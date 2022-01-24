Jan 8, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks right wing Troy Terry (19) celebrates after a goal in the second period of the game against the New York Rangers at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Bruins (24-12-2) hit the ice against the Anaheim Ducks (20-16-7) in NHL play on Monday, starting at 7:00 PM ET at TD Garden. The Bruins are eighth in the Eastern Conference and the Ducks rank seventh in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Boston vs. Anaheim

Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022

Monday, January 24, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: TD Garden

Betting Information for Boston vs. Anaheim

Favorite Spread Total Bruins -1.5 5.5

Boston and Anaheim Stats

Anaheim Impact Players

Troy Terry is one of the top offensive options for Anaheim with 36 points (0.9 per game), with 22 goals and 14 assists in 38 games (playing 17:13 per game).

Trevor Zegras is one of the top contributors for Anaheim with 29 total points (0.8 per game), with 10 goals and 19 assists in 37 games.

Sonny Milano is a key contributor on offense for Anaheim with nine goals and 16 assists.

John Gibson has a .920 save percentage (11th in the league). He has 852 saves, and has conceded 74 goals (2.5 goals against average).

Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Cam Fowler: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Anthony Stolarz: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Josh Mahura: Out (Upper-body), Josh Manson: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Sonny Milano: Day To Day (Upper Body), Simon Benoit: Out (Health Protocols), Adam Henrique: Out (Lower Body)

Boston Impact Players

One of Boston's most productive offensive players this season is Brad Marchand, who has 43 points (20 goals, 23 assists) and plays an average of 19:09 per game.

David Pastrnak has accumulated 35 points (0.9 per game), scoring 19 goals and adding 16 assists.

Patrice Bergeron has 12 goals and 19 assists for Boston.

Linus Ullmark has a goals against average of 2.6, and a .915 save percentage (13th in the league).

Bruins Injuries: Anton Blidh: Day To Day (Upper Body), Mike Reilly: Out (Health Protocols), Trent Frederic: Out (Upper Body), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Matt Grzelcyk: Day To Day (Upper-body), John Moore: Day To Day (Upper Body)

