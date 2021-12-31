How to Watch Ducks at Golden Knights

The Golden Knights go for their second straight win since the COVID-19 pause when they host the Ducks on Friday afternoon

The Golden Knights came out hot on Tuesday when they scored three first-period goals and five of the first six en route to a 6-3 win against the Kings.

How to Watch Anaheim Ducks at Vegas Golden Knights Today:

Game Date: Jan. 1, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2

Live stream the Anaheim Ducks at Vegas Golden Knights game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was the first game for Vegas since the NHL took a pause due to COVID-19 and it didn't look like it affected the Golden Knights at all.

The win was the ninth in the last 11 games for them and has them 20-12-0 and in first place in the Pacific Division.

The Golden Knights have been red-hot and will look to continue the great play on New Year's Eve when it hosts a Ducks team that has lost two straight.

The Ducks have had a good season so far, but have lost both of their last two games in overtime including a bad loss to the Coyotes.

The losses have dropped Anaheim to 17-9-7 and in second place behind Vegas in the Pacific Division.

Friday would be a huge win for the Ducks as they look to close ground on the first place Golden Knights.

Regional restrictions may apply.