheim Ducks at San Jose Sharks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to tonight's game, the Ducks have compiled a 27-28-11 record. In order to get into the playoffs, Anaheim will need to string some wins together, starting now. Last time out, the Ducks ended up losing to the Blackhawks by a final score of 4-2, marking their eighth straight loss.

On the other side of the ice, the Sharks are in a very similar situation, as they are just 28-28-8. San Jose has a better chance to get into the postseason, but just like the Ducks, wins need to come in bunches now. The Sharks are fresh off of a tough 5-2 loss against the Oilers in their last game.

Both of these teams are going to be playing with desperation this evening. They both need a win in a big way and to keep that momentum moving forward. Make sure to tune in to see who ends up getting a big victory.

