How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Boston Bruins (24-12-2) hit the ice against the Anaheim Ducks (20-16-7) in NHL play on Monday, starting at 7:00 PM ET at TD Garden. The Bruins are eighth in the Eastern Conference and the Ducks rank seventh in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Boston vs. Anaheim
- Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: TD Garden
Betting Information for Boston vs. Anaheim
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bruins
-1.5
5.5
Boston and Anaheim Stats
Anaheim Impact Players
- Troy Terry is one of the top offensive options for Anaheim with 36 points (0.9 per game), with 22 goals and 14 assists in 38 games (playing 17:13 per game).
- Trevor Zegras is one of the top contributors for Anaheim with 29 total points (0.8 per game), with 10 goals and 19 assists in 37 games.
- Sonny Milano is a key contributor on offense for Anaheim with nine goals and 16 assists.
- John Gibson has a .920 save percentage (11th in the league). He has 852 saves, and has conceded 74 goals (2.5 goals against average).
Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Cam Fowler: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Anthony Stolarz: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Josh Mahura: Out (Upper-body), Josh Manson: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Sonny Milano: Day To Day (Upper Body), Simon Benoit: Out (Health Protocols), Adam Henrique: Out (Lower Body)
Boston Impact Players
- One of Boston's most productive offensive players this season is Brad Marchand, who has 43 points (20 goals, 23 assists) and plays an average of 19:09 per game.
- David Pastrnak has accumulated 35 points (0.9 per game), scoring 19 goals and adding 16 assists.
- Patrice Bergeron has 12 goals and 19 assists for Boston.
- Linus Ullmark has a goals against average of 2.6, and a .915 save percentage (13th in the league).
Bruins Injuries: Anton Blidh: Day To Day (Upper Body), Mike Reilly: Out (Health Protocols), Trent Frederic: Out (Upper Body), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Matt Grzelcyk: Day To Day (Upper-body), John Moore: Day To Day (Upper Body)
